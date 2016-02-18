Node module for administering sites, application pools and related settings in IIS 7+.

Wraps up common commands you would use in the \windows\system32\inetsrv\appcmd utility.

Note: because this is IIS, you need to execute it using "Run As Administrator".

Install

npm install iis

Create a new site

var iis = require ( 'iis' ); iis.createSite({ name : 'MyNewSite' , protocol : 'http' , port : 80 , host : '*' , path : __dirname + '/site' }, function ( err,rsp ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Site created.' ); } });

iis.createSite options

name : The name of the site in IIS.

: The name of the site in IIS. protocol : Protocol. Either 'http' or 'https' .

: Protocol. Either or . port : Numeric port number.

: Numeric port number. host : Host header to bind the site to (mydomain.com). Use '*' for any.

: Host header to bind the site to (mydomain.com). Use for any. path : Physical root path of the site (ex: 'c:\\inetpub\\wwwroot\

ewsite' ).

Start/stop a site