iac

ikea-availability-checker

by Marcel Eichner
0.6.16

Command-Line-Script & Library for checking the availability of specific IKEA products in specific stores and/or countries.

Overview

Readme

Sometimes there is a high demand for products that are unavailable in the IKEA online store and even in the locations. So here’s a script which makes it easy to check the availability of a list of products and locations.

Features

  • list of 380 IKEA stores worldwide
  • get product stock amount for a whole country or single store in JSON, CSV and CLI-Table format including forecast (when available)
  • support for many countries: at, au, be, ca, ch, cn, cz, de, dk, es, fi, fr, gb, hk, hr, hu, ie, it, jo, jp, kr, kw, lt, my, nl, no, pl, pt, qa, ro, ru, sa, se, sg, sk, th, tw, us
  • integrate/use the library into your node project

Command Line

Install

Global

A globally installed ikea-availability-checker can be used anywhere but there can only be one version of it.

npm install -g ikea-availability-checker

After you can run the ikea-availability-checker directly:

Local

A locally installed ikea-availability-checker will be placed in ./node_modules/ikea-availability-checker and can be called using the binary link:

npm install ikea-availability-checker;
node_modules/.bin/ikea-availability-checker --help;

NPX

Or call it directly using npx:

npx ikea-availability-checker --help

Use

Stores

npm run start -- stores at

┌─────────────┬─────────┬────────┬────────────────┐
 countryCode  country  buCode  name           
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
 at           Austria  085     Wien Vösendorf 
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
 at           Austria  090     Wien Nord      
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
 at           Austria  155     Klagenfurt     
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
 at           Austria  273     Innsbruck      
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
 at           Austria  386     Salzburg       
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
 at           Austria  387     Graz           
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
 at           Austria  388     Haid           
└─────────────┴─────────┴────────┴────────────────┘

Stock

Product Stock Information for a whole country

npm run start -- stock --country at 80213074

┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐
 date                      countryCode  country  product   storeId (buCode)  store                stock  probability  restockDate          forecast                                   
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:44:53.556Z  at           Austria  80213074  387               IKEA Graz               26         HIGH                       09-30: 54, 10-01: 54, 10-02: 48, 10-03: 37 
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:44:53.614Z  at           Austria  80213074  388               IKEA Haid                0          LOW  in 1d (2020-10-01)   09-30: 0, 10-01: 45, 10-02: 39, 10-03: 33  
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:44:53.607Z  at           Austria  80213074  273               IKEA Innsbruck           1          LOW  in 3d (2020-10-03)   09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 36    
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:44:53.643Z  at           Austria  80213074  155               IKEA Klagenfurt         25         HIGH                       09-30: 32, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 28, 10-03: 22 
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:44:53.676Z  at           Austria  80213074  386               IKEA Salzburg           22         HIGH                       09-30: 22, 10-01: 22, 10-02: 22, 10-03: 17 
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:44:53.610Z  at           Austria  80213074  090               IKEA Wien Nord           0          LOW  in 13d (2020-10-13)  09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 0     
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:44:53.559Z  at           Austria  80213074  085               IKEA Wien Vösendorf     26         HIGH                       09-30: 34, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 20, 10-03: 7  
└──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Product Stock Information for a specific store

with BU-Code (Store-Id)
npm run start -- stock --store=155 S69022537

┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐
 date                      countryCode  country  product   storeId (buCode)  store            stock  probability  restockDate  forecast                                   
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:45:24.219Z  at           Austria  80213074  155               IKEA Klagenfurt     25         HIGH               09-30: 32, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 28, 10-03: 22 
└──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Store-Name / Location / City-Name

The "store" option also accepts strings which match on the location’s name:

npm run start -- stock --store=Berlin 40413131

Multiple Stores and Product Ids

The list of bu-codes can also contain bu-codes from different countries.

npm run start -- stock --store=224,069,063 S69022537 40299687

┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬───────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐
 date                      countryCode  country  product    storeId (buCode)  store                stock  probability  restockDate         forecast                                   
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:46:06.682Z  de           Germany  S69022537  063               IKEA München-Eching      8         HIGH                      09-30: 5, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 29, 10-03: 26  
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:46:06.682Z  de           Germany  S69022537  069               IKEA Oldenburg          19         HIGH                      09-30: 17, 10-01: 20, 10-02: 20, 10-03: 19 
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:46:06.683Z  de           Germany  S69022537  224               IKEA Sindelfingen       11         HIGH                      09-30: 19, 10-01: 16, 10-02: 12, 10-03: 9  
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:46:06.684Z  de           Germany  40299687   063               IKEA München-Eching     15         HIGH                      09-30: 14, 10-01: 12, 10-02: 10, 10-03: 8  
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:46:06.684Z  de           Germany  40299687   069               IKEA Oldenburg           0          LOW  in 3d (2020-10-03)  09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 36    
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 2020-09-29T10:46:06.685Z  de           Germany  40299687   224               IKEA Sindelfingen        1          LOW  in 4d (2020-10-04)  09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 0     
└──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴───────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘

API

The API interface which helps you including the check into your library is kind of new. If you have suggestions for improvements feel free to open an issue.

const checker = require('ikea-availability-checker');

(async function() {
    const result = await checker.availability('394', '00501436');
    console.log('RESULT', result);
})();

Checkout more examples in the examples directory.

Development

Requirements

  • nodejs for version info check .nvmrc. it is strongly recommended to use either nvm and the exact same node version or the docker container as development environment

Debug

Node provides a simple way to debug all HTTP-related requests and responses using NODE_DEBUG:

NODE_DEBUG=http npm run start

Testing

The project has a preconfigured test runner mocha. Test coverage is not good.

Running all tests will also create coverage reports shown after the test results.

npm run test

TDD

npm run tdd

Run Specific tests

run test -- --grep="stock reporter"

Release

Releases are automated and created by CI managed by semantic-release.

Trouble Shooting

  • DEPRECATED You’re trying to check the availability for a product which may not be available in the country/store. Read more about in the Discussions

Other Projects & Articles

Articles & Resources

Packages

Services

† This website is not run by or affiliated with Inter-IKEA Systems B.V. or its related business entities.

IKEA® is a registered trademark of Inter-IKEA Systems B.V. in the U.S. and other countries.

