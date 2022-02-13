Develop. Preview. Ship.

Documentation · Changelog · Templates · CLI

Vercel

Vercel is a platform for static sites and frontend frameworks, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.

We provide a frictionless developer experience to take care of the hard things: deploy instantly, scale automatically, and serve personalized content around the globe.

We make it easy for frontend teams to develop, preview, and ship delightful user experiences, where performance is the default.

Deploy

Get started by importing a project or using the Vercel CLI. Then, git push to deploy.

Documentation

For details on how to use Vercel, check out our documentation.

Contributing