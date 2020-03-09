openbase logo
Readme

IgniTypescript
ignite boilerplate andross typescript

js-standard-style

Attention!! This project is no longer supperted and developed, maybe even no longer be compatible with new version of react native.

Table of contents

About

This Boiler Plate is just my Customized version of ignite Andross

Changes :

  • Installed and configured with typeScript
  • Moved all js related folders to js folder (App,Tests)
  • Using jest for tests
  • Updated react native to (0.59.2)
  • Updated react navigation to (3.5.1)
  • Added better rtl support
  • Added switchable colorScheme support
  • Add better multi language support and add language to app settings redux
  • Using realm in redux-persist for storing data instead asyncStorage
  • Using pure Container Component design pattern in all of templates and even default template
  • Added selectable templates on boilerplate installation and generating screens with those templates after installation
  • WIP // Internal set of material components
  • HighLighted dependencies that installed :
You can see more on package .json
  • Recommended Dependencies :

📁 Folder Structure

It's actually similar to andross folder structure

this folder structure based on container/component design pattern

So the Components won't have much work with data and getting/setting data is trough containers

Actually containers are in .ts format so they won't and must not render jsx they only do the job with redux and data stuff and passing them to the related component

A container code looks like :

import { connect } from "react-redux";
import {RootContainerComponent} from '../Components/RootContainer'
import StartupActions from "../Redux/StartupRedux";

// wraps dispatch to create nicer functions to call within our component
const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
  startup: () => dispatch(StartupActions.startup())
});

export default connect(null, mapDispatchToProps)(RootContainerComponent);

A component code looks like :

import * as React from 'react'
import { Component } from 'react';
import { View, StatusBar } from "react-native";
import ReduxNavigation from "../../Navigation/ReduxNavigation";
import ReduxPersist from "../../Config/ReduxPersist";

// Styles
import styles from "./Styles/RootContainerStyles";

interface RootContainerProps {
  startup(): void,
}

export default class RootContainer extends Component<RootContainerProps> {
  constructor(props){
    super(props);
  }
  componentDidMount() {
    if (!ReduxPersist.active) {
      this.props.startup();
    }
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.applicationView}>
        <StatusBar barStyle="light-content" />
        <ReduxNavigation />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Ignite Cli

First you must install ignite cli as gobal with this command ``` npm install -g ignite-cli ``` For More Cli Instructions Please refer to below sections and ignite boilerplate page : https://github.com/infinitered/ignite

Usage

You can create your app using this boilerplate with this commands

ignite new YourAppName -b ignite-boilerplate-andross-typescript

During the installation, You can choose your login screen style or no login screen:

if you choose a login screen, redux,components,login screen will be generated then you can change them.

You can see what will be these login screens look like in
Here

You can choose your main screen style or just a simple screen:

You can see a gif and read about templates in below links:

Social Media
Bottom Tab Bar
Top Tab Bar
Navigation Drawer
Simple Collapsible Screen Template
Backdrop Screen
Collapsible Screen With Drawer Navigation Template

You can work with combination of this options for example if you choose sms login and social media after installation your app will be like this:

after installation run below commands:

   cd YourAppName
   react-native run-ios or react-native run-android

Component Generation

Generate Rtl Support Component

If you want to your app support ltr/rtl layouts separately you can just use this command inside the app folder (just replace pizza with your app name): 

ignite g component pizza --rtlsupport

it will produce this file/folders inside your Components folder :

Just use it as :

import Pizza from './path/to/Pizza'

The generated index.tsx will be like below:

Generate Normal Component

If you don't want Rtl/Ltr Switchable component us just create the component with this command:

ignite g component pizza

it will produce this file/folders inside your Components folder :

Just use it as :

import Pizza from './path/to/Pizza'

The generated index.tsx will be like below:

Screen Generation

### Generate a Simple Screen You can generate normal screens in containers folder then add them to the navigation by this command ``` ignite g container ScreenName ``` Then choosing `Simple` from answers list

Generate Login Screens

You can also generate a material designed Login screen with some related components and reduxs by this command:

Normal Login Screen

``` ignite g container LoginScreen ``` Then choosing `Simple Login` from answers list Or Choosing Simple login screen at project initialization #### Sms Login Screen

``` ignite g container SmsLoginScreen ``` Then choosing `Sms Login` from answers list Or Choosing Sms login screen at project initialization

then just add 

login: require('./Login/LoginRedux').reducer

in the end of 

reducers: Reducer<ApplicationState> = combineReducers

array in

App/Redux/index.tsx

If you want set the login screen as launch screen edit 

App/Navigation/AppNavigation.tsx

this way :

...
initialRouteName: "LoginScreen",
...

