openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ifsc

by razorpay
2.0.5 (see all)

🏦 IFSC Codes Repository

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ifsc

This is part of the IFSC toolset released by Razorpay. You can find more details about the entire release at ifsc.razorpay.com.

License: MIT PRs Welcome

npm version Gem Version PHP version Hex pm

Dataset

If you are just looking for the dataset, go to the releases section and download the latest release.

The latest scraper workflow on GitHub should publish a release-artifact as well.

Source

The source for the dataset are the following files:

SWIFT

SWIFT/BIC codes are supported for a few banks.

SBI
PNB
HDFC

Installation

Ruby

Add this line to your application's Gemfile:

gem "ifsc"

And then execute:

$ bundle

Or install it yourself as:

$ gem install ifsc

Inside of your Ruby program do:

require "ifsc"

...to pull it in as a dependency.

PHP

composer require php-http/curl-client razorpay/ifsc

The PHP package has a dependency on the virtual package php-http/client-implementation which requires you to install an adapter, but we do not care which one. That is an implementation detail in your application. You do not have to use the php-http/curl-client if you do not want to. You may use the php-http/guzzle6-adapter. Read more about the virtual packages, why this is a good idea and about the flexibility it brings at the HTTPlug docs. You can find a list of suported providers on packagist.

The minimum PHP version supported is 7.3. The package can be installed on PHP>=7.1 however.

Node.js

$ npm install ifsc

Go

This package is compatible with modern Go releases in module mode, with Go installed:

go get github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2

will resolve and add the package to the current development module, along with its dependencies.

Alternatively the same can be achieved if you use import in a package:

import "github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2/src/go"

and run go get without parameters.

Finally, to use the top-of-trunk version of this repo, use the following command:

go get github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2@master

Support Matrix

Only the latest version of each SDK is considered.

LanguageValidationAPI ClientSublet Support (Custom)Bank Constants
PHP✅ (✅)
Ruby✅ (✅)
Node.js❎ (❎)
Go✅ (✅)

API Documentation

This repository also hosts the source code for 5 modules: PHP/Node.js/Ruby/Go as of now. The API is documented below:

PHP

<?php

use Razorpay\IFSC\Bank;
use Razorpay\IFSC\IFSC;
use Razorpay\IFSC\Client;

IFSC::validate('KKBK0000261'); // Returns true
IFSC::validate('BOTM0XEEMRA'); // Returns false

IFSC::validateBankCode('PUNB'); // Returns true
IFSC::validateBankCode('ABCD'); // Returns false

IFSC::getBankName('PUNB'); // Returns 'Punjab National Bank'
IFSC::getBankName('ABCD'); // Returns null

IFSC::getBankName(Bank::PUNB); //Returns Punjab National Bank

Bank::getDetails(Bank::PUNB);
Bank::getDetails('PUNB');

// Returns an array:
// [
//    'code' => 'PUNB',
//    'type' => 'PSB',
//    'ifsc' => 'PUNB0244200',
//    'micr' => '110024001',
//    'iin' => '508568',
//    'apbs' => true,
//    'ach_credit' => true,
//    'ach_debit' => true,
//    'nach_debit' => true,
//    'name' => 'Punjab National Bank',
//    'bank_code' => '024',
//    'upi' => true
// ]

$client = new Client();
$res = $client->lookupIFSC('KKBK0000261');

echo $res->bank; // 'KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED'
echo $res->branch; // 'GURGAON'
echo $res->address; // 'JMD REGENT SQUARE,MEHRAULI GURGAON ROAD,OPPOSITE BRISTOL HOTEL,'
echo $res->contact; // '4131000'
echo $res->city; // 'GURGAON'
echo $res->district; // 'GURGAON'
echo $res->state; // 'HARYANA'
echo $res->getBankCode(); // KKBK
echo $res->getBankName(); // 'Kotak Mahindra Bank'

// lookupIFSC may throw `Razorpay\IFSC\Exception\ServerError`
// in case of server not responding in time
// or Razorpay\IFSC\Exception\InvalidCode in case
// the IFSC code is invalid

Node.js

var ifsc = require('ifsc');

ifsc.validate('KKBK0000261'); // returns true
ifsc.validate('BOTM0XEEMRA'); // returns false

ifsc.fetchDetails('KKBK0000261').then(function(res) {
   console.log(res);
});

console.log(ifsc.bank.PUNB); // prints PUNB
// Prints the entire JSON from https://ifsc.razorpay.com/KKBK0000261
// res is an object, not string

Ruby

Make sure you have require 'ifsc' in your code. Validating a code offline. (Remember to keep the gem up to date!)

# valid?

Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.valid? 'KKBK0000261' # => true
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.valid? 'BOTM0XEEMRA' # => false

# validate!

Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! 'KKBK0000261' # => true
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! 'BOTM0XEEMRA' # => Razorpay::IFSC::InvalidCodeError

# bank_name_for(code) gets you the bank name offline
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.bank_name_for 'PUNB0026200' -> "Punjab National Bank"
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.bank_name_for 'KSCB0006001' -> "Tumkur District Central Bank"

# get_details gets you the bank details from `banks.json`
Razorpay::IFSC::Bank.get_details 'PUNB'
{
   code: 'PUNB',
   type: 'PSB',
   ifsc: 'PUNB0244200',
   micr: '110024001',
   bank_code: '024',
   iin: '508568',
   apbs: true,
   ach_credit: true,
   ach_debit: true,
   nach_debit: true
}

# constants

Razorpay::IFSC::Bank::PUNB
'PUNB'

Validate online and retrieve details from the server

If you call code.valid? before calling code.get, the validation will be performed offline.

# 1. using find
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find 'KKBK0000261'

# 2. using new(...).get
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new 'KKBK0000261'
code.get

# result
code.valid?
# => true
code.bank
# => "Kotak Mahindra Bank"
code.branch
# => "GURGAON"
code.address
# => "JMD REGENT SQUARE,MEHRAULI GURGAON ROAD,OPPOSITE BRISTOL HOTEL,"
code.contact
# => "4131000"
code.city
# => "GURGAON"
code.district
# => "GURGAON"
code.state
# => "HARYANA"

Sublet Branches

You can use the code.bank_name method to get the bank name considering sublet branches.

code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find 'HDFC0CKUB01'
code.bank_name "Khamgaon Urban Co-operative Bank"

This works offline, and doesn't need a network call. This information is stored across 2 files:

  1. src/sublet.json - Autogenerated from the NPCI website
  2. src/custom-sublets.json - Maintained manually. Coverage is not 100%. PRs are welcome.

Sublet (or Sub-Member) branches are IFSC codes belonging to a large bank, but leased out to smaller banks. In some cases, entire ranges are given to a specific bank. For eg, all IFSCs starting with YESB0TSS belong to Satara Shakari Bank. These are maintained manually in custom-sublets.json.

Error handling

# all these `Razorpay::IFSC::InvalidCodeError` for an invalid code
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! '...'
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find '...'
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new '...'; code.get

# these raise `Razorpay::IFSC::ServerError` if there is an error
# communicating with the server
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find '...'
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new '...'; code.get

Go

package main

import (
    ifsc "github.com/razorpay/ifsc/src/go"
)

// todo: change funcs not required to lower case.

func main() {

    ifsc.Validate("KKBK0000261") // Returns true
    ifsc.Validate("BOTM0XEEMRA") // Returns false

    ifsc.ValidateBankCode("PUNB") // Returns true
    ifsc.ValidateBankCode("ABCD") // Returns false

    ifsc.GetBankName("PUNB") // Returns "Punjab National Bank", nil
    ifsc.GetBankName("ABCD") // Returns "", errors.New(invalid bank code)
    ifsc.GetBankName(ifsc.HDFC) // Returns "HDFC Bank", nil


    ifsc.GetBankDetails("PUNB")
    // or
    ifsc.GetBankDetails(ifsc.PUNB)

    /* Returns
        (*ifsc.Bank){
        Name      : "Punjab National Bank",
        BankCode  : "024",
        Code      : "PUNB",
        Type      : "PSB",
        IFSC      : "PUNB0244200",
        MICR      : "110024001",
        IIN       : "508568",
        APBS      : true,
        AchCredit : true,
        AchDebit  : true,
        NachDebit : true,
        Upi       : true
    }), nil
    */

    ifsc.LookUP("KKBK0000261")

    /*
    Returns
    (*ifsc.IFSCResponse)({
     Bank     :  "Kotak Mahindra Bank",
     Branch   :  "GURGAON",
     Address  :  "JMD REGENT SQUARE,MEHRAULI GURGAON ROAD,OPPOSITE BRISTOL HOTEL,",
     Contact  :  "4131000",
     City     :  "GURGAON",
     District :  "GURGAON",
     State    :  "HARYANA",
     IFSC     :  "KKBK0000261",
     BankCode :  "KKBK"
    }), nil
     */
}

Code Notes

Both the packages ship with a 300kb JSON file, that includes the entire list of IFSC codes, in a compressed, but human-readable format.

The Bank Code and Names list is maintained manually, but verified with tests to be accurate as per the latest RBI publications. This lets us add older Bank codes to the name list, without worrying about them getting deleted in newer builds.

API Development

The IFSC API is maintained in a separate repository at https://github.com/razorpay/ifsc-api.

License

The code in this repository is licensed under the MIT License. License text is available in the LICENSE file. The dataset itself is under public domain.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial