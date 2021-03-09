Ignite "Andross" Boilerplate

NOTE: This repo has been renamed from ignite-ir-boilerplate-andross to ignite-andross. Although web traffic and git operations for the previous name will be redirected, we recommend you update any links and git urls for this repo.

The original tried and true boilerplate for Infinite Red's React Native apps

Currently includes:

React Native 0.63

React Navigation 4.0.0

Redux

Redux Sagas

And more!

Quick Start

When you've installed the Ignite CLI, you can get started with this boilerplate like this:

npx ignite-cli new MyLatestCreation

By default we'll ask you to choose which boilerplate you'd like. If you just want to use this one you can specify it with --boilerplate or -b :

npx ignite-cli new MyLatestCreation --boilerplate andross

You can also change the React Native version; just keep in mind, we may not have tested this just yet.

npx ignite-cli new MyLatestCreation --react-native-version 0.99.0-rc.2

By default we'll ask you some questions during install as to which features you'd like. If you just want them all, you can skip the questions:

npx ignite-cli new MyLatestCreation --max

If you want very few of these extras:

npx ignite-cli new MyLatestCreation --min

Boilerplate walkthrough

Your App folder is where most of the goodies are found in an Ignite Next app. Let's walk through them in more detail. Start with Containers/App.js (described below) and work your way down the walkthrough in order.

Containers

Containers are (mostly) full screens, although they can be sections of screens or application containers.

App.js - your main application. We create a Redux store and configure it here

- main view of your application. Contains your status bar and navigation component LaunchScreen.js - this is the first screen shown in your application. It's loaded into the Navigation component

- this is the first screen shown in your application. It's loaded into the Navigation component Styles - styling for each of the above containers and screens

To generate a new Container or Screen you can use the following generator commands:

npx ignite-cli g container New - Will create a New.js and also a Styles/NewStyle.js .

- Will create a and also a . npx ignite-cli g list New - The same as the container command, but it will give you a walkthrough to generate a ListView screen. Allowing you to even pick FlatList or not, grid, and some other options.

- The same as the command, but it will give you a walkthrough to generate a ListView screen. Allowing you to even pick or not, grid, and some other options. npx ignite-cli g screen New - Will create a NewScreen.js and also a Styles/NewScreenStyle.js . Important to mention that the screen generator will add the Screen on the file/class name to make easier to identify.

Those commands will also add the new container to the navigations file.

Navigation

Your primary and other navigation components reside here.

AppNavigation.js - loads in your initial screen and creates your menu(s) in a StackNavigation

- loads in your initial screen and creates your menu(s) in a StackNavigation Styles - styling for the navigation

- styling for the navigation ReduxNavigation.js - This file contains the core navigation of your application. If you ever change your launch screen, make sure to change it also at if (nav.routes.length === 1 && (nav.routes[0].routeName === 'LaunchScreen')) { , otherwise you may encounter navigation problems with the Android back button!

Components

React components go here...pretty self-explanatory. We won't go through each in detail -- open each file to read the comments and view the code.

To generate a new Component you can use the following generator commands:

npx ignite-cli g component New - Will create a New.js and also a Styles/NewStyle.js .

- Will create a and also a . npx ignite-cli g component path/New - The same as above, but will use a relative path

- The same as above, but will use a relative path npx ignite-cli g component --folder path - An alternative to npx ignite-cli g component path/index

- An alternative to npx ignite-cli g component --folder path new - An alternative to npx ignite-cli g component relativePath/New

Storybook

Storybook has been setup to show off components in the different states. Storybook is a great way to develop and test components outside of use in your app. Simply run npm run storybook to get started. All stores are contained in the *.story.js files along side the components.

Themes

Styling themes used throughout your app styles.

ApplicationStyles.js - app-wide styles

- app-wide styles Colors.js - defined colors for your app

- defined colors for your app Fonts.js - defined fonts for your app

- defined fonts for your app Images.js - loads and caches images used in your app

- loads and caches images used in your app Metrics.js - useful measurements of things like navBarHeight

Config

Initialize and configure things here.

AppConfig.js - simple React Native configuration here

- simple React Native configuration here DebugConfig.js - define how you want your debug environment to act

- define how you want your debug environment to act ReactotronConfig.js - configures Reactotron in your project (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future)

- configures Reactotron in your project (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future) ReduxPersist.js - configures Redux Persist (Note: this will be extracted into a plugin in the future)

Fixtures

Contains json files that mimic API responses for quicker development. These are used by the Services/FixtureApi.js object to mock API responses.

Redux, Sagas

Contains a preconfigured Redux and Redux-Sagas setup. Review each file carefully to see how Redux interacts with your application.

Here again we have generators to help you out. You just have to use one of the following:

npx ignite-cli g redux Amazing - Will generate and link the redux for Amazing .

- Will generate and link the redux for . npx ignite-cli g saga Amazing - The same as above, but for the Sagas

You can read more about Redux and Redux Sagas in these blog posts:

Services

Contains your API service and other important utilities for your application.

Api.js - main API service, giving you an interface to communicate with your back end

- main API service, giving you an interface to communicate with your back end ExamplesRegistry.js - lets you view component and Ignite plugin examples in your app

- lets you view component and Ignite plugin examples in your app FixtureApi.js - mocks your API service, making it faster to develop early on in your app

- mocks your API service, making it faster to develop early on in your app ImmutablePersistenceTransform.js - part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed)

- part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed) RehydrationServices.js - part of the redux-persist implementation (will be removed)

Lib

We recommend using this folder for modules that can be extracted into their own NPM packages at some point.

Images

Contains actual images (usually png) used in your application.

Transforms

Helpers for transforming data between API and your application and vice versa. An example is provided that you can look at to see how it works.

Tests

This folder (located as a sibling to App ) contains sample Jest snapshot and unit tests for your application.

If you would like to have the npx ignite-cli generate command include the generation of tests when available, add "tests": "jest" or "tests": "ava" to ./ignite/ignite.json , depending on the test runner you are using.

Premium Support

Ignite CLI and Ignite Andross, as open source projects, are free to use and always will be. Infinite Red offers premium Ignite CLI support and general mobile app design/development services. Email us at hello@infinite.red to get in touch with us for more details.