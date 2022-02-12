These instructions will help you build IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition from source code, which is the basis for IntelliJ Platform development. The following conventions will be used to refer to directories on your machine:
<USER_HOME> is your home directory.
<IDEA_HOME> is the root directory for the IntelliJ source code.
IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition source code is available from
github.com/JetBrains/intellij-community by either cloning or
downloading a zip file (based on a branch) into
<IDEA_HOME>. The default is the master branch.
The master branch contains the source code which will be used to create the next major version of IntelliJ IDEA. The branch names and build numbers for older releases of IntelliJ IDEA can be found on the page of Build Number Ranges.
Speed Tip: If the complete repository history isn't needed then using a shallow clone (
git clone --depth 1) will save significant time.
These Git operations can also be done through the IntelliJ IDEA user interface.
IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition requires additional Android modules from separate Git repositories. To clone these repositories,
run one of the
getPlugins scripts located in the
<IDEA_HOME> directory. These scripts clone their respective master branches.
getPlugins.sh for Linux or macOS.
getPlugins.bat for Windows.
Note: Always
git checkout the
intellij-community and
android Git repositories to the same branches/tags.
Version 2020.1 or newer of IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition or IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate Edition is required to build and develop for the IntelliJ Platform.
Using IntelliJ IDEA File | Open, select the
<IDEA_HOME> directory.
<USER_HOME>/.m2/repository directory.
if you use IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3 or newer, set "User-local build process heap size" to 2048.
if you use IntelliJ IDEA 2020.2 or older, copy value from "Shared build process VM options" to "User-local build process VM options" and add
-Xmx2G to it.
These changes will greatly reduce compilation time.
To build IntelliJ IDEA Community Edition from source, choose Build | Build Project from the main menu.
To build installation packages, run the
ant command in
<IDEA_HOME> directory. See the
build.xml file for details.
To run the IntelliJ IDEA built from source, choose Run | Run from the main menu. This will use the preconfigured run configuration "IDEA".
To run tests on the build, apply these setting to the Run | Edit Configurations... | Templates | JUnit configuration tab:
<IDEA_HOME>/bin
-ea
-Didea.config.path=../test-config
-Didea.system.path=../test-system
You can find other helpful information at https://www.jetbrains.com/opensource/idea. The "Contribute Code" section of that site describes how you can contribute to IntelliJ IDEA.