Generate Templated Screens

Templated screens will provide container structures for some time saving based on common uses

Bottom Tabbed Screen

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for having a bottom tabbed container with 5 tabs in the first page of your app. you can change tabs names and contents after installation. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Bottom Tabbed Template :

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

 ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing With Bottom Tabbed Navigation from answers list this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

Top Tabbed Screen

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for having a top tabbed container with 3 tabs with list content in the first page of your app. you can change tabs names and contents after installation. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Top Tabbed Template :

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

 ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing With Top Tabbed Navigation from answers list

this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

Drawer Navigation Screen

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for having a navigation drawer container with 5 pages. you can change tabs names and contents after installation. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Navigation Drawer Template :

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

 ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing With Drawer Navigation from answers list

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

Simple Collapsible Toolbar Screen

this template provides a simple screen with a collapsible toolbar as below gif

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

 ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing Collapsible Toolbar from answers list

for customization or etc , i've used MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer in this screen so you can get more info from mentioned link

Backdrop Screen

this template provides a back screen as below gif and two sub-components in YourComponentNameContent folder one for backdrop one for content that you will see in the front screen I used Material Backdrop component for this

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

 ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing Backdrop from answers list

Collapsible Screen With Drawer Navigation

this template provides a navigation drawer screen with 5 tabs , four of them have collapsible toolbars as below gif

You can generate a screen with this template using below command :

 ignite g container YourScreenName

Then choosing Collapsible Toolbar With Drawer Navigation from answers list

You can edit file names and contents of files inside YourScreenNameTabs folder, just be sure if you edited the file names you also edit the imports inside YourScreenName.tsx file. You can also edit navigation icon names inside YourScreenName.tsx

this command will produce a screen file with tab files and will add this screen to AppNavigation file

for customization or etc , i've used MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer in this screen so you can get more info from mentioned link

App Templates

These templates can't be generated after installation these are about a half-complete app (maybe complete app in future) so you can use them as example or if your app is just like them you can use them for time saving and just apply a few changes for customization.

Social Media Template

This template provides some components and screens with navigation for starting a chat app project. it's also an example of how to start working with this boiler plate. Inside the template i used farid safi's Gifted Chat for chat screen. You can use this template by choosing it on boilerplate installation. this is a preview of Social Media Template :

Using App Settings Redux

Switchable color scheme

actually below reducer And action playing important roles for settings like direction(rtl/ltr) or colorScheme and any settings like these :

for example for colorScheme we have colorScheme state in this reducer which contans below structure :

you can also view or change it's structure and values in below file :

App/Themes/Colors

this scheme have two states for now dark and light themes

this is how we can change state of this scheme in a redux connected component :

you can see below file for more detail :

App/Containers/MainTabs/SettingsTab.tsx

then you can use it as :

you can see similiar usage in example files inside Container folder or another folders ...

you can also test this in the settings tab

Switchable locale

you can change/select locale in a redux connected component this way:

you can create you locales in App/I18n/locales folder like :

then in App/I18n folder I18n.ts file :

End usage:

Tips

Persisted States (Redux-Persist)

for using redux-persist to persist your settings or any states you can go to this path

App/Config/ReduxPersist.tsx

then add your reducer name to this array :

whitelist: ["reducer Name",...],

then go to your reducer and add this code :

case REHYDRATE: return {...state,...action.payload.yourReducerName};

then changes on your reducer will be persisted

How to navigate screens via redux

Be sure about screen added to the AppNavigation.tsx

Then Your App/Redux/NavigationRedux/NavigationRedux.tsx Should be look like this

import AppNavigation from "../../Navigation/AppNavigation";
import { NavigationActions } from 'react-navigation'; //add

export const reducer = (state, action) => {
  let newState;

  switch (action.type) {
        case 'YourScreen'://add
             newState = AppNavigation.router.getStateForAction(//add
             NavigationActions.navigate({//add
               routeName: 'YourScreen',//add
                params:{isDarkMode:action.payload}//add
             }),//add
                state//add
            );//add
        break;//add
    default :
      newState = AppNavigation.router.getStateForAction(action, state);
      break;
  }
  return newState || state;
};

Then in a redux connected component you can navigate like this

 <SomeButton
        onPress={()=>{
         this.props.YourScreen(this.props.isDarkMode)
        }}
      />
.
.
.
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
  isDarkMode: state.appSettings.isDarkMode,
  nav: state.nav,
  colorScheme: state.appSettings.colorScheme
});

const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
   YourScreen: (darkMode) => {
     dispatch({ type: 'YourScreen' , payload : darkMode});
   },
});

export default withNavigation(connect(mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps)(ReduxConnectedComponent));

Material Ui Collection

Here you can see a Created by me and some hand picked collection of material components from various ui libraries. The goal is making ui development easy and seamless (Ui/ux itself with material design rules and Coding Experience) For now, components are in a limited number but i'm working on increasing their number to fulfill all ui/ux needed components

Material Colors

I just converted www.materialui.co/colors colors to an object for easier use of these colors

Usage :

    import {MaterialColors} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection';
     MaterialColors.colorName.CcolorTone
     eg:
     MaterialColors.deepPurple.C400 //returns: #7E57C2 as string

Material Container

This component is a full width/height view for container view you can use it for more ui/ux code readability #### Usage : ```typescript jsx import {MaterialContainer} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; } />}> // this view will render at top of the view if you set isRoot true ``` #### Props 
          isRoot: boolean // if you set this prop true , your component will have no padding and you can render a toolbar view at top of it the default padding is 16
          toolbar:React.ReactNode // this view will render at top of the view if you set isRoot true

Material Collapsible Toolbar Container

This is a pure js material collapsible toolbar container #### Usage :

The exact code of above gif

import * as React from 'react'
import {Component} from 'react';
import {Image, Text, View} from 'react-native'
import {MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'

export default class LaunchScreen extends Component {
  componentWillMount() {
  }

  renderContent = () => (
    <View>
      {new Array(40).fill().map((_, i) => (
        <View
          key={i}
          style={{
            backgroundColor: '#F5F5F5',
            padding: 10,
            borderBottomWidth: 1,
            borderBottomColor: '#E5E5E5'
          }}
        >
          <Text>{`Item ${i + 1}`}</Text>
        </View>
      ))}
    </View>
  );

  renderCollapsedToolbarContent = () => <Image
    source={{uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react-native/img/header_logo.png'}}

    style={{
      width: 50,
      height: 50,
      borderRadius: 25,
      overflow: 'hidden'
    }}/>;

  render() {
    return (
      <MaterialCollapsibleToolbarContainer
        renderContent={this.renderContent}
        imageSource='https://lorempixel.com/400/300/'
        collapsedNavBarBackgroundColor='#009688'
        translucentStatusBar
        showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
        textColor='white'
        renderCollapsedToolbarContent={this.renderCollapsedToolbarContent}
        leftButtonIcon='menu'
        onLeftIconPress={() => console.log('onlefticonpress')}
        title="Title"
        // toolBarHeight={300}
      />
    );
  }
}

Props :

  collapsedNavBarBackgroundColor?: string,
  imageSource?: string,
  onContentScroll?(): void,
  renderContent?(): React.ReactNode,
  renderCollapsedToolbarContent?():React.ReactNode, // this component will be rendered on the toolbar 
  toolBarHeight?: number,
  translucentStatusBar?: boolean,
  textColor?: string,
  leftButtonIcon?: string,
  onLeftIconPress?(): void,
  rightButtonIcon?: string,
  onRightIconPress?(): void

