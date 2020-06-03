iltorb

iltorb is a Node.js package offering native bindings for the brotli compression library.

Install

This module uses prebuild to download a pre-compiled binary for your platform, if it exists. Otherwise, it will use node-gyp to build the module.

npm install iltorb

Prerequisites for Building

The following is required to build from source or when a pre-compiled binary does not exist.

Python 2.7

GCC 4.8+ (Unix) or windows-build-tools (Windows), see Node Building tools.

Methods

Async

Omitting the callback argument will result in the compress and decompress methods to return a Promise.

const compress = require ( 'iltorb' ).compress; compress(input, function ( err, output ) { }); compress(input) .then( output => ) .catch( err => ); try { const output = await compress(input); } catch (err) { }

const decompress = require ( 'iltorb' ).decompress; decompress(input, function ( err, output ) { }); decompress(input) .then( output => ) .catch( err => ); try { const output = await decompress(input); } catch (err) { }

Sync

const compressSync = require ( 'iltorb' ).compressSync; try { var output = compressSync(input); } catch (err) { }

const decompressSync = require ( 'iltorb' ).decompressSync; try { var output = decompressSync(input); } catch (err) { }

Stream

const compressStream = require ( 'iltorb' ).compressStream; const fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/input' ) .pipe(compressStream()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'path/to/output' ));

Call this method to flush pending data. Don't call this frivolously, premature flushes negatively impact the effectiveness of the compression algorithm.

const decompressStream = require ( 'iltorb' ).decompressStream; const fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( 'path/to/input' ) .pipe(decompressStream()) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'path/to/output' ));

brotliEncodeParams

The compress , compressSync and compressStream methods may accept an optional brotliEncodeParams object to define some or all of brotli's compression parameters:

const brotliEncodeParams = { mode : 0 , quality : 11 , lgwin : 22 , lgblock : 0 , disable_literal_context_modeling : false , size_hint : 0 , large_window : false , npostfix : 0 , ndirect : 0 };

Troubleshooting