Ignite UI for Angular is a complete set of Material-based UI Widgets, Components & Sketch UI kits, supporting directives for Angular by Infragistics. Ignite UI for Angular is designed to enable developers to build enterprise-ready, high-performance HTML5 & JavaScript apps for modern desktop browsers. With the use of all features, the world’s fastest Angular grid, 60+ real-time Angular charts, and more, you are empowered to engineer excellent mobile experiences and deliver progressive web apps (PWA’s) targeting Google's Angular framework.

You can find source files under the src folder, including samples and tests.

Angular Data Grid Overview

The Ignite UI for Angular Data Grid equips you with all the necessary features for manipulating and visualizing tabular data in a series of rows and columns with ease. You can find powerful grid elements for no-lag scrolling while rendering and going through millions of data points.

Built for optimization and speed, our Angular grid component lets you quickly bind data with very little code and allows you to implement a variety of events in order to tailor different behaviors.

Angular Charts & Graphs Overview

Ignite UI for Angular arrives with an extensive library of data visualizations that enable stunning, interactive charts and dashboards for your modern web and mobile apps. All of them are designed to work flawlessly on every modern browser and provide complete touch as well as interactivity. Our comprehensive Angular Charts component supports more than 65 chart types that let you display all sorts of data representations and statistics. And with the rich and easy-to-use API, you can plot various types of charts.

Some of the Angular chart types included are: Polar chart, Pie chart, Donut chart, Bubble chart, Area chart, Treemap chart, and many others. And if you look for Angular financial charts, with Ignite UI you can get the same features as the ones you come across with Google Finance and Yahoo Finance Charts.

Current List of Components Include:

Components Status Directives Status accordion ✅ Readme Docs avatar ✅ Readme Docs autocomplete ✅ Readme Docs badge ✅ Readme Docs button ✅ Readme Docs banner ✅ Readme Docs date time editor ✅ Readme Docs bottom navigation ✅ Readme Docs divider ✅ Readme Docs button group ✅ Readme Docs dragdrop ✅ Readme Docs calendar ✅ Readme Docs filter ✅ Readme Docs card ✅ Readme Docs focus-trap ✅ Readme Docs carousel ✅ Readme Docs forOf ✅ Readme Docs checkbox ✅ Readme Docs hint ✅ Readme Docs chips ✅ Readme Docs input ✅ Readme Docs circular progress ✅ Readme Docs label ✅ Readme Docs combo ✅ Readme Docs layout ✅ Readme Docs date picker ✅ Readme Docs mask ✅ Readme Docs date range picker ✅ Readme Docs prefix ✅ Readme Docs dialog ✅ Readme Docs radio-group ✅ Docs drop down ✅ Readme Docs ripple ✅ Readme Docs expansion panel ✅ Readme Docs suffix ✅ Readme Docs grid ✅ Readme Docs text-highlight ✅ Readme Docs hierarchical grid ✅ Readme Docs toggle ✅ Readme Docs icon ✅ Readme Docs tooltip ✅ Readme Docs input group ✅ Readme Docs Others Status Docs linear progress ✅ Readme Docs Animations ✅ Readme list ✅ Readme Docs dataUtil ✅ Readme month picker ✅ Readme Docs dataContainer ✅ Readme navbar ✅ Readme Docs IgxGridState ✅ Readme Docs navigation drawer ✅ Readme Docs pivot grid ✅ Readme Docs radio ✅ Readme Docs select ✅ Readme Docs simple-combo ✅ Readme Docs slider ✅ Readme Docs snackbar ✅ Readme Docs stepper ✅ Readme Docs switch ✅ Readme Docs tabs ✅ Readme Docs time picker ✅ Readme Docs toast ✅ Readme Docs tree ✅ Readme Docs tree grid ✅ Readme Docs

Components available in igniteui-angular-charts

Components Bar Chart Docs Line Chart Docs Financial Chart Docs Doughnut Chart Docs Pie Chart Docs

Components available in igniteui-angular-gauges

Components Bullet Graph Docs Linear Gauge Docs Radial Gauge Docs

Components available in igniteui-angular-excel

Components Excel Library Docs

Components available in igniteui-angular-spreadsheet

Components Spreadsheet Docs

Setup

From the root folder run:

npm install

Create new Project with Ignite UI CLI

To get started with the Ignite UI CLI and Ignite UI for Angular:

npm i -g igniteui-cli ig new <project name > cd <project name > ig add grid <component name > ig start

Adding IgniteUI for Angular to Existing Project

Including the igniteui-angular and igniteui-cli packages to your project:

ng add igniteui-angular

After this operation you can use the Ignite UI CLI commands in your project, such as ig and ig add . Learn more

Updating Existing Project

Analyze your project for possible migrations:

ng update

If there are new versions available, update your packages:

ng update igniteui-angular ... ng update igniteui-cli

Building the Library

ng build igniteui-angular npm run build :style npm run build :lib

You can find the build ouput under dist/igniteui-angular .

Running the tests

Running the tests in watch mode:

ng test igniteui-angular // or npm run test :lib:watch

Running the tests once with code coverage enabled:

npm run test :lib

Building the API Docs

The API docs are produced using TypeDoc and SassDoc. In order to build the docs, all you need to do is run:

npm run build :docs

The output of the API docs build is located under dist/igniteui-angular/docs .

Run Demos Application

The repository includes a sample application featuring the showcasing the different components/directives. In order to run the demo samples, build the library first and start the application.

npm start

NOTE: Experimental demos are not always stable.

NPM Package

You can include Ignite UI for Angular in your project as a dependency using the NPM package.

npm install igniteui-angular

Contributing

General Naming and Coding Guidelines for Ignite UI for Angular

Demo Apps & Documentation

List of Angular Demo Apps

Warehouse Picklist App - Demonstrates using several Ignite UI for Angular widgets together to build a modern, mobile app.

FinTech Grid App - The Ignite UI for Angular Grid component is able to handle thousands of updates per second, while keeping the grid responsive for any interaction that the user may undertake. This sample demonstrates the Angular Grid handling thousands of updates per second.

FinTech Tree Grid App - The Ignite UI for Angular Tree Grid component is able to handle thousands of updates per second, while keeping the grid responsive for any interaction that the user may undertake. This sample demonstrates the Tree Grid handling thousands of updates per second.

Crypto Portfolio App - This is a web and mobile application, developed with Ignite UI for Angular components and styled with our one of a kind theming engine.

Task Planner Application – Task Planner is an Angular web application. It provides an effective means for managing projects and related tasks. Thus, it loads data from the Web API endpoint, enabling the user to start managing - filtering and sorting tasks, editing tasks, adding new tasks. It shows nice UX UI perks like ability to Drag and Drop items from and to the List and Data Grid.

Dock Manager with Data Analysis Tool - The Data Analysis sample application provides users with the flexibility to customize the data visualization using one of several chart types. Built with Angular UI components, it showcases the Angular Data Grid integrated with an Angular Data Chart, Angular Pie Chart, and an Angular Category Chart, to provide an interactive and engaging visualization. The Dock Manager web component provides a windowing experience, allowing users to customize the layout and view, and make the data more accessible.

COVID-19 Dashboard - This dynamic dashboard was built using Indigo.Design and Ignite UI for Angular leveraging timely reports data from CSSEGISandData/COVID-19 to create an useful and impactful visualization. Built in a matter of hours, it showcases the Ignite UI Category and Data Charts, Map and List components for Angular and the how easy it is to get those quickly configured and populated with data.

Inventory Management App - The Inventory Management App consists of 2 pages: The Products Page and the Dashboard Page. The Products Page contains a grid with product information and includes a number of useful features

Angular apps with ASP.NET Core Web Application

If you consider Angular client side application with ASP.NET Core application you can check out our ASP.NET-Core-Samples

Documentation

To get started with the Data Grid, use the steps in the grid walk-through.

All help, related API documents and walk-throughs can be found for each control here.

Roadmap

Roadmap document

Support

Developer support is provided as part of the commercial, paid-for license via Infragistics Forums, or via Chat & Phone with a Priority Support license. To acquire a license for paid support or Priority Support, please visit this page.

Community support for open source usage of this product is available at StackOverflow.

License

This is a commercial product, requiring a valid paid-for license for commercial use. This product is free to use for non-commercial educational use for students in K through 12 grades or University programs, and for educators to use in a classroom setting as examples / tools in their curriculum. In order for us to verify your eligibility for free usage, please register for trial and open a support ticket with a request for free license.

To acquire a license for commercial usage, please register for trial and refer to the purchasing options in the pricing section on the product page.

© Copyright 2020 INFRAGISTICS. All Rights Reserved. The Infragistics Ultimate license & copyright applies to this distribution. For information on that license, please go to our website https://www.infragistics.com/legal/license.