Material Backdrop

I tried to create this component using material.io guidelines in this link

Usage :

  import * as React from 'react'
  import {Component} from 'react';
  import {connect} from 'react-redux'
  import {MaterialBackdrop} from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection";
  import {Image, Text, View} from "react-native";
  
  class ScreenName extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
      super(props);
      this.state = {isExpanded: false}
    }
  
    render() {
      return (
        <MaterialBackdrop
          revealComponent={()=>this.renderRevealComponent()}
          leftButtonIcon='menu'
          expandedTitle='Expanded'
          collapsedTitle='Collapsed'
          content={()=>this.renderContent('black')}
          textColor='white'
          subHeaderText='subheader'
          backdropBackgroundColor='purple'
          contentBackgroundColor='white'
          subheaderTextColor='#212121'
        />
      )
    }
    renderRevealComponent=()=><View>
        <Image
          style={{margin: 34, alignSelf: 'center', width: 84, height: 84, borderRadius: 42}}
          source={{uri: 'https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTwu7s_Ic3YioDVl9AmoJGsKbBuCKFVp2cD3KCPzdYlBLOcGmeV'}}
        />
      </View>
    renderContent=(color)=><View>
      {new Array(40).fill().map((_, i) => (
        <View
          key={i}
          style={{
            padding: 10,
            borderBottomWidth: 1,
            borderBottomColor: '#00000011'
          }}
        >
          <Text style={{color:color}}>{`Item ${i + 1}`}</Text>
        </View>
      ))}
    </View>
  
  }

Props :

  revealComponent?(): React.ReactNode,
  backdropBackgroundColor?: string,
  leftButtonIcon?: string, // an icon name from https://materialdesignicons.com (this component using react-native-vector icons inside)
  expandedTitle?: string,
  collapsedTitle?: string,
  content?(): React.ReactNode,
  textColor?: string,
  subHeaderText?: string,
  horizontalContent?: boolean,
  onSubheaderClick?(): void,
  onLeftButtonClick?(): void,
  onRightButtonClick?(): void,
  contentBackgroundColor?: string,
  subheaderTextColor?: string,
  onExpand?(): void,
  onCollapse?(): void,
  rightButtonIcon?: string // an icon name from https://materialdesignicons.com (this component using react-native-vector icons inside)
                            // if you give it an icon name icon will be rendered top right of backdrop and you can use it as you want

Material Vertical Linear

this component is a view with default column direction it can be used for better readability of jsx ui code

Usage :

   import {MaterialHorizontalLinear} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection';
    <MaterialHorizontalLinear>
    </MaterialHorizontalLinear>

Material Horizontal Linear

this component is a view with default row direction it can be used for better readability of jsx ui code #### Usage : ```typescript jsx import {MaterialVerticalLinear} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; ``` ### Material Card

