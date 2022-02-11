Sometimes there is a high demand for products that are unavailable in the IKEA online store and even in the locations. So here’s a script which makes it easy to check the availability of a list of products and locations.
A globally installed ikea-availability-checker can be used anywhere but there can only be one version of it.
npm install -g ikea-availability-checker
After you can run the ikea-availability-checker directly:
A locally installed ikea-availability-checker will be placed in
./node_modules/ikea-availability-checker and can be called using the binary link:
npm install ikea-availability-checker;
node_modules/.bin/ikea-availability-checker --help;
Or call it directly using npx:
npx ikea-availability-checker --help
npm run start -- stores at
┌─────────────┬─────────┬────────┬────────────────┐
│ countryCode │ country │ buCode │ name │
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
│ at │ Austria │ 085 │ Wien Vösendorf │
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
│ at │ Austria │ 090 │ Wien Nord │
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
│ at │ Austria │ 155 │ Klagenfurt │
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
│ at │ Austria │ 273 │ Innsbruck │
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
│ at │ Austria │ 386 │ Salzburg │
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
│ at │ Austria │ 387 │ Graz │
├─────────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────────────┤
│ at │ Austria │ 388 │ Haid │
└─────────────┴─────────┴────────┴────────────────┘
npm run start -- stock --country at 80213074
┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬─────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ date │ countryCode │ country │ product │ storeId (buCode) │ store │ stock │ probability │ restockDate │ forecast │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:44:53.556Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 387 │ IKEA Graz │ 26 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 54, 10-01: 54, 10-02: 48, 10-03: 37 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:44:53.614Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 388 │ IKEA Haid │ 0 │ LOW │ in 1d (2020-10-01) │ 09-30: 0, 10-01: 45, 10-02: 39, 10-03: 33 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:44:53.607Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 273 │ IKEA Innsbruck │ 1 │ LOW │ in 3d (2020-10-03) │ 09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 36 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:44:53.643Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 155 │ IKEA Klagenfurt │ 25 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 32, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 28, 10-03: 22 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:44:53.676Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 386 │ IKEA Salzburg │ 22 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 22, 10-01: 22, 10-02: 22, 10-03: 17 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:44:53.610Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 090 │ IKEA Wien Nord │ 0 │ LOW │ in 13d (2020-10-13) │ 09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 0 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:44:53.559Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 085 │ IKEA Wien Vösendorf │ 26 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 34, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 20, 10-03: 7 │
└──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
npm run start -- stock --store=155 S69022537
┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬─────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ date │ countryCode │ country │ product │ storeId (buCode) │ store │ stock │ probability │ restockDate │ forecast │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼─────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:45:24.219Z │ at │ Austria │ 80213074 │ 155 │ IKEA Klagenfurt │ 25 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 32, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 28, 10-03: 22 │
└──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
The "store" option also accepts strings which match on the location’s name:
npm run start -- stock --store=Berlin 40413131
The list of bu-codes can also contain bu-codes from different countries.
npm run start -- stock --store=224,069,063 S69022537 40299687
┌──────────────────────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬───────────┬──────────────────┬─────────────────────┬───────┬─────────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ date │ countryCode │ country │ product │ storeId (buCode) │ store │ stock │ probability │ restockDate │ forecast │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:46:06.682Z │ de │ Germany │ S69022537 │ 063 │ IKEA München-Eching │ 8 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 5, 10-01: 32, 10-02: 29, 10-03: 26 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:46:06.682Z │ de │ Germany │ S69022537 │ 069 │ IKEA Oldenburg │ 19 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 17, 10-01: 20, 10-02: 20, 10-03: 19 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:46:06.683Z │ de │ Germany │ S69022537 │ 224 │ IKEA Sindelfingen │ 11 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 19, 10-01: 16, 10-02: 12, 10-03: 9 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:46:06.684Z │ de │ Germany │ 40299687 │ 063 │ IKEA München-Eching │ 15 │ HIGH │ │ 09-30: 14, 10-01: 12, 10-02: 10, 10-03: 8 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:46:06.684Z │ de │ Germany │ 40299687 │ 069 │ IKEA Oldenburg │ 0 │ LOW │ in 3d (2020-10-03) │ 09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 36 │
├──────────────────────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼───────────┼──────────────────┼─────────────────────┼───────┼─────────────┼────────────────────┼────────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ 2020-09-29T10:46:06.685Z │ de │ Germany │ 40299687 │ 224 │ IKEA Sindelfingen │ 1 │ LOW │ in 4d (2020-10-04) │ 09-30: 0, 10-01: 0, 10-02: 0, 10-03: 0 │
└──────────────────────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴───────────┴──────────────────┴─────────────────────┴───────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┘
The API interface which helps you including the check into your library is kind of new. If you have suggestions for improvements feel free to open an issue.
const checker = require('ikea-availability-checker');
(async function() {
const result = await checker.availability('394', '00501436');
console.log('RESULT', result);
})();
Checkout more examples in the examples directory.
Node provides a simple way to debug all HTTP-related requests and responses using
NODE_DEBUG:
NODE_DEBUG=http npm run start
The project has a preconfigured test runner mocha. Test coverage is not good.
Running all tests will also create coverage reports shown after the test results.
npm run test
npm run tdd
run test -- --grep="stock reporter"
Releases are automated and created by CI managed by semantic-release.
DEPRECATED
You’re trying to check the availability for a product which may not be available in the country/store. Read more about in the Discussions
