|Linux
|OS X
|Windows
|Coverage
|Downloads
ignore is a manager, filter and parser which implemented in pure JavaScript according to the .gitignore spec 2.22.1.
ignore is used by eslint, gitbook and many others.
Pay ATTENTION that
minimatch (which used by
fstream-ignore) does not follow the gitignore spec.
To filter filenames according to a .gitignore file, I recommend this npm package,
ignore.
To parse an
.npmignore file, you should use
minimatch, because an
.npmignore file is parsed by npm using
minimatch and it does not work in the .gitignore way.
ignore is fully tested, and has more than five hundreds of unit tests.
0.8 -
7.x
0.10 -
7.x, node <
0.10 is not tested due to the lack of support of appveyor.
Actually,
ignore does not rely on any versions of node specially.
Since
4.0.0, ignore will no longer support
node < 6 by default, to use in node < 6,
require('ignore/legacy'). For details, see CHANGELOG.
Pathname Conventions
glob-gitignore matches files using patterns and filters them according to gitignore rules.
npm i ignore
import ignore from 'ignore'
const ig = ignore().add(['.abc/*', '!.abc/d/'])
const paths = [
'.abc/a.js', // filtered out
'.abc/d/e.js' // included
]
ig.filter(paths) // ['.abc/d/e.js']
ig.ignores('.abc/a.js') // true
paths.filter(ig.createFilter()); // ['.abc/d/e.js']
ig.filter(['.abc\\a.js', '.abc\\d\\e.js'])
// if the code above runs on windows, the result will be
// ['.abc\\d\\e.js']
ignore is a standalone module, and is much simpler so that it could easy work with other programs, unlike isaacs's fstream-ignore which must work with the modules of the fstream family.
ignore only contains utility methods to filter paths according to the specified ignore rules, so
ignore never try to find out ignore rules by traversing directories or fetching from git configurations.
ignore don't cares about sub-modules of git projects.
Exactly according to gitignore man page, fixes some known matching issues of fstream-ignore, such as:
/*.js' should only match '
a.js', but not '
abc/a.js'.
**/foo' should match '
foo' anywhere.
'a '(one space) should not match
'a '(two spaces).
'a \ ' matches
'a '
git check-ignore.
String | Ignore An ignore pattern string, or the
Ignore instance
Array<String | Ignore> Array of ignore patterns.
Adds a rule or several rules to the current manager.
Returns
this
Notice that a line starting with
'#'(hash) is treated as a comment. Put a backslash (
'\') in front of the first hash for patterns that begin with a hash, if you want to ignore a file with a hash at the beginning of the filename.
ignore().add('#abc').ignores('#abc') // false
ignore().add('\#abc').ignores('#abc') // true
pattern could either be a line of ignore pattern or a string of multiple ignore patterns, which means we could just
ignore().add() the content of a ignore file:
ignore()
.add(fs.readFileSync(filenameOfGitignore).toString())
.filter(filenames)
pattern could also be an
ignore instance, so that we could easily inherit the rules of another
Ignore instance.
REMOVED in
3.x for now.
To upgrade
ignore@2.x up to
3.x, use
import fs from 'fs'
if (fs.existsSync(filename)) {
ignore().add(fs.readFileSync(filename).toString())
}
instead.
type Pathname = string
Filters the given array of pathnames, and returns the filtered array.
Array.<Pathname> The array of
pathnames to be filtered.
Pathname Conventions:
Pathname should be a
path.relative()d pathname
Pathname should be a string that have been
path.join()ed, or the return value of
path.relative() to the current directory,
// WRONG, an error will be thrown
ig.ignores('./abc')
// WRONG, for it will never happen, and an error will be thrown
// If the gitignore rule locates at the root directory,
// `'/abc'` should be changed to `'abc'`.
// ```
// path.relative('/', '/abc') -> 'abc'
// ```
ig.ignores('/abc')
// WRONG, that it is an absolute path on Windows, an error will be thrown
ig.ignores('C:\\abc')
// Right
ig.ignores('abc')
// Right
ig.ignores(path.join('./abc')) // path.join('./abc') -> 'abc'
In other words, each
Pathname here should be a relative path to the directory of the gitignore rules.
Suppose the dir structure is:
/path/to/your/repo
|-- a
| |-- a.js
|
|-- .b
|
|-- .c
|-- .DS_store
Then the
paths might be like this:
[
'a/a.js'
'.b',
'.c/.DS_store'
]
node-ignore does NO
fs.stat during path matching, so for the example below:
// First, we add a ignore pattern to ignore a directory
ig.add('config/')
// `ig` does NOT know if 'config', in the real world,
// is a normal file, directory or something.
ig.ignores('config')
// `ig` treats `config` as a file, so it returns `false`
ig.ignores('config/')
// returns `true`
Specially for people who develop some library based on
node-ignore, it is important to understand that.
Usually, you could use
glob with
option.mark = true to fetch the structure of the current directory:
import glob from 'glob'
glob('**', {
// Adds a / character to directory matches.
mark: true
}, (err, files) => {
if (err) {
return console.error(err)
}
let filtered = ignore().add(patterns).filter(files)
console.log(filtered)
})
new in 3.2.0
Returns
Boolean whether
pathname should be ignored.
ig.ignores('.abc/a.js') // true
Creates a filter function which could filter an array of paths with
Array.prototype.filter.
Returns
function(path) the filter function.
Returns
TestResult
interface TestResult {
ignored: boolean
// true if the `pathname` is finally unignored by some negative pattern
unignored: boolean
}
{ignored: true, unignored: false}: the
pathname is ignored
{ignored: false, unignored: true}: the
pathname is unignored
{ignored: false, unignored: false}: the
pathname is never matched by any ignore rules.
ignore.isPathValid(pathname): boolean since 5.0.0
Check whether the
pathname is an valid
path.relative()d path according to the convention.
This method is NOT used to check if an ignore pattern is valid.
ignore.isPathValid('./foo') // false
options.ignorecase since 4.0.0
Similar as the
core.ignorecase option of git-config,
node-ignore will be case insensitive if
options.ignorecase is set to
true (the default value), otherwise case sensitive.
const ig = ignore({
ignorecase: false
})
ig.add('*.png')
ig.ignores('*.PNG') // false
options.ignoreCase?: boolean since 5.2.0
Which is alternative to
options.ignoreCase
options.allowRelativePaths?: boolean since 5.2.0
This option brings backward compatibility with projects which based on
ignore@4.x. If
options.allowRelativePaths is
true,
ignore will not check whether the given path to be tested is
path.relative()d.
However, passing a relative path, such as
'./foo' or
'../foo', to test if it is ignored or not is not a good practise, which might lead to unexpected behavior
ignore({
allowRelativePaths: true
}).ignores('../foo/bar.js') // And it will not throw
Since
5.0.0, if an invalid
Pathname passed into
ig.ignores(), an error will be thrown, unless
options.allowRelative = true is passed to the
Ignore factory.
While
ignore < 5.0.0 did not make sure what the return value was, as well as
.ignores(pathname: Pathname): boolean
.filter(pathnames: Array<Pathname>): Array<Pathname>
.createFilter(): (pathname: Pathname) => boolean
.test(pathname: Pathname): {ignored: boolean, unignored: boolean}
See the convention here for details.
If there are invalid pathnames, the conversion and filtration should be done by users.
import {isPathValid} from 'ignore' // introduced in 5.0.0
const paths = [
// invalid
//////////////////
'',
false,
'../foo',
'.',
//////////////////
// valid
'foo'
]
.filter(isValidPath)
ig.filter(paths)
Since
4.0.0,
ignore will no longer support node < 6, to use
ignore in node < 6:
var ignore = require('ignore/legacy')
options of 2.x are unnecessary and removed, so just remove them.
ignore() instance is no longer an
EventEmitter, and all events are unnecessary and removed.
.addIgnoreFile() is removed, see the .addIgnoreFile section for details.