The official CLI of webpack
webpack CLI provides the interface of options webpack uses in its configuration file. The CLI options override options passed in the configuration file.
The CLI provides a rich set of commands that helps you develop your application faster.
When you have followed the Getting Started guide of webpack then webpack CLI is already installed!
Otherwise
npm install --save-dev webpack-cli or
yarn add webpack-cli --dev will install it.
Get to know what are the available commands and arguments here.
We organize webpack CLI as a multi-package repository using lerna. The main CLI logic resides in
packages/webpack-cli, while commands supported by the CLI, has dedicated subfolders in the folder
packages. A summary of supported commands is described below.
Supporting developers is an important task for webpack CLI. Thus, webpack CLI provides different commands for many common tasks.
build|bundle|b [entries...] [options] - Run webpack (default command, can be omitted).
configtest|t [config-path] - Validate a webpack configuration.
help|h [command] [option] - Display help for commands and options.
init|create|new|c|n [generation-path] [options] - Create a new webpack project.
info|i [options] - Returns information related to the local environment.
migrate|m <config-path> [new-config-path] - Migrate project from one version to another.
plugin|p [output-path] [options] - Initiate new plugin project.
loader|l [output-path] [options] - Initiate new loader project.
serve|server|s [entries...] [options] - Use webpack with a development server that provides live reloading.
version|v [commands...] - Output the version number of
webpack,
webpack-cli,
webpack-dev-server, and commands.
watch|w [entries...] [options] - Run webpack and watch for files changes.
The project has several utility packages which are used by other commands
generators - Contains all webpack-cli related yeoman generators.
Otherwise, you would need to install webpack CLI and the packages you want to use. If you want to use the
init command to create a new configuration file:
npm i webpack-cli @webpack-cli/init
npx webpack-cli init
You will be prompted for some questions about which features you want to use, such as
scss, PWA support or multiple entry-points.
|Exit Code
|Description
0
|Success
1
|Errors from webpack
2
|Configuration/options problem or an internal error
The webpack family welcomes any contributor, small or big. We are happy to elaborate, guide you through the source code and find issues you might want to work on! To get started have a look at our contribution documentation.
If you like webpack, please consider donating to our Open Collective to help us maintain it.
Guidelines to how the webpack organization expects you to behave is documented under Code of Conduct