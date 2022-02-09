Ignite UI CLI

Quickly create projects including Ignite UI for Angular and Ignite UI for jQuery components for a variety of frameworks.

Overview

Create project structure

Add views with Ignite UI components (e.g. Combo, Grid or Chart)

Add scenario based templates with multiple components (e.g. a dashboard)

Build and install npm packages

Select a theme, support for custom themes coming soon

Step by step guide

Supported frameworks

jQuery

Angular

React

Prerequisites

The repository houses multiple packages and orchestrates building and publishing them with lerna and yarn workspaces.

In order to build the repository locally, you need to have yarn installed on your machine. For installation instructions, please visit their official page

Packages

This monorepo contains several packages that combine into the igniteui-cli :

Package Description Location @igniteui/cli-core Contains the core functionality of the cli tool packages/core @igniteui/angular-templates Contains the template definitions for Angular components packages/igx-templates @igniteui/angular-schematics IgniteUI CLI implementation to be used with Angular CLI's schematics engine packages/ng-schematics igniteui-cli Standalone IgniteUI CLI tool for React, jQuery and Angular packages/cli

Table of Contents

Installation

Install the npm package as a global module:

npm install -g igniteui-cli

Usage

The main entry point is igniteui and is also aliased as ig . Both can be used interchangeably to call available commands. Check out our Wiki documentation for more details.

Step by step

To get a guided experience through the available options, simply run:

ig

Upon creation, project will be automatically loaded in the default browser. NOTE: If that doesn't happen the port may be already in use. Ports vary for different project types, see the description for the ig start command for details on default ports.

List the available commands.

ig help

Generating projects and adding components

Create a new project passing name, framework and style theme.

ig new <project name> --framework=<framework> -- type =<proj-type> --theme=<theme>

This will create the project and will install the needed dependencies.

Parameters besides name are optional. Framework default to "jquery", project type defaults to the first available in the framework and theme to the first available for the project. For more information visit ig new Wiki page.

Generate Ignite UI for Angular project

To create a new project with Ignite UI for Angular use ig new by specifying angular as framework, and optionally igx-ts as project type and selecting one of the project templates:

ig new "IG Project" --framework=angular -- type =igx-ts --template=side-nav

Generate Ignite UI for React project

To create a new project with Ignite UI for React use ig new by specifying react as framework and igr-es6 as project type:

ig new "IG Project" --framework=react -- type =igr-es6

Generate Ignite UI for Web Components project

To create a new project with Ignite UI for Web Components use ig new by specifying webcomponents as framework:

ig new "IG Project" --framework=webcomponents

Adding components

Once you have created a project, at any point you can add additional component templates using ig add. Running the command without parameters will guide you through the available templates:

ig add

Add a new component or template to the project passing component ID and choosing a name.

ig add <component/template> <component_name>

The ID matches either a component ("grid", "combo", "text-editor", etc) or a predefined template. Predefined templates are framework/project specific and can provide predefined views with either multiple components or fulfilling a specific use case like "form-validation", "master-detail" and so on.

For full list of supported templates in the current project you can simply run ig list command:

ig list

Build and run

ig build ig start

Schematics

You can also add Ignite UI for Angular components to your projects by using the igniteui/angular-schematics package. It included schematic definitions for most of the logic present in the igniteui-cli . These can be called in any existing Angular project or even when creating one. You can learn more about the schematics package on from its readme.

Contribution

See the Contribution guide to get started.

Run locally

Clone the repository Install dependencies with yarn install To build the packages, run yarn build in the project root . Open in Visual Studio Code There is a predefined launch.config file for VS Code in the root folder, so you can use VS Code View/Debug window and choose one of the predefined actions. These include launching the step by step guide, quickstart project, create new project for a particular framework or add components. Hit Start Debugging/F5

Data Collection

The Ignite UI CLI tool uses Google Analytics to anonymously report feature usage statistics and basic crash reports. This data is used to help improve the Ignite UI CLI tools over time. You can opt out of analytics before any data is sent by using

ig config set disableAnalytics true -g

when using the CLI. You can read Infragistics privacy policy at https://www.infragistics.com/legal/privacy.