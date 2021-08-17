openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
iew

ignore-emit-webpack-plugin

by MrBar42
2.0.6 (see all)

Prevents ignored files from being emitted during a Webpack build

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ignore Emit Webpack plugin

Build Status

Prevent files that are matching a pattern from being emitted in a webpack build. This is achieved with a webpack plugin.

You can easily ignore file by accident - use with care.

Quick Usage

npm i --save-dev ignore-emit-webpack-plugin

Typescript

// webpack.config.js
import IgnoreEmitPlugin from 'ignore-emit-webpack-plugin';

export default {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new IgnoreEmitPlugin(/\.map$/)
  ]
};

JS

// webpack.config.js
const IgnoreEmitPlugin = require('ignore-emit-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [ new IgnoreEmitPlugin(/\.map$/) ]
  // ...
};

The module is written in Node 8.x flavored es6. To get the es5 transpiled version use require('ignore-emit-webpack-plugin/es5')

Usage

Signature: new IgnoreEmitPlugin(patterns, options)

  • patterns {RegExp|string|Array.<RegExp|string>} - regex, string or array with mixed regex/strings (deep nesting allowed), to match against the OUTPUT path of assets.
  • options {object} - optional, options object
    • options.debug {boolean} - prints extra logs

not defining patterns or defining invalid pattern will throw error.

// single regex
new IgnoreEmitPlugin(/\/artifacy.js$/);
// single regex in array
new IgnoreEmitPlugin([ /\/artifacy.js$/ ]);
// mixed array
new IgnoreEmitPlugin([ 'file.woff', /\/artifacy.js$/ ]);

// you can also do this - but you really shouldn't
new IgnoreEmitPlugin([ [ [ [ /\/artifacy.js$/ ] ] ] ]);


// file.js
// dir/file.js

new IgnoreEmitPlugin('file.js');     // both file.js and dir/file.js ignored
new IgnoreEmitPlugin(/\/file\.js/);  // only dir/file.js is ignored
new IgnoreEmitPlugin(/^file\.js/);   // only file.js is ignored

I want to help!

Contribution would be much appreciated. Either by creating pull requests of opening issues.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial