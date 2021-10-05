openbase logo
ijpay

by Javen
1.0.2

IJPay 让支付触手可及，封装了微信支付、QQ支付、支付宝支付、京东支付、银联支付、PayPal 支付等常用的支付方式以及各种常用的接口。不依赖任何第三方 mvc 框架，仅仅作为工具使用简单快速完成支付模块的开发，可轻松嵌入到任何系统里。右上角点下小星星✨

Downloads/wk

0

0

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

IJPay 让支付触手可及

特别说明：

  • 不依赖任何第三方 MVC 框架，仅仅作为工具使用简单快速完成支付模块的开发，可轻松嵌入到任何系统里。
  • 微信支付支持多商户多应用，普通商户模式与服务商商模式当然也支持境外商户、同时支持 Api-v3 与 Api-v2 版本的接口。
  • 支付宝支付支持多商户多应用，签名同时支持普通公钥方式与公钥证书方式

Gitee：http://gitee.com/Javen205/IJPay

GitHub：https://github.com/Javen205/IJPay

JavaDoc 文档：https://apidoc.gitee.com/javen205/IJPay

  • IJPay 是 JPay 后台接口 SDK 不依赖任何第三方 mvc 框架，仅仅作为工具使用简单快速完成支付模块的开发，可轻松嵌入到任何系统里。
  • JPay 是简易而不简单的 Android 支付 SDK，JPay 是对微信 App 支付、支付宝 App 支付的二次封装，对外提供一个相对简单的接口以及支付结果的回调。
  • IOS 支付 SDK，敬请关注。

接入文档

IJPay 让支付触手可及

效果图&示例

请参考 Demo，目前 IJPay Demo 提供两个版本 JFinal 版本以及 Spring Boot 版本

1.x 版本 Demo :

Gitee-IJPay-Demo GitHub-IJPay-Demo

2.x 版本 Demo :

Gitee-JFinal-Demo GitHub-JFinal-Demo

Gitee-SpringBoot-Demo GitHub-SpringBoot-Demo

联系方式

Email

贡献代码

最后如果该库对你有帮助不妨右上角点点 Star 或者任意赞助支持，我更喜欢你 Fork PR 成为项目贡献者 .

鸣谢

排名不分先后

开源推荐

官方文档

