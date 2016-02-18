Node module for administering sites, application pools and related settings in IIS 7+.
Wraps up common commands you would use in the \windows\system32\inetsrv\appcmd utility.
Note: because this is IIS, you need to execute it using "Run As Administrator".
npm install iis
var iis = require('iis');
iis.createSite({
name:'MyNewSite',
protocol: 'http',
port: 80,
host: '*',
path : __dirname + '/site'
},function(err,rsp) {
if (!err) {
console.log('Site created.');
}
});
name: The name of the site in IIS.
protocol: Protocol. Either
'http' or
'https'.
port: Numeric port number.
host: Host header to bind the site to (mydomain.com). Use
'*' for any.
path: Physical root path of the site (ex:
'c:\\inetpub\\wwwroot\\newsite').
//start
iis.startSite('MyNewSite',function(err,rsp) {
if (!err) {
console.log('Site started');
}
});
//stop
iis.stopSite('MyNewSite',function(err,rsp) {
if (!err) {
console.log('Site stopped');
}
});
//
// Note: rsp param in callback contains the std out from the appcmd.exe shell output