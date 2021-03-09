This is the boilerplate that Infinite Red uses as a way to test bleeding-edge changes to our React Native stack.
Currently includes:
Your
App folder is where most of the goodies are found in an Ignite Next app. Let's walk through them in more detail. Start with
Containers/App.js (described below) and work your way down the walkthrough in order.
Containers are (mostly) full screens, although they can be sections of screens or application containers.
App.js - your main application. We create a Redux store and configure it here
RootContainer.js - main view of your application. Contains your status bar and navigation component
LaunchScreen.js - this is the first screen shown in your application. It's loaded into the Navigation component
LoginScreen.js - an example login screen. Read the comments in there to learn more!
Styles - styling for each of the above containers and screens
Your primary and other navigation components reside here.
AppNavigation.js - loads in your initial screen and creates your menu(s) in a StackNavigation
Styles - styling for the navigation
React components go here...pretty self-explanatory. We won't go through each in detail -- open each file to read the comments and view the code.
Styling themes used throughout your app styles.
ApplicationStyles.js - app-wide styles
Colors.js - defined colors for your app
Fonts.js - defined fonts for your app
Images.js - loads and caches images used in your app
Metrics.js - useful measurements of things like searchBarHeight
Initialize and configure things here.
AppConfig.js - simple React Native configuration here
DebugConfig.js - define how you want your debug environment to act
ReactotronConfig.js - configures Reactotron in your project (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future)
ReduxPersist.js - configures Redux Persist (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future)
Contains json files that mimic API responses for quicker development. These are used by the
Services/FixtureApi.js object to mock API responses.
Contains a preconfigured Redux and Redux-Sagas setup. Review each file carefully to see how Redux interacts with your application.
TODO: explain more about Redux & Redux Sagas here
Contains your API service and other important utilities for your application.
Api.js - main API service, giving you an interface to communicate with your back end
ExamplesRegistry.js - lets you view component and Ignite plugin examples in your app
FixtureApi.js - mocks your API service, making it faster to develop early on in your app
ImmutablePersistenceTransform.js - part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed)
RehydrationServices.js - part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed)
We recommend using this folder for modules that can be extracted into their own NPM packages at some point.
Contains actual images (usually png) used in your application.
Helpers for transforming data between API and your application and vice versa. An example is provided that you can look at to see how it works.
This folder (located as a sibling to
App) contains sample Jest snapshot and unit tests for your application.
Previous Boilerplates
Ignite CLI and Ignite IR Next, as open source projects, are free to use and always will be. Infinite Red offers premium Ignite CLI support and general mobile app design/development services. Email us at hello@infinite.red to get in touch with us for more details.