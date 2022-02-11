Sometimes there is a high demand for products that are unavailable in the IKEA online store and even in the locations. So here’s a script which makes it easy to check the availability of a list of products and locations.

Features

list of 380 IKEA stores worldwide

get product stock amount for a whole country or single store in JSON, CSV and CLI-Table format including forecast (when available)

support for many countries: at, au, be, ca, ch, cn, cz, de, dk, es, fi, fr, gb, hk, hr, hu, ie, it, jo, jp, kr, kw, lt, my, nl, no, pl, pt, qa, ro, ru, sa, se, sg, sk, th, tw, us

integrate/use the library into your node project

Command Line

Install

Global

A globally installed ikea-availability-checker can be used anywhere but there can only be one version of it.

npm install -g ikea-availability-checker

After you can run the ikea-availability-checker directly:

Local

A locally installed ikea-availability-checker will be placed in ./node_modules/ikea-availability-checker and can be called using the binary link:

npm install ikea-availability-checker; node_modules/.bin/ikea-availability-checker -- help ;

NPX

Or call it directly using npx:

npx ikea-availability-checker -- help

Use

Stores

npm run start -- stores at ┌─────────────┬─────────┬────────┬────────────────┐ │ countryCode │ country │ buCode │ name │ ├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤ │ at │ Austria │ 085 │ Wien Vösendorf │ ├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤ │ at │ Austria │ 090 │ Wien Nord │ ├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤ │ at │ Austria │ 155 │ Klagenfurt │ ├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤ │ at │ Austria │ 273 │ Innsbruck │ ├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤ │ at │ Austria │ 386 │ Salzburg │ ├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤ │ at │ Austria │ 387 │ Graz │ ├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤ │ at │ Austria │ 388 │ Haid │ └─────────────┴─────────┴────────┴────────────────┘

Stock

Product Stock Information for a whole country

npm run start -- stock --country at 80213074 ┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ date │ countryCode │ country │ product │ storeId (buCode) │ store │ stock │ probability │ restockDate │ forecast │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:44:53.556Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 387 │ IKEA Graz │ 26 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 54 , 10-01: 54 , 10-02: 48 , 10-03: 37 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:44:53.614Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 388 │ IKEA Haid │ 0 │ LOW │ in 1d (2020-10-01) │ 09-30: 0 , 10-01: 45 , 10-02: 39 , 10-03: 33 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:44:53.607Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 273 │ IKEA Innsbruck │ 1 │ LOW │ in 3d (2020-10-03) │ 09-30: 0 , 10-01: 0 , 10-02: 0 , 10-03: 36 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:44:53.643Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 155 │ IKEA Klagenfurt │ 25 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 32 , 10-01: 32 , 10-02: 28 , 10-03: 22 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:44:53.676Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 386 │ IKEA Salzburg │ 22 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 22 , 10-01: 22 , 10-02: 22 , 10-03: 17 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:44:53.610Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 090 │ IKEA Wien Nord │ 0 │ LOW │ in 13d (2020-10-13) │ 09-30: 0 , 10-01: 0 , 10-02: 0 , 10-03: 0 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:44:53.559Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 085 │ IKEA Wien Vösendorf │ 26 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 34 , 10-01: 32 , 10-02: 20 , 10-03: 7 │ └──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Product Stock Information for a specific store

with BU-Code (Store-Id)

npm run start -- stock --store=155 S69022537 ┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ date │ countryCode │ country │ product │ storeId (buCode) │ store │ stock │ probability │ restockDate │ forecast │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:45:24.219Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 155 │ IKEA Klagenfurt │ 25 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 32 , 10-01: 32 , 10-02: 28 , 10-03: 22 │ └──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Store-Name / Location / City-Name

The "store" option also accepts strings which match on the location’s name:

npm run start

Multiple Stores and Product Ids

The list of bu-codes can also contain bu-codes from different countries.

npm run start -- stock --store=224,069,063 S69022537 40299687 ┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬───────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ date │ countryCode │ country │ product │ storeId (buCode) │ store │ stock │ probability │ restockDate │ forecast │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:46:06.682Z │ de │ Germany │ S69022537 │ 063 │ IKEA München-Eching │ 8 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 5 , 10-01: 32 , 10-02: 29 , 10-03: 26 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:46:06.682Z │ de │ Germany │ S69022537 │ 069 │ IKEA Oldenburg │ 19 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 17 , 10-01: 20 , 10-02: 20 , 10-03: 19 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:46:06.683Z │ de │ Germany │ S69022537 │ 224 │ IKEA Sindelfingen │ 11 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 19 , 10-01: 16 , 10-02: 12 , 10-03: 9 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:46:06.684Z │ de │ Germany │ 40299687 │ 063 │ IKEA München-Eching │ 15 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 14 , 10-01: 12 , 10-02: 10 , 10-03: 8 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:46:06.684Z │ de │ Germany │ 40299687 │ 069 │ IKEA Oldenburg │ 0 │ LOW │ in 3d (2020-10-03) │ 09-30: 0 , 10-01: 0 , 10-02: 0 , 10-03: 36 │ ├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ 2020 -09 -29T10:46:06.685Z │ de │ Germany │ 40299687 │ 224 │ IKEA Sindelfingen │ 1 │ LOW │ in 4d (2020-10-04) │ 09-30: 0 , 10-01: 0 , 10-02: 0 , 10-03: 0 │ └──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴───────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘

API

The API interface which helps you including the check into your library is kind of new. If you have suggestions for improvements feel free to open an issue.

const checker = require ( 'ikea-availability-checker' ); ( async function ( ) { const result = await checker.availability( '394' , '00501436' ); console .log( 'RESULT' , result); })();

Checkout more examples in the examples directory.

Development

Requirements

nodejs for version info check .nvmrc. it is strongly recommended to use either nvm and the exact same node version or the docker container as development environment

Debug

Node provides a simple way to debug all HTTP-related requests and responses using NODE_DEBUG :

NODE_DEBUG =http npm run start

Testing

The project has a preconfigured test runner mocha. Test coverage is not good.

Running all tests will also create coverage reports shown after the test results.

npm run test

TDD

npm run tdd

Run Specific tests

run test -- --grep= "stock reporter"

Release

Releases are automated and created by CI managed by semantic-release.

Trouble Shooting

DEPRECATED You’re trying to check the availability for a product which may not be available in the country/store. Read more about in the Discussions

