openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

iis

by Integrify
0.2.0 (see all)

Node module for administering sites, application pools and related settings in IIS 7

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.6K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-iis

Node module for administering sites, application pools and related settings in IIS 7+.

Wraps up common commands you would use in the \windows\system32\inetsrv\appcmd utility.

Note: because this is IIS, you need to execute it using "Run As Administrator".

Install

npm install iis

Create a new site

var iis = require('iis');

iis.createSite({
    name:'MyNewSite',
    protocol: 'http',
    port: 80,
    host: '*',
    path : __dirname + '/site'
},function(err,rsp) {
    if (!err) {
       console.log('Site created.');
    }
});

iis.createSite options

  • name: The name of the site in IIS.
  • protocol: Protocol. Either 'http' or 'https'.
  • port: Numeric port number.
  • host: Host header to bind the site to (mydomain.com). Use '*' for any.
  • path: Physical root path of the site (ex: 'c:\\inetpub\\wwwroot\\newsite').

Start/stop a site

//start
iis.startSite('MyNewSite',function(err,rsp) {
   if (!err) {
     console.log('Site started');
   }
});

//stop
iis.stopSite('MyNewSite',function(err,rsp) {
    if (!err) {
       console.log('Site stopped');
    }
});

//
// Note: rsp param in callback contains the std out from the appcmd.exe shell output

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial