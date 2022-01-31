openbase logo
Readme

Ignite UI for jQuery

Node.js CI Coverage Status CodeQL Discord

npm version Bower version

Ignite UI for jQuery™ helps you build powerful, high-performance web-based applications. Inside Ignite UI for jQuery you'll find user experience controls and components for creating engaging line-of-business web applications which target the browsers for both mobile & desktop environments.

About Ignite UI for jQuery

Ignite UI for jQuery is built on jQuery and jQuery UI and ties in seamlessly with the jQuery core model and conventions including all styling support via jQuery UI Theme Roller. Beyond jQuery Ignite UI for jQuery features support for Bootstrap themes, AngularJS, Knockout and jQuery Mobile.

Available Features in Ignite UI for jQuery open-source version

FeatureIgnite UI for jQuery OSSIgnite UI for jQuery FullInfragistics UltimateHelp
Editors
igComboapi \ help \ topics source
igHtmlEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igRatingapi \ help \ topics source
igValidatorapi \ help \ topics source
igCurrencyEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igDateEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igMaskEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igNumericEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igPercentEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igTextEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igCheckboxEditorapi \ help \ topics source
igDatePickerapi \ help \ topics source
Frameworks
igLoaderapi \ help \ topics source
igDataSourceapi \ help \ topics source
Templating Engineapi \ help \ topics source
JS Excel Engineapi \ help \ topics source
igGridExcelExporterapi \ help \ topics source
Interactions
igTreeapi \ help \ topics source
igDialogapi \ help \ topics source
igToolbarapi \ help \ topics source
igToolbarButtonapi \ help \ topics source
igSplitButtonapi \ help \ topics source
igNotifierapi \ help \ topics source
igPopoverapi \ help \ topics source
igRadialMenuapi \ help \ topics source
igColorPickerapi \ help \ topics source
igColorPickerSplitButtonapi \ help \ topics source
igUploadapi \ help \ topics source
igVideoPlayerapi \ help \ topics source
igScrollapi \ help \ topics source
Data Visualization
igDataChartapi \ help \ topics source
igCategoryChartapi \ help \ topics source
igShapeChartapi \ help \ topics source
igPieChartapi \ help \ topics source
igDoughnutChartapi \ help \ topics source
igFunnelChartapi \ help \ topics source
igBulletGraphapi \ help \ topics source
igLinearGaugeapi \ help \ topics source
igRadialGaugeapi \ help \ topics source
igMapapi \ help \ topics source
igSparklineapi \ help \ topics source
igQRCodeBarcodeapi \ help \ topics source
igZoombarapi \ help \ topics source
Scheduling
igSchedulerapi \ help \ topics source
Layout
igLayoutManagerapi \ help \ topics source
igSplitterapi \ help \ topics source
igTileManagerapi \ help \ topics source
Grids
igGridapi \ help \ topics source
igHierarchicalGridapi \ help \ topics source
igTreeGridapi \ help \ topics source
Spreadsheetapi \ help \ topics source
Grid Features
Column Management Featuresapi \ help \ topics source
Column Fixingapi \ help \ topics source
Column Groupingapi \ help \ topics source
Column Hidingapi \ help \ topics source
Column Movingapi \ help \ topics source
Column Resizingapi \ help \ topics source
Column Summariesapi \ help \ topics source
Column Templateapi \ help \ topics source
Multi-Column Headersapi \ help \ topics source
Collapsible Column Groupsapi \ help \ topics source
Filteringapi \ help \ topics source
Sortingapi \ help \ topics source
Unbound Columnsapi \ help \ topics source
Feature Chooserapi \ help \ topics source
Row Selectorsapi \ help \ topics source
Selectionapi \ help \ topics source
Tooltipsapi \ help \ topics source
Updatingapi \ help \ topics source
Pagingapi \ help \ topics source
Cell Mergingapi \ help \ topics source
Responsive Web Design (RWD) Modeapi \ help \ topics source
jsRender Integrationapi \ help \ topics source
REST Updatingapi \ help \ topics source
Knockout Supportapi \ help \ topics source
Columns and Layoutapi \ help \ topics source
Virtualizationapi \ help \ topics source
Grid Multi-Row Layoutapi \ help \ topics source
Grid Load On Demandapi \ help \ topics source
OLAP Pivot
igPivotDataSelectorapi \ help \ topics source
igPivotGridapi \ help \ topics source
igPivotViewapi \ help \ topics source
Knockout Extensions
Combohelp \ topics source
Editorshelp \ topics source
Treehelp \ topics source
Gridhelp \ topics source
Charthelp \ topics source
Theming
Metrohelp \ topics source
iOShelp \ topics source
Bootstrap Defaulthelp \ topics source
Bootstrap 4 Defaulthelp \ topics source
Bootstrap Superherohelp \ topics source
Bootstrap Flatlyhelp \ topics source
Bootstrap Yetihelp \ topics source
Infragisticshelp \ topics source
Infragistics2012help \ topics source
MVC Extensionshelp \ topics source
Developer Support 24/5

Install

The package for this development repository is available on both npm and bower. To get started follow the respective package manager installation:

Ignite UI for jQuery CLI

To get started with the Ignite UI for jQuery CLI and Ignite UI for jQuery:

npm i -g igniteui-cli
ig new <project name> --framework=jquery
cd <project name>
ig add combo <component name>
ig start

npm

npm install ignite-ui

bower

bower install ignite-ui

Package contains similar files and structure to what you'd find in the full version of Ignite UI for jQuery with complete styles and lite versions of the combined script files:

<script src="<node_modules|bower_components>/ignite-ui/js/infragistics.core-lite.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="<node_modules|bower_components>/ignite-ui/js/infragistics.lob-lite.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

The full built content for both packages can be browsed at the Ignite UI for jQuery Bower Shim repository.

Running demos locally

Besides browsing our online samples, you can also run the demos included with this repo in a local clone. Those are useful for quickly trying out some control features, as a base for other samples or even testing local changes.

To setup the repository run the following in the root directory:

npm install

The command will install all build dependencies as well as bower packages used in the demos.

To build the product: 

grunt build

This will create source files under the dist/ folder complete with merged locales, combined script and structure CSS and can be called again to include new changes.

The html demos under demos/<control> can now be run directly from the file system.

Getting Help

Contributing

You can find all guidelines on how to contribute on the wiki page.

