Ignore Emit Webpack plugin

Prevent files that are matching a pattern from being emitted in a webpack build. This is achieved with a webpack plugin.

You can easily ignore file by accident - use with care.

Quick Usage

npm i --save-dev ignore-emit-webpack-plugin

Typescript

import IgnoreEmitPlugin from 'ignore-emit-webpack-plugin' ; export default { plugins: [ new IgnoreEmitPlugin( /\.map$/ ) ] };

JS

const IgnoreEmitPlugin = require ( 'ignore-emit-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new IgnoreEmitPlugin( /\.map$/ ) ] };

The module is written in Node 8.x flavored es6. To get the es5 transpiled version use require('ignore-emit-webpack-plugin/es5')

Usage

Signature: new IgnoreEmitPlugin(patterns, options)

patterns {RegExp|string|Array.<RegExp|string>} - regex, string or array with mixed regex/strings (deep nesting allowed), to match against the OUTPUT path of assets.

- regex, string or array with mixed regex/strings (deep nesting allowed), to match against the path of assets. options {object} - optional, options object options.debug {boolean} - prints extra logs

- optional, options object

not defining patterns or defining invalid pattern will throw error.

new IgnoreEmitPlugin( /\/artifacy.js$/ ); new IgnoreEmitPlugin([ /\/artifacy.js$/ ]); new IgnoreEmitPlugin([ 'file.woff' , /\/artifacy.js$/ ]); new IgnoreEmitPlugin([ [ [ [ /\/artifacy.js$/ ] ] ] ]); new IgnoreEmitPlugin( 'file.js' ); new IgnoreEmitPlugin( /\/file\.js/ ); new IgnoreEmitPlugin( /^file\.js/ );

I want to help!

Contribution would be much appreciated. Either by creating pull requests of opening issues.