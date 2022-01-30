openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ignite-jhipster

by jhipster
3.6.4 (see all)

A React Native blueprint for JHipster

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41

GitHub Stars

230

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JHipster React Native

NPM version iOS-E2E Generator App

A React Native blueprint for JHipster apps, complete with authentication, an entity generator, JDL support, E2E tests, and more.

JHipster React Native

Check out the blog post or YouTube video for a full demo of JHipster React Native.

Docs

Getting Started

Requirements

  • Node LTS v14+
    • Verify version with node -v
  • generator-jhipster-react-native installed
    • Install with npm install -g generator-jhipster-react-native
  • expo-cli installed
    • Install with npm install -g expo-cli
    • To run your app on an emulator instead of a device, follow the platform-specific instructions:
  • JHipster backend must use JWT or OAuth2 auth types.

Create a directory for your app:

mkdir SampleApp && cd SampleApp

To generate an app, run the following command:

# JHipster v6.x+
rnhipster

# JHipster v7+
jhipster --blueprints react-native

# JHipster v7+ JDL Application
jhipster --blueprints react-native jdl ./path-to-your-app-config.jdl

Answer the prompts:

  • Enter the path to your JHipster app
  • Choose whether to enable E2E Detox Tests

After generating, you can import entities with the entity generator and JDL importer.

Configuration

  • app/config/app-config.js contains your JHipster API URL (default: http://localhost:8080/)

CORS

  • In dev, for the Web build, add http://localhost:19006 as an allowed origin in the backend CORS config.
  • In production, you will need to enable CORS for your deployment domain.

Notes for Android

  • When running your JHipster backend locally for Android, make sure to run adb reverse tcp:8080 tcp:8080 so the app can communicate with your backend.

License

Apache-2.0 © Jon Ruddell

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial