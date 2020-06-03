iltorb is a Node.js package offering native bindings for the brotli compression library.
This module uses
prebuild to download a pre-compiled binary for your platform, if it exists. Otherwise, it will use
node-gyp to build the module.
npm install iltorb
The following is required to build from source or when a pre-compiled binary does not exist.
Omitting the callback argument will result in the compress and decompress methods to return a Promise.
const compress = require('iltorb').compress;
// callback style
compress(input, function(err, output) {
// ...
});
// promise style
compress(input)
.then(output => /* ... */)
.catch(err => /* ... */);
// async/await style
try {
const output = await compress(input);
} catch(err) {
// ...
}
const decompress = require('iltorb').decompress;
// callback style
decompress(input, function(err, output) {
// ...
});
// promise style
decompress(input)
.then(output => /* ... */)
.catch(err => /* ... */);
// async/await style
try {
const output = await decompress(input);
} catch(err) {
// ...
}
const compressSync = require('iltorb').compressSync;
try {
var output = compressSync(input);
} catch(err) {
// ...
}
const decompressSync = require('iltorb').decompressSync;
try {
var output = decompressSync(input);
} catch(err) {
// ...
}
const compressStream = require('iltorb').compressStream;
const fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('path/to/input')
.pipe(compressStream())
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('path/to/output'));
Call this method to flush pending data. Don't call this frivolously, premature flushes negatively impact the effectiveness of the compression algorithm.
const decompressStream = require('iltorb').decompressStream;
const fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('path/to/input')
.pipe(decompressStream())
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('path/to/output'));
The
compress,
compressSync and
compressStream methods may accept an optional
brotliEncodeParams object to define some or all of brotli's compression parameters:
const brotliEncodeParams = {
mode: 0,
quality: 11,
lgwin: 22,
lgblock: 0,
disable_literal_context_modeling: false,
size_hint: 0, // automatically set for `compress` and `compressSync`
large_window: false,
npostfix: 0,
ndirect: 0
};
I am unable to install
iltorb because the host (GitHub) that serves the binaries is blocked by my firewall.
a) By default, if the binaries could not be downloaded for any reason, the install script will attempt to compile the binaries locally on your machine. This requires having all of the build requirements fulfilled.
b) You can override the
binary.host value found in
package.json with the following methods:
using the following ENV variable
npm_config_iltorb_binary_host=https://domain.tld/path
as an additional argument with npm install
--iltorb_binary_host=https://domain.tld/path
Note: Both of these would result in downloading the binary from
https://domain.tld/path/vX.X.X/iltorb-vX.X.X-node-vXX-arch.tar.gz