A card component created using material.io guidelines , Also CardContent Component is inside this is actually a view with 16dp padding #### Usage : Above gif's code (just important things) ```typescript jsx //import import {MaterialCard, MaterialCardContent} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; ``` ```typescript jsx //with image header }> material card material card ``` ```typescript jsx //setting elevation material card Elevation 3 ``` ```typescript jsx //minimal usage this is a material card this is a material card this is a material card ``` ```typescript jsx //with background image material card Elevation 7 ``` #### Props ```typescript jsx elevation?: number, margin?:number, header?(): React.ReactNode, style?:ViewStyle, backgroundImageSource?: ImageSourcePropType, backgroundColor?:string 
#### Default Props
```typescript jsx
    elevation:2,
    margin:8,
    backgroundColor:'#eeeeee'

Material Toolbar

A toolbar designed based on material.io guidelines
And
MaterialToolbarContent you can use it for some content on your toolbar , you can also use your custom component
Can be used by [Material Container](#material-container) #### Usage Import : ```typescript jsx import {MaterialToolbar, MaterialToolbarContent} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection'; ```

Use:

 <MaterialToolbar
    leftIcon='menu'
    content={()=><MaterialToolbarContent haveTypeMode={true} text='title'/>}
 />

<MaterialToolbar
  leftIcon='menu'
  iconsColor='white'
  color='purple'
  content={()=><MaterialToolbarContent color='white' haveTypeMode={true} text='title'/>}
/>

 // Minimal
<MaterialToolbar
   leftIcon='menu'
/>

<MaterialToolbar
  leftIcon='menu'
  content={()=><MaterialToolbarContent haveTypeMode={false} text='title'/>}
/>

Props

MaterialToolbarProps {
  color?: string,
  onLeftIconPress?():void,
  onRightIconPress?():void,
  content?():ReactNode
  iconsColor?:string,
  leftIcon?:string, // one of https://materialdesignicons.com/ icons
  rightIcon?:string // one of https://materialdesignicons.com/ icons
}
MaterialToolbarContentProps {
  color?: string,
  font?: string,
  text?: string,
  haveTypeMode?: boolean,
  typeModeIcon?:string, // one of https://materialdesignicons.com/ icons
  onChangeText?(text:string),
  onTypeModePress?(): void,
}

Default Props

//Material Toolbar Content

    color: '#212121',
    typeModeIcon:'magnify', 
    onTypeModePress: () => {
    },
    onChangeText:()=>{}
  

//Material Toolbar

    color: '#eeeeee',
    onLeftIconPress:()=>{},
    onRightIconPress:()=>{},
    iconsColor:'#212121'

Material Bottom Tabbar

A material tab bar designed and created based on material.io instructions, tested and developed on react-navigation version 3.0.0

Usage

import {createBottomTabNavigator,createAppContainer} from 'react-navigation';
import MaterialBottomTabbar from '../../Components/MaterialBottomTabbar';
// A bunch of other imports

const commonNavigationOptions = ({navigation}) => ({
  header: null,
  title: navigation.state.routeName,
});

const ChatsRouteOptions = {
  screen: Tab1,
  navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions,
};
const SearchRouteOptions = {
  screen: Tab2,
  navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions,
};
const ChannelsRouteOptions = {
  screen: Tab3,
  navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions,
};
 const LocationRouteOptions = {
   screen: Tab4,
   navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions,
 };
const SettingsRouteOptions = {
  screen: Tab5,
  navigationOptions: commonNavigationOptions,
};
// different routes for all, active and completed todos
export default (props) => React.createElement(
  createAppContainer(createBottomTabNavigator(
    {
      [I18n.t('Tab1')]: ChatsRouteOptions,
      [I18n.t('Tab2')]: ChannelsRouteOptions,
      [I18n.t('Tab3')]: LocationRouteOptions,
      [I18n.t('Tab4')]: SearchRouteOptions,
      [I18n.t('Tab5')]: SettingsRouteOptions
    },
    {
      tabBarComponent:MaterialBottomTabbar, // here you can set this component
      tabBarPosition: 'bottom',
      tabBarOptions:{ // here are main settings of this component
        animated:true, 
        isRtl:props.isRtl,
        fontSize:12,
        noLabel:false,
        iconName:(key)=>iconChooser(key),
        fontFamily: Fonts.type.base,
        defaultColor:props.colorScheme.fullToneText,
        selectedColor:primaryColor,
        style: {
          backgroundColor: props.colorScheme.tabBarBackground
        },
      },
      initialRouteName: I18n.t('chats')
    },
  ))
);

function iconChooser(key) {
  let iconName;
  switch (key) {
    case I18n.t('chats'):
      iconName = 'message-text'; // icon names from https://materialdesignicons.com/ website
      break;
    case I18n.t('search'):
      iconName = 'magnify';
      break;
    case I18n.t('channels'):
      iconName = 'bullhorn';
      break;
    case I18n.t('location'):
      iconName = 'map-marker';
      break;
    case  I18n.t('settings'):
      iconName = 'menu'
  }
  return iconName;

}

Material Text Input

example

this component is basically react-native-material-textfield i just added it's types to typescript and rtl support (for it's label)

Usage :

   import {MaterialTextInput} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection';
    <MaterialTextInput
    isRtl={true} //just added this prop you can see other props from above link
    />

Material Progress

I used react-native-indicators code to do this with a few changes and turning the used code to typescript I have also used this component for progress inside below button components #### Usage: this is exactly the code of above gif ```typescript jsx import * as React from 'react' import {Component} from 'react'; import { View} from 'react-native' import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles' import {MaterialProgress} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection';

export default class LaunchScreen extends Component { render() { return ( ) } }

#### Props:
 
 ```typescript jsx
  color:string,//just the color
  small?:boolean// using this will render small progress i'ts good for using inside buttons or etc.

Material Buttons

I Made these three buttons exactly based on material.io design guidelines #### Usage:

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react'
import {Component} from 'react';
import { View} from 'react-native'
import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles'
import {MaterialTextButton,
MaterialOutlinedButton,
MaterialContainedButton} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection';

export default class LaunchScreen extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <MaterialTextButton
          onPress={() => {
            console.log("pressed")
          }}
          text="Material Text Button"
          textColor="purple"
          margin={8}
        />
        <MaterialOutlinedButton
          onPress={() => {
            console.log("pressed")
          }}
          text="Material Outlined Button"
          textColor="purple"
          margin={8}
        />
        <MaterialContainedButton
          onPress={() => {
            console.log("pressed")
          }}
          color='purple'
          text="Material Contained Button"
          textColor="white"
          margin={8}
        />
        <MaterialTextButton
          onPress={() => {
            console.log("pressed")
          }}
          text="Material Text Button"
          textColor="purple"
          margin={8}
          iconName="check-circle"
        />
        <MaterialOutlinedButton
          onPress={() => {
            console.log("pressed")
          }}
          text="Material Outlined Button"
          textColor="purple"
          margin={8}
          iconName="check-circle"
        />
        <MaterialContainedButton
          onPress={() => {
            console.log("pressed")
          }}
          color='purple'
          text="Material Contained Button"
          textColor="white"
          margin={8}
          iconName="check-circle"
        />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Props:

MaterialTextButton:
    text: string,
    icon?: React.ReactNode, // you can use your custom icon component , whatever, the button have react-native-vector-icons inside
    margin?:number,
    textColor?: string,
    textFont?: string,
    iconName?:string, // if you set the material icon name from https://materialdesignicons.com/ the icon will displayed
    onPress?():void,
    progress:boolean // if you set this true the button will render a circular progressbar inside like above gifs
MaterialOutlinedButton:
  text: string,
  icon?: React.ReactNode, // you can use your custom icon component , whatever, the button have react-native-vector-icons inside
  margin?:number,
  textColor?: string,
  textFont?: string,
  onPress?():void,
  iconName?:string, // if you set the material icon name from https://materialdesignicons.com/ the icon will displayed
  progress:boolean // if you set this true the button will render a circular progressbar inside like above gifs
MaterialContainedButton:
  text: string,
  icon?: React.ReactNode, // you can use your custom icon component , whatever, the button have react-native-vector-icons inside
  margin?:number,
  color?:string,
  textColor?: string,
  textFont?: string,
  onPress?():void,
  iconName?:string,// if you set the material icon name from https://materialdesignicons.com/ the icon will displayed
  progress:boolean // if you set this true the button will render a circular progressbar inside like above gifs

Material FAB

I Made these two FABs exactly based on material.io design guidelines

Usage :

this is exactly the code of above gif

   import * as React from 'react'
   import {Component} from 'react';
   import { View} from 'react-native'
   import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles'
   import {MaterialFab, MaterialExtendedFab} from 'react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection';
   
   export default class LaunchScreen extends Component {
     render() {
       return (
         <View style={styles.container}>
           <MaterialFab 
           mini 
           onPress={()=>{console.log('onpress')}} 
           position="bottomLeft" 
           iconColor="white" 
           iconName='check-circle' color="purple"
           />
           <MaterialFab 
           onPress={()=>{console.log('onpress')}} 
           position="bottomRight" 
           iconColor="white" 
           iconName='check-circle' 
           color="purple"
           />
           <MaterialExtendedFab 
           onPress={()=>{console.log('onpress')}} 
           text="Extended" 
           position="bottom" 
           iconColor="white" 
           iconName='check-circle' 
           color="purple"
           />
         </View>
       )
     }
   }

Props:

MaterialFab:
      icon?: React.ReactNode, // you can use your custom icon component , whatever, the button have react-native-vector-icons inside
      color?:string,
      iconColor?: string, 
      onPress?():void,
      iconName:string,// if you set the material icon name from https://materialdesignicons.com/ the icon will displayed
      mini?:boolean,
      position:string,// one of {'bottomLeft','topRight','topLeft','bottomRight'}
      progress:boolean // if you set this true the button will render a circular progressbar inside like above gifs
MaterialExtendedFab:
  icon?: React.ReactNode, // you can use your custom icon component , whatever, the button have react-native-vector-icons inside
  color?:string,
  iconColor?: string,
  onPress?():void,
  iconName:string,// if you set the material icon name from https://materialdesignicons.com/ the icon will displayed
  textFont?:string,
  text:string,
  position:string,// one of {'top','bottom'}
  progress:boolean // if you set this true the button will render a circular progressbar inside like above gifs

Material Checkbox

I Made this checkbox component exactly based on material.io design guidelines

Usage :

