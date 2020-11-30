Webpack loader to handle browserify transforms as intended.

Usage

Install the loader using npm:

npm install --save ify-loader

You can then update your webpack.config.js in a similar fashion to the following to add browserify transform support to your project's dependencies:

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /node_modules/ , loader : 'ify-loader' } ] } }

Using transforms in your project

Note that you're also free to apply this loader to files in your own project. Include the following in your project's webpack.config.js :

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'ify-loader' , enforce : 'post' } ] } }

Any browserify transforms you include in package.json will get picked up and applied this way:

{ "name" : "my-project" , "dependencies" : { "glslify" : "5.0.0" , "brfs" : "1.4.2" }, "browserify" : { "transform" : [ "glslify" , "brfs" ] } }

When given the choice, I lean more in favour of browserify for its simplicity and compatability with node.js — however from time to time I need to work on projects that use webpack. The thing I run into issues with most often when switching between the two is the difference in how webpack handles source transforms compared to browserify.

Webpack provides you with a "global" configuration where you specify how your project and its dependencies are transformed in a single place. Browserify, however, scopes transforms to the current package to avoid conflicts between different dependencies' sources using the browserify.transform property in package.json .

There are pros and cons to both approaches — Webpack gives you more control, at the expense of having to configure each transform used in your dependency tree. Unlike transform-loader, ify-loader will automatically determine which browserify transforms to apply to your dependencies for you the same way that browserify itself does, making the process a lot more bearable in complex projects!

See Also

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.