A React Native blueprint for JHipster apps, complete with authentication, an entity generator, JDL support, E2E tests, and more.
Check out the blog post or YouTube video for a full demo of JHipster React Native.
node -v
npm install -g generator-jhipster-react-native
Create a directory for your app:
mkdir SampleApp && cd SampleApp
To generate an app, run the following command:
# JHipster v6.x+
rnhipster
# JHipster v7+
jhipster --blueprints react-native
# JHipster v7+ JDL Application
jhipster --blueprints react-native jdl ./path-to-your-app-config.jdl
Answer the prompts:
After generating, you can import entities with the entity generator and JDL importer.
app/config/app-config.js contains your JHipster API URL (default:
http://localhost:8080/)
http://localhost:19006 as an allowed origin in the backend CORS config.
adb reverse tcp:8080 tcp:8080 so the app can communicate with your backend.
Apache-2.0 © Jon Ruddell