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react'
import {Component} from 'react';
import {View} from 'react-native'
import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles'
import {MaterialCheckbox} from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection";

export default class LaunchScreen extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <MaterialCheckbox
          checkBoxColor="purple"
          text="Material Checkbox"
          onCheckedChange={(isChecked) => {
            console.log(isChecked)
          }}
        />
        <MaterialCheckbox
          rtl
          checkBoxColor="purple"
          text="Material Checkbox"
          onCheckedChange={(isChecked) => {
            console.log(isChecked)
          }}
        />
        <MaterialCheckbox
          checkBoxColor="purple"
          onCheckedChange={(isChecked) => {
            console.log(isChecked)
          }}
        />
        <MaterialCheckbox
          checkBoxColor="purple"
          text="Material Checkbox"
          onCheckedChange={(isChecked) => {
            console.log(isChecked)
          }}
          progress
        />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Props:

  text?: string,
  isChecked?: boolean,
  textFont?: string,

  onCheckedChange?(isChecked: boolean): void,

  checkBoxColor?: string,
  textColor?: string,
  rtl?: boolean,
  progress?: boolean

Material Switch

I Made this switch component exactly based on material.io design guidelines

Usage

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import MaterialSwitch from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection";

// Styles
import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles'

interface LaunchScreenComponentProps {}

export default class LaunchScreen extends React.Component <LaunchScreenComponentProps> {

  render () {
    return (
      <View style={styles.mainContainer}>
        <MaterialSwitch color='purple'/>
        <MaterialSwitch text="Material switch" color='purple'/>
        <MaterialSwitch text="Material switch" color='purple'/>
        <MaterialSwitch text="Material switch" color='purple'/>

      </View>
    )
  }
}

Props:

  textFont?:string,
  textColor?:string,
  text?:string,
  color?:string
  onValueChanged?(value:boolean):void

Material Radio Group

I Made this radio group component exactly based on material.io design guidelines

Usage

this is exactly the code of above gif

import * as React from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import MaterialSwitch from "react-native-typescript-material-ui-collection";

// Styles
import styles from './Styles/LaunchScreenStyles'

interface LaunchScreenComponentProps {}

export default class LaunchScreen extends React.Component <LaunchScreenComponentProps> {
  render () {
    return (
      <View style={styles.mainContainer}>
        <MaterialRadioGroup data={[{text:'text1'},{text:'text2'},{text:'text3'},{text:'text4'}]} color='purple'/>
        <MaterialRadioGroup isRtl={true} data={[{text:'text1'},{text:'text2'},{text:'text3'},{text:'text4'}]} color='purple'/>
      </View>
    )
  }
}

Props:

  data: any, // just be sure you have text:string field in datarows
  color: string,
  textFont?: string,
  textColor?: string,
  isRtl?:boolean,
  onItemPress?(item, index): void

Ignite Mapbox

An ignite plugin for adding mapbox easier

You can install mapbox and link it by this command

ignite add map

and generate a map component with 

ignite generate map MapName

then use it as below

and you can get your token key with instructions inside mapbox github https://github.com/mapbox/react-native-mapbox-gl

then you can use token key inside App>Config>MapboxConfig.tsx

Usage :

import MapboxGL from '@mapbox/react-native-mapbox-gl';
import MapboxConfig from "../../Config/MapboxConfig";
MapboxGL.setAccessToken(MapboxConfig.accessToken); // here you set access token
...
<MapboxGL.MapView
 styleURL={ColorScheme.mapStyleUrl}
 zoomLevel={15}
 centerCoordinate={[51.3890,35.6892]}
 style={{flex:1}}
 >
</MapboxGL.MapView>

🔐 Secrets

This project uses react-native-config to expose config variables to your javascript code in React Native. You can store API keys and other sensitive information in a .env file:

API_URL=https://myapi.com
GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY=abcdefgh

and access them from React Native like so:

import Secrets from 'react-native-config'

Secrets.API_URL  // 'https://myapi.com'
Secrets.GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY  // 'abcdefgh'

The .env file is ignored by git keeping those secrets out of your repo.

Get started:

  1. Copy .env.example to .env
  2. Add your config variables
  3. Follow instructions at https://github.com/luggit/react-native-config#setup
  4. Done!

