Pigeon Maps - ReactJS maps without external dependencies

Demo: https://pigeon-maps.js.org/ (using maps from MapTiler, OSM and Stamen)

What is it?

Are you tired of waiting 3 seconds to parse 200kb of Google Maps JavaScript just to display a few tiles and a marker? 140kb of minified Leaflet too much?

Welcome to the club!

This project aims to provide a performance-first React-centric extendable map engine.

We're currently at:

Implemented:

Show tiles

Arbitrary overlays (markers, etc)

Move the map by dragging

Move the map by touch on mobile

Zooming with the scroll wheel

Zooming by touch

Fractional zooming (e.g. to level 12.2)

Zoom without flickering (keep old tiles until new ones load)

Smooth animated zooming

Slide when dragging and letting go

Event handling (clicks, etc)

Double click and double tap zooming

Option to block dragging with one finger and mouse wheel scrolling without holding meta key

Enable/disable touch and mouse events as needed - you could make a 100% static server rendered react map

Support for 100% width/height containers

Markers

Overlays

Draggable Overlays

Zoom Controls

Missing:

Double tap and then swipe touch zooming

Many other components

Install

Read the docs here!

Yeah, but why "pigeon"??

Pigeons are experts in magnetoreception. Good pigeons can find their way home from anywhere.

Magnets were essential in making the first maps. With a good map you can find your way home from anywhere.

Thus, pigeon .

Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homing_pigeon