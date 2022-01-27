openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
igf

igf

by codecolorist
0.11.5 (see all)

(WIP) Runtime Application Instruments for iOS. Previously Passionfruit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

505

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Grapefruit

Grapefruit: Runtime Application Instruments for iOS

John Discord npm version Commits contributers License

Screenshot

Get Started

Dependencies

Grapefruit requires Node.js to be installed. If you can't install the frida-node dependency, please check out the troubleshooting section to choose another version of Node.js.

Setup frida on your iOS device: https://www.frida.re/docs/ios/

Start Cydia and add Frida’s repository by going to Manage -> Sources -> Edit -> Add and enter https://build.frida.re. You should now be able to find and install the Frida package which lets Frida inject JavaScript into apps running on your iOS device. This happens over USB, so you will need to have your USB cable handy, though there’s no need to plug it in just yet.

Setup

Grapefruit is now on npm as igf! Interprets as iGrapefruit or maybe iOS Graphical Frida

npm install -g igf

Now you have the grapefruit cli as igf:

~ igf --help

Usage: igf [options]

Options:
  -h, --host <string>  hostname (default: "127.0.0.1")
  -p, --port <number>  port of the server side (default: 31337)
  --help               display help for command

Default URL for the web UI is http://localhost:31337

Security Warning

At this moment, grapefruit has no authentication. It's possible to use it to inject arbitrary code to your iPhone for anyone that has the access to the web UI. Please limit it to localhost as much as possible. Contribution welcomed.

Discord Group

If you have experienced anything wrong or want to suggest new features, please join my Discord channel! https://discord.gg/pwutZNx

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial