ignite-native-base-boilerplate v2

Quick Start

You can run the following command to create the boilerplate, provided you have Ignite CLI installed.

ignite new appname --boilerplate native -base-boilerplate

You can also change the React Native version, just keep in mind, we may not have tested this just yet.

ignite new appname --react-native-version 0.46.4 --boilerplate native-base-boilerplate

By default we'll ask you some questions during install as to which features you'd like. If you just want them all, you can skip the questions:

ignite new appname --max --boilerplate native-base-boilerplate

If you want very few of these extras:

ignite new appname --min --boilerplate native-base-boilerplate

Quick Examples

ignite add maps ignite add vector-icons ignite generate screen ScreenName ignite generate container ContainerName ignite generate component ComponentName ignite generate list ListName ignite generate map StoreLocator ignite add i18n ignite remove i18n

Demo Examples

ignite generate screen MyNewScreen

ignite generate container MyNewContainer

ignite generate component MyNewComponent

This generates a generic components which is reusable in any screen of the app.