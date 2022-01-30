JHipster React Native

A React Native blueprint for JHipster apps, complete with authentication, an entity generator, JDL support, E2E tests, and more.

Check out the blog post or YouTube video for a full demo of JHipster React Native.

Docs

Getting Started

Requirements

Node LTS v14+ Verify version with node -v

generator-jhipster-react-native installed Install with npm install -g generator-jhipster-react-native

expo-cli installed Install with npm install -g expo-cli To run your app on an emulator instead of a device, follow the platform-specific instructions: Android iOS

JHipster backend must use JWT or OAuth2 auth types.

Create a directory for your app:

mkdir SampleApp && cd SampleApp

To generate an app, run the following command:

rnhipster jhipster --blueprints react-native jhipster --blueprints react-native jdl ./path-to-your-app-config.jdl

Answer the prompts:

Enter the path to your JHipster app

Choose whether to enable E2E Detox Tests

After generating, you can import entities with the entity generator and JDL importer.

Configuration

app/config/app-config.js contains your JHipster API URL (default: http://localhost:8080/ )

CORS

In dev, for the Web build, add http://localhost:19006 as an allowed origin in the backend CORS config.

as an allowed origin in the backend CORS config. In production, you will need to enable CORS for your deployment domain.

Notes for Android

When running your JHipster backend locally for Android, make sure to run adb reverse tcp:8080 tcp:8080 so the app can communicate with your backend.

License

Apache-2.0 © Jon Ruddell