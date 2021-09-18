Koa-Joi-Router Docs Generator

This project is based on paul42/joi-router-swagger-docs.

A node module for generating Swagger 2.0 JSON definitions from existing koa-joi-router routes.

Aiming to be a replacement for koa-resourcer-docs which can take advantage of various Swagger 2.0 tools for generating client libraries, test suites, AWS Lambda/serverless, etc.

Preview

Install

npm install koa-joi-router-docs --save yarn add koa-joi-router-docs

Example

Visit example/ folder to see the full example.

API

new SwaggerAPI()

Creates a new SwaggerAPI instance.

Add a joi-router instance to the API. The router should already have all its routes set up before calling this method (which pulls the route definitions from the router's .routes property).

Options:

prefix: Prefix to add to Swagger path (use prefix from JoiRouter if not set)

Create a Swagger specification for this API. A base specification should be provided with an info object (containing at least the title and version strings) and any other global descriptions.

Options:

defaultResponses: Custom default responses { 200 : { description : 'Success' } }

Donation

If you find this project useful, you can buy us a cup of coffee:

Acknowledgements

We are grateful to the authors of existing related projects for their ideas and collaboration:

Contributors