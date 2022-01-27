Grapefruit requires Node.js to be installed. If you can't install the frida-node dependency, please check out the troubleshooting section to choose another version of Node.js.
Setup frida on your iOS device: https://www.frida.re/docs/ios/
Start
Cydiaand add Frida’s repository by going to
Manage->
Sources->
Edit->
Addand enter
https://build.frida.re. You should now be able to find and install the
Fridapackage which lets Frida inject JavaScript into apps running on your iOS device. This happens over USB, so you will need to have your USB cable handy, though there’s no need to plug it in just yet.
Grapefruit is now on npm as igf! Interprets as iGrapefruit or maybe iOS Graphical Frida
npm install -g igf
Now you have the grapefruit cli as
igf:
~ igf --help
Usage: igf [options]
Options:
-h, --host <string> hostname (default: "127.0.0.1")
-p, --port <number> port of the server side (default: 31337)
--help display help for command
Default URL for the web UI is
http://localhost:31337
Security Warning
At this moment, grapefruit has no authentication. It's possible to use it to inject arbitrary code to your iPhone for anyone that has the access to the web UI. Please limit it to
localhost as much as possible. Contribution welcomed.
If you have experienced anything wrong or want to suggest new features, please join my Discord channel! https://discord.gg/pwutZNx