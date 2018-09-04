npm install --save ilp
Note that ilp plugins must be installed alongside this module unless you simply use BTP
Using
ilp.createPlugin is an alias for the deprecated
ilp-plugin module. It creates an instance of a BTP plugin that will attempt to connect to a local
moneyd instance by default. This can be overridden using environment variables.
The module looks for
ILP_PLUGIN_OPTIONS (or
ILP_CREDENTIALS however this is deprecated) and
ILP_PLUGIN.
ILP_PLUGIN_OPTIONS must contain a JSON object and will be passed into the constructor of a new plugin instance. The name of the plugin type to instantiate must be stored as a string in the environment variable
ILP_PLUGIN or it will default to
ilp-plugin-btp.
By default (i.e.
ILP_PLUGIN_OPTIONS and
ILP_PLUGIN are not set), a random secret will be generated and a new instance of
ilp-plugin-btp will be configured to connect to btp+ws://localhost:7768.
If you are sending to an SPSPv4 receiver using a Payment Pointer, the SPSP module provides a high-level interface to
pay and
query the server:
'use strict'
const ilp = require('ilp')
;(async function () {
await ilp.SPSP.pay(ilp.createPlugin(), {
receiver: '$bob.example.com',
sourceAmount: '1000'
})
})()
ilp.SPSP replaces the deprecated
ilp-protocol-spsp module and no longer supports payments to servers using PSK2. Only responses from an SPSP server with the content-type of
application/spsp4+json are accepted.
The
ilp module provides conveniences functions to create server middleware that can be used to host an SPSP endpoint for receiving payments.
Express example:
const ilp = require('ilp')
const app = require('express')()
;(async () => {
const spsp = await ilp.express.createMiddleware({receiver_info:{name: 'Bob Smith'}})
app.get('/.well-known/pay', spsp)
app.listen(3000)
})()
KOA and HAPI support to come...
The ILDCP module allows clients to get their configured address, asset and scale from an upstream parent connector.
'use strict'
const ilp = require('ilp')
;(async function () {
const plugin = ilp.createPlugin()
await plugin.connect()
const { clientAddress, assetScale, assetCode } = await ilp.ILDCP.fetch(plugin.sendData.bind(plugin))
console.log(`Plugin connected and configured with address ${clientAddress} using asset ${assetCode} and scale ${assetScale}`)
})()
The STREAM module provides an API to use the STREAM protocol to send and receive payments. STREAM is the recommended transport protocol for use with ILP.
The
ilp module provides two abstractions over this module that make it simple to send and receive payments.
receive creates an instance of a STREAM server wrapped around a given plugin (or calls
createPlugin if none is provided). It returns an
Invoice object which has an
address and
secret that can be shared with a sender, and a
receivePayment() method to wait for the incoming payment.
pay will either pay a valid SPSP receiver or an ILP address (assuming there is a STREAM server waiting for connections at that address).
To pay using an SPSP receiver, pass the payment pointer as the payee in the form of a string:
'use strict'
const ilp = require('ilp')
;(async function () {
await ilp.pay(100, '$bob.example.com')
})()
To pay using a given ILP Address and shared secret pass these in as an object:
'use strict'
const ilp = require('ilp')
;(async function () {
await ilp.pay(100, { destinationAccount: 'g.bob.1234', sharedSecret: Buffer.from('******', 'base64') })
})()
Examples are provided in
example.js.