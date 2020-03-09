

ignite boilerplate andross typescript



Attention!! This project is no longer supperted and developed, maybe even no longer be compatible with new version of react native.

Table of contents

About

This Boiler Plate is just my Customized version of ignite Andross

Changes :

Installed and configured with typeScript

Moved all js related folders to js folder (App,Tests)

Using jest for tests

Updated react native to (0.59.2)

Updated react navigation to (3.5.1)

Added better rtl support

Added switchable colorScheme support

Add better multi language support and add language to app settings redux

Using realm in redux-persist for storing data instead asyncStorage

Using pure Container Component design pattern in all of templates and even default template

Added selectable templates on boilerplate installation and generating screens with those templates after installation

WIP // Internal set of material components

HighLighted dependencies that installed :

You can see more on package .json

Recommended Dependencies :

📁 Folder Structure

It's actually similar to andross folder structure

this folder structure based on container/component design pattern

So the Components won't have much work with data and getting/setting data is trough containers

Actually containers are in .ts format so they won't and must not render jsx they only do the job with redux and data stuff and passing them to the related component

A container code looks like :

import { connect } from "react-redux" ; import {RootContainerComponent} from '../Components/RootContainer' import StartupActions from "../Redux/StartupRedux" ; const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({ startup: () => dispatch(StartupActions.startup()) }); export default connect( null , mapDispatchToProps)(RootContainerComponent);

A component code looks like :

import * as React from 'react' import { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, StatusBar } from "react-native" ; import ReduxNavigation from "../../Navigation/ReduxNavigation" ; import ReduxPersist from "../../Config/ReduxPersist" ; import styles from "./Styles/RootContainerStyles" ; interface RootContainerProps { startup(): void , } export default class RootContainer extends Component<RootContainerProps> { constructor ( props ){ super (props); } componentDidMount() { if (!ReduxPersist.active) { this .props.startup(); } } render() { return ( <View style={styles.applicationView}> <StatusBar barStyle= "light-content" /> <ReduxNavigation /> < /View> ); } }

Ignite Cli

Usage

First you must install ignite cli as gobal with this command ``` npm install -g ignite-cli ``` For More Cli Instructions Please refer to below sections and ignite boilerplate page : https://github.com/infinitered/ignite

You can create your app using this boilerplate with this commands

ignite new YourAppName -b ignite-boilerplate-andross-typescript

During the installation, You can choose your login screen style or no login screen:

if you choose a login screen, redux,components,login screen will be generated then you can change them.

You can see what will be these login screens look like in

Here

You can choose your main screen style or just a simple screen:

You can see a gif and read about templates in below links:

Social Media

Bottom Tab Bar

Top Tab Bar

Navigation Drawer

Simple Collapsible Screen Template

Backdrop Screen

Collapsible Screen With Drawer Navigation Template

You can work with combination of this options for example if you choose sms login and social media after installation your app will be like this:

after installation run below commands:

cd YourAppName react- native run-ios or react- native run-android

Component Generation

Generate Rtl Support Component

If you want to your app support ltr/rtl layouts separately you can just use this command inside the app folder (just replace pizza with your app name):

ignite g component pizza --rtlsupport

it will produce this file/folders inside your Components folder :

Just use it as :

import Pizza from './path/to/Pizza'

The generated index.tsx will be like below:

Generate Normal Component

If you don't want Rtl/Ltr Switchable component us just create the component with this command:

ignite g component pizza

it will produce this file/folders inside your Components folder :

Just use it as :

import Pizza from './path/to/Pizza'

The generated index.tsx will be like below:

Screen Generation

Generate Login Screens

### Generate a Simple Screen You can generate normal screens in containers folder then add them to the navigation by this command ``` ignite g container ScreenName ``` Then choosing `Simple` from answers list

You can also generate a material designed Login screen with some related components and reduxs by this command:

Normal Login Screen

``` ignite g container LoginScreen ``` Then choosing `Simple Login` from answers list Or Choosing Simple login screen at project initialization #### Sms Login Screen

``` ignite g container SmsLoginScreen ``` Then choosing `Sms Login` from answers list Or Choosing Sms login screen at project initialization

then just add

login: require ( './Login/LoginRedux' ).reducer

in the end of

reducers: Reducer<ApplicationState> = combineReducers

array in

App/Redux/ index .tsx

If you want set the login screen as launch screen edit

App/Navigation/AppNavigation .tsx

this way :

... initialRouteName: "LoginScreen" , ...

