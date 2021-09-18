This project is based on paul42/joi-router-swagger-docs.
A node module for generating Swagger 2.0 JSON definitions from existing koa-joi-router routes.
Aiming to be a replacement for koa-resourcer-docs which can take advantage of various Swagger 2.0 tools for generating client libraries, test suites, AWS Lambda/serverless, etc.
# use npm
npm install koa-joi-router-docs --save
# use yarn
yarn add koa-joi-router-docs
Visit example/ folder to see the full example.
Creates a new SwaggerAPI instance.
Add a joi-router instance to the API. The router should already have all its
routes set up before calling this method (which pulls the route definitions
from the router's
.routes property).
Options:
Create a Swagger specification for this API. A base specification should be
provided with an
info object (containing at least the
title and
version
strings) and any other global descriptions.
Options:
{
200: {
description: 'Success'
}
}
If you find this project useful, you can buy us a cup of coffee:
We are grateful to the authors of existing related projects for their ideas and collaboration:
|chuyik