openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

igdb-api-node

by igdb
5.0.1 (see all)

Nodejs Wrapper for IGDB.com API. Requires an API key. Get one at:

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM Version Downloads

igdb-api-node

A Node.js wrapper for the IGDB.com Free Video Game Database API.

!!! Updated with Twitch Authentication.

About IGDB

One of the principles behind IGDB.com is accessibility of data. We wish to share the data with anyone who wants to build cool videogame oriented websites, apps and services. This means that the information you contribute to IGDB.com can be used by other projects as well.

Thus, you are not only contributing to the value of this site but to thousands of other projects as well. We are looking forward to see what exciting game related projects you come up with. Happy coding!

More info here:

Installation and Setup

Via npm:

$ npm install igdb-api-node

In your code:

ES5:

const igdb = require('igdb-api-node').default;

ES6 or later:

import igdb from 'igdb-api-node';

Using your API key

  • Pass API key directly:
const client = igdb('YOUR_TWITCH_CLIENT_ID', 'YOUR_TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN');
  • OR set a process environment variable:
$ TWITCH_CLIENT_ID='YOUR_TWITCH_CLIENT_ID' TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN='YOUR_TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN' node yourCode.js

Usage

This library wraps node-apicalypse and further examples can be seen here: https://github.com/igdb/node-apicalypse

// Example using all methods.
const response = await igdb()
    .fields(['name', 'movies', 'age']) // fetches only the name, movies, and age fields
    .fields('name,movies,age') // same as above

    .limit(50) // limit to 50 results
    .offset(10) // offset results by 10

    .sort('name') // default sort direction is 'asc' (ascending)
    .sort('name', 'desc') // sorts by name, descending
    .search('mario') // search for a specific name (search implementations can vary)

    .where(`first_release_date > ${new Date().getTime() / 1000}`) // filter the results

    .request('/games'); // execute the query and return a response object

console.log(response.data);

client.tagNumber(category, id)

igdb-api-node provides handy method for generating tag numbers when doing advanced filtering.

Arguments

  • category - An integer representing the tag category (game, genre, theme)
  • id - The ID of the category entity

Example

import igdb from 'igdb-api-node';

const client = igdb('YOUR_TWITCH_CLIENT_ID', 'YOUR_TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN'),
    category = 1, // Genre
    id = 5; // Shooter
    
client.tagNumber(1, 5); // 268435461

More tag number options and information are available in the IGDB API documentation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial