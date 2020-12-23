Once you've installed React Native and the Ignite CLI, you can get started with this boilerplate.
This is the boilerplate that the Infinite Red team recommends and uses on a day-to-day basis. Prior art includes Ignite Andross.
Includes:
To see it in action, check out the blog post by Robin Heinze here: Creating a Trivia App with Ignite Bowser.
You can also watch a live coding demo at React Live Amsterdam where Jamon Holmgren codes an Ignite Bowser app in less than 30 minutes.
Prerequisites:
First, install Ignite CLI globally:
npm install -g ignite-cli
# or
yarn global add ignite-cli
Note: Make sure you have CocoaPods installed because otherwise, React Native installation will fail.
Then spin up a new Bowser-powered React Native app:
ignite new MyApp -b bowser
cd into your new app and run
react-native run-ios or
react-native run-android (note: in Android, you'll need an Android emulator running or an Android phone attached).
You should see an app that looks like the screenshot above!
Next step -- follow this tutorial to learn how to create a trivia app with Ignite Bowser: https://shift.infinite.red/creating-a-trivia-app-with-ignite-bowser-part-1-1987cc6e93a1
The true gem of Ignite Bowser. Generators help you scaffold your app very quickly, be it for a proof-of-concept, a demo, or a production app. Generators are there to save you time, keep your code consistent, and help you with the basic structure of your app.
ignite generate
Will give you information of what generators are present.
This is the generator you will be using most often. There are 2 flavors:
observer function - you need this if you
pass any mobx-state-tree objects as props to the component, and the component
will dereference properties of those objects.
observer. If you're only passing plain values or
non-MST objects, this is fine.
ignite generate component awesome-component
You can also bypass the choice by providing which component type you want to create:
ignite generate component awesome-component --function-component
Or
ignite generate component awesome-component --stateless-function
Generates a "hooks enabled" screen.
ignite generate screen awesome-screen
Creates a Mobx-State-Tree model.
ignite generate model awesome-model
The built in generators aren't enough? Fret not, you can create your own generators that suit your project/company. These generators can live with the default ignite-bowser generators.
Please refer to the documentation on how to create your own generators.
The Ignite Bowser boilerplate project's structure will look similar to this:
ignite-project
├── app
│ ├── components
│ ├── i18n
│ ├── models
│ ├── navigation
│ ├── screens
│ ├── services
│ ├── theme
│ ├── utils
│ ├── app.tsx
│ ├── environment-variables.ts
| ├── assets/fonts/
├── storybook
│ ├── views
│ ├── index.ts
│ ├── storybook-registry.ts
│ ├── storybook.ts
├── test
│ ├── __snapshots__
│ ├── storyshots.test.ts.snap
│ ├── mock-i18n.ts
│ ├── mock-reactotron.ts
│ ├── setup.ts
│ ├── storyshots.test.ts
├── README.md
├── android
├── ignite
│ ├── ignite.json
│ └── plugins
├── index.js
├── ios
└── package.json
Included in an Ignite boilerplate project is the
app directory. This is a directory you would normally have to create when using vanilla React Native.
The inside of the
app directory looks similar to the following:
app
│── components
│── i18n
├── models
├── navigation
├── screens
├── services
├── theme
├── utils
├── app.tsx
components
This is where your React dumb components will live. Each component will have a directory containing the
.tsx file, along with a story file, and optionally
.presets, and
.props files for larger components. The app will come with some commonly used components like Button.
i18n
This is where your translations will live if you are using
react-native-i18n.
models
This is where your app's models will live. Each model has a directory which will contain the
mobx-state-tree model file, test file, and any other supporting files like actions, types, etc. There's also an extensions directory with useful shared extensions that you can include in your models like
.extend(withRootStore) or
.extend(withEnvironment) to access the root store or environment respectively.
navigation
This is where your
react-navigation navigators will live.
For a walkthrough about how React Navigation v5 works, check out Harris Robin's post: Getting Started with the New React Navigation v5 and Ignite Bowser v5.
screens
This is where your screen components will live. A screen is a React component which will take up the entire screen and be part of the navigation hierarchy. Each screen will have a directory containing the
.tsx file, along with any assets or other helper files.
services Any services that interface with the outside world will live here (think REST APIs, Push Notifications, etc.).
theme Here lives the theme for your application, including spacing, colors, and typography. For help with adding custom fonts to your application, check out the readme in ./assets/fonts/.
utils This is a great place to put miscellaneous helpers and utilities. Things like date helpers, formatters, etc. are often found here. However, it should only be used for things that are truely shared across your application. If a helper or utility is only used by a specific component or model, consider co-locating your helper with that component or model.
app.tsx This is the entry point to your app. This is where you will find the main App component which renders the rest of the application. This is also where you will specify whether you want to run the app in storybook mode.
The
ignite directory stores all things Ignite, including CLI and boilerplate items. Here you will find generators, plugins, and examples to help you get started with React Native.
This is where your stories will be registered and where the Storybook configs will live
This directory will hold your Jest configs and mocks, as well as your storyshots test file. This is a file that contains the snapshots of all your component storybooks.
If you've used Ignite Andross (the first Ignite stack), you know we formerly used Redux for state management, as does much of the community. However, we encountered some pain points with Redux so went in search of a different solution to meet our needs and landed on
mobx-state-tree. We find that it’s a great middle-ground between completely structured (like
redux) and completely freestyle (like
mobx). It brings more than just state-management to the table as well (such as dependency injection, serialization, and lifecycle events).
MST is...
props and
actions, it feels familiar for React developers
identifiers (primary keys),
references (foreign keys), and
views (calculated fields)
actionTypes,
actionCreators, or
reducers
mapStateToProps; they are inferred
redux-saga,
redux-observable, or
redux-thunk
immutable.js or
seamless-immutable
types.compose and
model.extend allow for easy code-sharing of common patterns
afterCreate,
preProcessSnapshot, and
beforeDestroy let you have control over your data at various points in its lifecycle
getEnv allows you to reference your environment (like API or other services)
mobx-react-lite makes React "MobX-aware" and only re-renders when absolutely necessary
We also recognize no state management solution is perfect. MST has some known downfalls:
mobx and
mobx-state-tree both seem to have "magic" or "sorcery" that makes issues less straightforward to debug because you don't always have a clear picture of what's happening (but using Reactotron, which has
mobx-state-tree support built-in, helps a lot). The MobX docs can also help illumitate some of the magic.
MobX and MobX State Tree can be a lot to learn if you're coming from Redux, so here are a few of our favorite resources to learn the basics:
Be sure to check out the official Getting Started guide for MobX State Tree.
There is also a free egghead.io course.
For a great explanation and walkthrough of the basics, check out State Management with MobX State Tree by React Native Training.
And for more in-depth reading, the official documentation is a great resource.
The official docs for MobX are another important resource, since MST is built on MobX.
For help from real people in the community, make sure to check out the Infinite Red Community Slack as well as the MobX State Tree spectrum channel.
To see example code bases using Bowser (and MST), check out these repositories:
https://github.com/jamonholmgren/PlayerPopularity (simple implementation)
https://github.com/jamonholmgren/TrailBlazers (simple implementation with hooks)
https://github.com/infinitered/ChainReactApp2019 (more in-depth implementation)
To keep your React Native app updated:
To keep your Ignite Bowser based app updated:
In addition to
redux -->
mobx-state-tree, we've also transitioned to using
TypeScript vs plain
JavaScript. We find that TypeScript streamlines the developer experience by catching errors before you hit refresh on that simulator, and prevents costly bugs by enforcing type safety.
In Bowser, TypeScript is fully set up, so if you know TS, all you need to do is start coding!
If you are new to TypeScript, here are some of our favorite resources:
Ignite CLI, Ignite Andross, and Ignite Bowser, as open source projects, are free to use and always will be. Infinite Red offers premium Ignite CLI support and general mobile app design/development services. Email us at hello@infinite.red to get in touch with us for more details.