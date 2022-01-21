A Node.js wrapper for the IGDB.com Free Video Game Database API.

!!! Updated with Twitch Authentication.

About IGDB

One of the principles behind IGDB.com is accessibility of data. We wish to share the data with anyone who wants to build cool videogame oriented websites, apps and services. This means that the information you contribute to IGDB.com can be used by other projects as well.

Thus, you are not only contributing to the value of this site but to thousands of other projects as well. We are looking forward to see what exciting game related projects you come up with. Happy coding!

More info here:

Installation and Setup

$ npm install igdb-api-node

In your code:

const igdb = require ( 'igdb-api-node' ).default;

ES6 or later:

import igdb from 'igdb-api-node' ;

Using your API key

Pass API key directly:

const client = igdb( 'YOUR_TWITCH_CLIENT_ID' , 'YOUR_TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN' );

OR set a process environment variable:

$ TWITCH_CLIENT_ID= 'YOUR_TWITCH_CLIENT_ID' TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN= 'YOUR_TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN' node yourCode.js

Usage

This library wraps node-apicalypse and further examples can be seen here: https://github.com/igdb/node-apicalypse

const response = await igdb() .fields([ 'name' , 'movies' , 'age' ]) .fields( 'name,movies,age' ) .limit( 50 ) .offset( 10 ) .sort( 'name' ) .sort( 'name' , 'desc' ) .search( 'mario' ) .where( `first_release_date > ${ new Date ().getTime() / 1000}`) / / filter the results .request('/g ames '); // execute the query and return a response object console.log(response.data);

igdb-api-node provides handy method for generating tag numbers when doing advanced filtering.

Arguments

category - An integer representing the tag category (game, genre, theme)

- An integer representing the tag category (game, genre, theme) id - The ID of the category entity

Example

import igdb from 'igdb-api-node' ; const client = igdb( 'YOUR_TWITCH_CLIENT_ID' , 'YOUR_TWITCH_APP_ACCESS_TOKEN' ), category = 1 , id = 5 ; client.tagNumber( 1 , 5 );

More tag number options and information are available in the IGDB API documentation.