Generate Templated Screens

Templated screens will provide container structures for some time saving based on common uses

Bottom Tabbed Screen

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for having a bottom tabbed container with 5 tabs in the first page of your app. you can change tabs names and contents after installation. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Bottom Tabbed Template :

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing With Bottom Tabbed Navigation from answers list this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

Top Tabbed Screen

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for having a top tabbed container with 3 tabs with list content in the first page of your app. you can change tabs names and contents after installation. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Top Tabbed Template :

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing With Top Tabbed Navigation from answers list

this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

Drawer Navigation Screen

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for having a navigation drawer container with 5 pages. you can change tabs names and contents after installation. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Navigation Drawer Template :

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing With Drawer Navigation from answers list

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

Simple Collapsible Toolbar Screen

this template provides a simple screen with a collapsible toolbar as below gif

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing Collapsible Toolbar from answers list

for customization or etc , i've used MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer in this screen so you can get more info from mentioned link

Backdrop Screen

this template provides a back screen as below gif and two sub-components in YourComponentNameContent folder one for backdrop one for content that you will see in the front screen I used Material Backdrop component for this

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing Backdrop from answers list

Collapsible Screen With Drawer Navigation

this template provides a navigation drawer screen with 5 tabs , four of them have collapsible toolbars as below gif

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing Collapsible Toolbar With Drawer Navigation from answers list

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

for customization or etc , i've used MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer in this screen so you can get more info from mentioned link

App Templates

These templates can't be generated after installation these are about a half-complete app (maybe complete app in future) so you can use them as example or if your app is just like them you can use them for time saving and just apply a few changes for customization.

Social Media Template

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for starting a chat app project. it's also an example of how to start working with this boiler plate. Inside the template i used farid safi's Gifted Chat for chat screen. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Social Media Template :

Using App Settings Redux

Switchable color scheme

actually below reducer And action playing important roles for settings like direction(rtl/ltr) or colorScheme and any settings like these :

for example for colorScheme we have colorScheme state in this reducer which contans below structure :

you can also view or change it's structure and values in below file :

App/Themes/Colors

this scheme have two states for now dark and light themes

this is how we can change state of this scheme in a redux connected component :

you can see below file for more detail :

App/Containers/MainTabs/SettingsTab.tsx

then you can use it as :

you can see similiar usage in example files inside Container folder or another folders ...

you can also test this in the settings tab

Switchable locale

you can change/select locale in a redux connected component this way:

you can create you locales in App/I18n/locales folder like :

then in App/I18n folder I18n.ts file :

End usage:

Tips

Persisted States (Redux-Persist)

for using redux-persist to persist your settings or any states you can go to this path

App/Config/ReduxPersist.tsx

then add your reducer name to this array :

whitelist: ["reducer Name",...],

then go to your reducer and add this code :

case REHYDRATE: return {...state,...action.payload.yourReducerName};

then changes on your reducer will be persisted

How to navigate screens via redux

Be sure about screen added to the AppNavigation.tsx

Then Your App/Redux/NavigationRedux/NavigationRedux.tsx Should be look like this

import AppNavigation from "../../Navigation/AppNavigation" ; import { NavigationActions } from 'react-navigation' ; export const reducer = ( state, action ) => { let newState; switch (action.type) { case 'YourScreen' : newState = AppNavigation.router.getStateForAction( NavigationActions.navigate({ routeName: 'YourScreen' , params:{isDarkMode:action.payload} }), state ); break ; default : newState = AppNavigation.router.getStateForAction(action, state); break ; } return newState || state; };

Then in a redux connected component you can navigate like this

<SomeButton onPress={ () => { this .props.YourScreen( this .props.isDarkMode) }} /> . . . const mapStateToProps = state => ({ isDarkMode: state.appSettings.isDarkMode, nav: state.nav, colorScheme: state.appSettings.colorScheme }); const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({ YourScreen: ( darkMode ) => { dispatch({ type : 'YourScreen' , payload : darkMode}); }, }); export default withNavigation(connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(ReduxConnectedComponent));

Material Ui Collection

Material Colors

Here you can see a Created by me and some hand picked collection of material components from various ui libraries. The goal is making ui development easy and seamless (Ui/ux itself with material design rules and Coding Experience) For now, components are in a limited number but i'm working on increasing their number to fulfill all ui/ux needed components

I just converted www.materialui.co/colors colors to an object for easier use of these colors

Usage :

import {MaterialColors} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection' ; MaterialColors.colorName.CcolorTone eg: MaterialColors.deepPurple.C400

Material Container

isRoot: boolean toolbar:React.ReactNode

Material Collapsible Toolbar Container

This component is a full width/height view for container view you can use it for more ui/ux code readability #### Usage : ```typescript jsx import {MaterialContainer} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; } />}> // this view will render at top of the view if you set isRoot true ``` #### Props

This is a pure js material collapsible toolbar container #### Usage :

The exact code of above gif

import * as React from 'react' import {Component} from 'react' ; import {Image, Text, View} from 'react-native' import {MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection' export default class LaunchScreen extends Component { componentWillMount() { } renderContent = () => ( <View> { new Array ( 40 ).fill().map( ( _, i ) => ( <View key={i} style={{ backgroundColor: '#F5F5F5' , padding: 10 , borderBottomWidth: 1 , borderBottomColor: '#E5E5E5' }} > <Text>{ `Item ${i + 1 } ` }< /Text> </ View> ))} < /View> ); renderCollapsedToolbarContent = () => <Image source={{uri: 'https:/ /facebook.github.io/ react-native/img/header_logo.png '}} style={{ width: 50, height: 50, borderRadius: 25, overflow: ' hidden ' }}/>; render() { return ( <MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer renderContent={this.renderContent} imageSource=' https: collapsedNavBarBackgroundColor= '#009688' translucentStatusBar showsVerticalScrollIndicator={ false } textColor= 'white' renderCollapsedToolbarContent={ this .renderCollapsedToolbarContent} leftButtonIcon= 'menu' onLeftIconPress={ () => console .log( 'onlefticonpress' )} title= "Title" /> ); } }

Props :

collapsedNavBarBackgroundColor?: string , imageSource?: string , onContentScroll?(): void , renderContent?(): React.ReactNode, renderCollapsedToolbarContent?():React.ReactNode, toolBarHeight?: number , translucentStatusBar?: boolean , textColor?: string , leftButtonIcon?: string , onLeftIconPress?(): void , rightButtonIcon?: string , onRightIconPress?(): void

Material Backdrop

I tried to create this component using material.io guidelines in this link

Usage :

import * as React from 'react' import {Component} from 'react' ; import {connect} from 'react-redux' import {MaterialBackdrop} from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection" ; import {Image, Text, View} from "react-native" ; class ScreenName extends Component { constructor ( props ) { super (props); this .state = {isExpanded: false } } render() { return ( <MaterialBackdrop revealComponent={ () => this .renderRevealComponent()} leftButtonIcon= 'menu' expandedTitle= 'Expanded' collapsedTitle= 'Collapsed' content={ () => this .renderContent( 'black' )} textColor= 'white' subHeaderText= 'subheader' backdropBackgroundColor= 'purple' contentBackgroundColor= 'white' subheaderTextColor= '#212121' /> ) } renderRevealComponent= () => <View> <Image style={{margin: 34 , alignSelf: 'center' , width: 84 , height: 84 , borderRadius: 42 }} source={{uri: 'https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTwu7s_Ic3YioDVl9AmoJGsKbBuCKFVp2cD3KCPzdYlBLOcGmeV' }} /> < /View> renderContent=(color)=><View> {new Array(40).fill().map((_, i) => ( <View key={i} style={{ padding: 10, borderBottomWidth: 1, borderBottomColor: '#00000011' }} > <Text style={{color:color}}>{`Item ${i + 1}`}</ Text> < /View> ))} </ View> }

Props :

revealComponent?(): React.ReactNode, backdropBackgroundColor?: string , leftButtonIcon?: string , expandedTitle?: string , collapsedTitle?: string , content?(): React.ReactNode, textColor?: string , subHeaderText?: string , horizontalContent?: boolean , onSubheaderClick?(): void , onLeftButtonClick?(): void , onRightButtonClick?(): void , contentBackgroundColor?: string , subheaderTextColor?: string , onExpand?(): void , onCollapse?(): void , rightButtonIcon?: string

Material Vertical Linear

Usage :

import {MaterialHorizontalLinear} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection' ; <MaterialHorizontalLinear> < /MaterialHorizontalLinear>

Material Horizontal Linear

this component is a view with default column direction it can be used for better readability of jsx ui code

this component is a view with default row direction it can be used for better readability of jsx ui code #### Usage : ```typescript jsx import {MaterialVerticalLinear} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; ``` ### Material Card

```typescript jsx elevation:2, margin:8, backgroundColor: '#eeeeee'

Material Toolbar

A card component created using material.io guidelines , Also CardContent Component is inside this is actually a view with 16dp padding #### Usage : Above gif's code (just important things) ```typescript jsx //import import {MaterialCard, MaterialCardContent} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; ``` ```typescript jsx //with image header}> material card material card ``` ```typescript jsx //setting elevation material card Elevation 3 ``` ```typescript jsx //minimal usage this is a material card this is a material card this is a material card ``` ```typescript jsx //with background image material card Elevation 7 ``` #### Props ```typescript jsx elevation?: number, margin?:number, header?(): React.ReactNode, style?:ViewStyle, backgroundImageSource?: ImageSourcePropType, backgroundColor?:string

A toolbar designed based on material.io guidelinesAndMaterialToolbarContent you can use it for some content on your toolbar , you can also use your custom componentCan be used by [Material Container](#material-container) #### Usage Import : ```typescript jsx import {MaterialToolbar, MaterialToolbarContent} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; ```

Use:

<MaterialToolbar leftIcon= 'menu' content={ () => <MaterialToolbarContent haveTypeMode={ true } text= 'title' />} />

<MaterialToolbar leftIcon= 'menu' iconsColor= 'white' color= 'purple' content={ () => <MaterialToolbarContent color= 'white' haveTypeMode={ true } text= 'title' />} />

<MaterialToolbar leftIcon= 'menu' />

<MaterialToolbar leftIcon= 'menu' content={ () => <MaterialToolbarContent haveTypeMode={ false } text= 'title' />} />

Props

MaterialToolbarProps { color?: string , onLeftIconPress?(): void , onRightIconPress?(): void , content?():ReactNode iconsColor?: string , leftIcon?: string , rightIcon?: string } MaterialToolbarContentProps { color?: string , font?: string , text?: string , haveTypeMode?: boolean , typeModeIcon?: string , onChangeText?(text: string ), onTypeModePress?(): void , }

Default Props

color: '#212121' , typeModeIcon: 'magnify' , onTypeModePress: () => { }, onChangeText: () => {} color: '#eeeeee' , onLeftIconPress: () => {}, onRightIconPress: () => {}, iconsColor: '#212121'

Material Bottom Tabbar

A material tab bar designed and created based on material.io instructions, tested and developed on react-navigation version 3.0.0

Usage

import {createBottomTabNavigator,createAppContainer} from 'react-navigation' ; import MaterialBottomTabbar from '../../Components/MaterialBottomTabbar' ; const commonNavigationOptions = ( {navigation} ) => ({ header: null , title: navigation.state.routeName, }); const ChatsRouteOptions = { screen: Tab1, navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions, }; const SearchRouteOptions = { screen: Tab2, navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions, }; const ChannelsRouteOptions = { screen: Tab3, navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions, }; const LocationRouteOptions = { screen: Tab4, navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions, }; const SettingsRouteOptions = { screen: Tab5, navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions, }; export default (props) => React.createElement( createAppContainer(createBottomTabNavigator( { [I18n.t( 'Tab1' )]: ChatsRouteOptions, [I18n.t( 'Tab2' )]: ChannelsRouteOptions, [I18n.t( 'Tab3' )]: LocationRouteOptions, [I18n.t( 'Tab4' )]: SearchRouteOptions, [I18n.t( 'Tab5' )]: SettingsRouteOptions }, { tabBarComponent:MaterialBottomTabbar, tabBarPosition: 'bottom' , tabBarOptions:{ animated: true , isRtl:props.isRtl, fontSize: 12 , noLabel: false , iconName: ( key )=> iconChooser(key), fontFamily: Fonts.type.base, defaultColor:props.colorScheme.fullToneText, selectedColor:primaryColor, style: { backgroundColor: props.colorScheme.tabBarBackground }, }, initialRouteName: I18n.t( 'chats' ) }, )) ); function iconChooser ( key ) { let iconName; switch (key) { case I18n.t( 'chats' ): iconName = 'message-text' ; break ; case I18n.t( 'search' ): iconName = 'magnify' ; break ; case I18n.t( 'channels' ): iconName = 'bullhorn' ; break ; case I18n.t( 'location' ): iconName = 'map-marker' ; break ; case I18n.t( 'settings' ): iconName = 'menu' } return iconName; }

Material Text Input

Usage :

import {MaterialTextInput} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection' ; <MaterialTextInput isRtl={ true } />

Material Progress

this component is basically react-native-material-textfield i just added it's types to typescript and rtl support (for it's label)

I used react-native-indicators code to do this with a few changes and turning the used code to typescript I have also used this component for progress inside below button components #### Usage: this is exactly the code of above gif ```typescript jsx import * as React from 'react' import {Component} from 'react'; import { View} from 'react-native' import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles' import {MaterialProgress} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection';

export default class LaunchScreen extends Component { render() { return ( ) } }

#### Props : ``` typescript jsx color :string , small ? :boolean

Material Buttons

I Made these three buttons exactly based on material.io design guidelines #### Usage:

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react' import {Component} from 'react' ; import { View} from 'react-native' import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles' import {MaterialTextButton, MaterialOutlinedButton, MaterialContainedButton} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection' ; export default class LaunchScreen extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <MaterialTextButton onPress={ () => { console .log( "pressed" ) }} text= "Material Text Button" textColor= "purple" margin={ 8 } /> <MaterialOutlinedButton onPress={ () => { console .log( "pressed" ) }} text= "Material Outlined Button" textColor= "purple" margin={ 8 } /> <MaterialContainedButton onPress={ () => { console .log( "pressed" ) }} color= 'purple' text= "Material Contained Button" textColor= "white" margin={ 8 } /> <MaterialTextButton onPress={ () => { console .log( "pressed" ) }} text= "Material Text Button" textColor= "purple" margin={ 8 } iconName= "check-circle" /> <MaterialOutlinedButton onPress={ () => { console .log( "pressed" ) }} text= "Material Outlined Button" textColor= "purple" margin={ 8 } iconName= "check-circle" /> <MaterialContainedButton onPress={ () => { console .log( "pressed" ) }} color= 'purple' text= "Material Contained Button" textColor= "white" margin={ 8 } iconName= "check-circle" /> < /View> ) } }

text: string , icon?: React.ReactNode, margin?: number , textColor?: string , textFont?: string , iconName?: string , onPress?(): void , progress: boolean

text: string , icon?: React.ReactNode, margin?: number , textColor?: string , textFont?: string , onPress?(): void , iconName?: string , progress: boolean

text: string , icon?: React.ReactNode, margin?: number , color?: string , textColor?: string , textFont?: string , onPress?(): void , iconName?: string , progress: boolean

Material FAB

Usage :

I Made these two FABs exactly based on material.io design guidelines

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react' import {Component} from 'react' ; import { View} from 'react-native' import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles' import {MaterialFab, MaterialExtendedFab} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection' ; export default class LaunchScreen extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <MaterialFab mini onPress={ () => { console .log( 'onpress' )}} position= "bottomLeft" iconColor= "white" iconName= 'check-circle' color= "purple" /> <MaterialFab onPress={ () => { console .log( 'onpress' )}} position= "bottomRight" iconColor= "white" iconName= 'check-circle' color= "purple" /> <MaterialExtendedFab onPress={ () => { console .log( 'onpress' )}} text= "Extended" position= "bottom" iconColor= "white" iconName= 'check-circle' color= "purple" /> < /View> ) } }

