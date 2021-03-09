Ignite IR Next

The latest and greatest boilerplate for Infinite Red opinions

This is the boilerplate that Infinite Red uses as a way to test bleeding-edge changes to our React Native stack.

Currently includes:

React Native 0.42.0

React Navigation

Redux

Redux Sagas

And more!

Boilerplate walkthrough

Your App folder is where most of the goodies are found in an Ignite Next app. Let's walk through them in more detail. Start with Containers/App.js (described below) and work your way down the walkthrough in order.

Containers

Containers are (mostly) full screens, although they can be sections of screens or application containers.

App.js - your main application. We create a Redux store and configure it here

- your main application. We create a Redux store and configure it here RootContainer.js - main view of your application. Contains your status bar and navigation component

- main view of your application. Contains your status bar and navigation component LaunchScreen.js - this is the first screen shown in your application. It's loaded into the Navigation component

- this is the first screen shown in your application. It's loaded into the Navigation component LoginScreen.js - an example login screen. Read the comments in there to learn more!

- an example login screen. Read the comments in there to learn more! Styles - styling for each of the above containers and screens

Navigation

Your primary and other navigation components reside here.

AppNavigation.js - loads in your initial screen and creates your menu(s) in a StackNavigation

- loads in your initial screen and creates your menu(s) in a StackNavigation Styles - styling for the navigation

Components

React components go here...pretty self-explanatory. We won't go through each in detail -- open each file to read the comments and view the code.

Themes

Styling themes used throughout your app styles.

ApplicationStyles.js - app-wide styles

- app-wide styles Colors.js - defined colors for your app

- defined colors for your app Fonts.js - defined fonts for your app

- defined fonts for your app Images.js - loads and caches images used in your app

- loads and caches images used in your app Metrics.js - useful measurements of things like searchBarHeight

Config

Initialize and configure things here.

AppConfig.js - simple React Native configuration here

- simple React Native configuration here DebugConfig.js - define how you want your debug environment to act

- define how you want your debug environment to act ReactotronConfig.js - configures Reactotron in your project (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future)

- configures Reactotron in your project (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future) ReduxPersist.js - configures Redux Persist (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future)

Fixtures

Contains json files that mimic API responses for quicker development. These are used by the Services/FixtureApi.js object to mock API responses.

Redux, Sagas

Contains a preconfigured Redux and Redux-Sagas setup. Review each file carefully to see how Redux interacts with your application.

TODO: explain more about Redux & Redux Sagas here

Services

Contains your API service and other important utilities for your application.

Api.js - main API service, giving you an interface to communicate with your back end

- main API service, giving you an interface to communicate with your back end ExamplesRegistry.js - lets you view component and Ignite plugin examples in your app

- lets you view component and Ignite plugin examples in your app FixtureApi.js - mocks your API service, making it faster to develop early on in your app

- mocks your API service, making it faster to develop early on in your app ImmutablePersistenceTransform.js - part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed)

- part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed) RehydrationServices.js - part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed)

Lib

We recommend using this folder for modules that can be extracted into their own NPM packages at some point.

Images

Contains actual images (usually png) used in your application.

Transforms

Helpers for transforming data between API and your application and vice versa. An example is provided that you can look at to see how it works.

Tests

This folder (located as a sibling to App ) contains sample Jest snapshot and unit tests for your application.