icon?: React.ReactNode, color?: string , iconColor?: string , onPress?(): void , iconName: string , mini?: boolean , position: string , progress: boolean

icon?: React.ReactNode, color?: string , iconColor?: string , onPress?(): void , iconName: string , textFont?: string , text: string , position: string , progress: boolean

Material Checkbox

I Made this checkbox component exactly based on material.io design guidelines

Usage :

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react' import {Component} from 'react' ; import {View} from 'react-native' import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles' import {MaterialCheckbox} from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection" ; export default class LaunchScreen extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <MaterialCheckbox checkBoxColor= "purple" text= "Material Checkbox" onCheckedChange={ ( isChecked ) => { console .log(isChecked) }} /> <MaterialCheckbox rtl checkBoxColor= "purple" text= "Material Checkbox" onCheckedChange={ ( isChecked ) => { console .log(isChecked) }} /> <MaterialCheckbox checkBoxColor= "purple" onCheckedChange={ ( isChecked ) => { console .log(isChecked) }} /> <MaterialCheckbox checkBoxColor= "purple" text= "Material Checkbox" onCheckedChange={ ( isChecked ) => { console .log(isChecked) }} progress /> < /View> ) } }

text?: string , isChecked?: boolean , textFont?: string , onCheckedChange?(isChecked: boolean ): void , checkBoxColor?: string , textColor?: string , rtl?: boolean , progress?: boolean

Material Switch

I Made this switch component exactly based on material.io design guidelines

Usage

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react' import { View } from 'react-native' import MaterialSwitch from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection" ; import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles' interface LaunchScreenComponentProps {} export default class LaunchScreen extends React.Component <LaunchScreenComponentProps> { render () { return ( <View style={styles.mainContainer}> <MaterialSwitch color= 'purple' /> <MaterialSwitch text= "Material switch" color= 'purple' /> <MaterialSwitch text= "Material switch" color= 'purple' /> <MaterialSwitch text= "Material switch" color= 'purple' /> < /View> ) } }

textFont?: string , textColor?: string , text?: string , color?: string onValueChanged?(value: boolean ): void

Material Radio Group

I Made this radio group component exactly based on material.io design guidelines

Usage

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react' import { View } from 'react-native' import MaterialSwitch from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection" ; import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles' interface LaunchScreenComponentProps {} export default class LaunchScreen extends React.Component <LaunchScreenComponentProps> { render () { return ( <View style={styles.mainContainer}> <MaterialRadioGroup data={[{text: 'text1' },{text: 'text2' },{text: 'text3' },{text: 'text4' }]} color= 'purple' /> <MaterialRadioGroup isRtl={ true } data={[{text: 'text1' },{text: 'text2' },{text: 'text3' },{text: 'text4' }]} color= 'purple' /> < /View> ) } }

data: any , color: string , textFont?: string , textColor?: string , isRtl?: boolean , onItemPress?(item, index): void

Ignite Mapbox

An ignite plugin for adding mapbox easier

You can install mapbox and link it by this command

ignite add map

and generate a map component with

ignite generate map MapName

then use it as below

and you can get your token key with instructions inside mapbox github https://github.com/mapbox/react-native-mapbox-gl

then you can use token key inside App>Config>MapboxConfig.tsx

Usage :

import MapboxGL from '@mapbox/react-native-mapbox-gl' ; import MapboxConfig from "../../Config/MapboxConfig" ; MapboxGL.setAccessToken(MapboxConfig.accessToken); ... <MapboxGL.MapView styleURL={ColorScheme.mapStyleUrl} zoomLevel={ 15 } centerCoordinate={[ 51.3890 , 35.6892 ]} style={{flex: 1 }} > < /MapboxGL.MapView>

🔐 Secrets

This project uses react-native-config to expose config variables to your javascript code in React Native. You can store API keys and other sensitive information in a .env file:

API_URL =https://myapi.com GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY =abcdefgh

and access them from React Native like so:

import Secrets from 'react-native-config' Secrets.API_URL Secrets.GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY

The .env file is ignored by git keeping those secrets out of your repo.

Get started: