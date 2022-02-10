ifsc

This is part of the IFSC toolset released by Razorpay. You can find more details about the entire release at ifsc.razorpay.com.

Dataset

If you are just looking for the dataset, go to the releases section and download the latest release.

The latest scraper workflow on GitHub should publish a release-artifact as well.

Source

The source for the dataset are the following files:

SWIFT

SWIFT/BIC codes are supported for a few banks.

SBI

https://sbi.co.in/web/nri/quick-links/swift-codes

https://sbi.co.in/documents/16012/263663/sbinri_merged_bran_swfcodet.xlsx

Branch codes from above are checked against the SBI Branch Locator to get the IFSC.

PNB

HDFC

Installation

Ruby

Add this line to your application's Gemfile:

gem "ifsc"

And then execute:

$ bundle

Or install it yourself as:

$ gem install ifsc

Inside of your Ruby program do:

require "ifsc"

...to pull it in as a dependency.

PHP

composer require php-http/curl-client razorpay/ifsc

The PHP package has a dependency on the virtual package php-http/client-implementation which requires you to install an adapter, but we do not care which one. That is an implementation detail in your application. You do not have to use the php-http/curl-client if you do not want to. You may use the php-http/guzzle6-adapter . Read more about the virtual packages, why this is a good idea and about the flexibility it brings at the HTTPlug docs. You can find a list of suported providers on packagist.

The minimum PHP version supported is 7.3. The package can be installed on PHP>=7.1 however.

$ npm install ifsc

Go

This package is compatible with modern Go releases in module mode, with Go installed:

go get github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2

will resolve and add the package to the current development module, along with its dependencies.

Alternatively the same can be achieved if you use import in a package:

import "github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2/src/go"

and run go get without parameters.

Finally, to use the top-of-trunk version of this repo, use the following command:

go get github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2@master

Support Matrix

Only the latest version of each SDK is considered.

Language Validation API Client Sublet Support (Custom) Bank Constants PHP ✅ ✅ ✅ (✅) ✅ Ruby ✅ ✅ ✅ (✅) ✅ Node.js ✅ ✅ ❎ (❎) ✅ Go ✅ ✅ ✅ (✅) ✅

API Documentation

This repository also hosts the source code for 5 modules: PHP/Node.js/Ruby/Go as of now. The API is documented below:

PHP

use Razorpay \ IFSC \ Bank ; use Razorpay \ IFSC \ IFSC ; use Razorpay \ IFSC \ Client ; IFSC::validate( 'KKBK0000261' ); IFSC::validate( 'BOTM0XEEMRA' ); IFSC::validateBankCode( 'PUNB' ); IFSC::validateBankCode( 'ABCD' ); IFSC::getBankName( 'PUNB' ); IFSC::getBankName( 'ABCD' ); IFSC::getBankName(Bank::PUNB); Bank::getDetails(Bank::PUNB); Bank::getDetails( 'PUNB' ); $client = new Client(); $res = $client->lookupIFSC( 'KKBK0000261' ); echo $res->bank; echo $res->branch; echo $res->address; echo $res->contact; echo $res->city; echo $res->district; echo $res->state; echo $res->getBankCode(); echo $res->getBankName();

var ifsc = require ( 'ifsc' ); ifsc.validate( 'KKBK0000261' ); ifsc.validate( 'BOTM0XEEMRA' ); ifsc.fetchDetails( 'KKBK0000261' ).then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }); console .log(ifsc.bank.PUNB);

Ruby

Make sure you have require 'ifsc' in your code. Validating a code offline. (Remember to keep the gem up to date!)

Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.valid? 'KKBK0000261' Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.valid? 'BOTM0XEEMRA' Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! 'KKBK0000261' Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! 'BOTM0XEEMRA' Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.bank_name_for 'PUNB0026200' -> "Punjab National Bank" Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.bank_name_for 'KSCB0006001' -> "Tumkur District Central Bank" Razorpay::IFSC::Bank.get_details 'PUNB' { code: 'PUNB' , type: 'PSB' , ifsc: 'PUNB0244200' , micr: '110024001' , bank_code: '024' , iin: '508568' , apbs: true , ach_credit: true , ach_debit: true , nach_debit: true } Razorpay::IFSC::Bank::PUNB 'PUNB'

Validate online and retrieve details from the server

If you call code.valid? before calling code.get , the validation will be performed offline.

code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find 'KKBK0000261' code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new 'KKBK0000261' code.get code.valid? code.bank code.branch code.address code.contact code.city code.district code.state

Sublet Branches

You can use the code.bank_name method to get the bank name considering sublet branches.

code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find 'HDFC0CKUB01' code.bank_name "Khamgaon Urban Co-operative Bank"

This works offline, and doesn't need a network call. This information is stored across 2 files:

src/sublet.json - Autogenerated from the NPCI website src/custom-sublets.json - Maintained manually. Coverage is not 100%. PRs are welcome.

Sublet (or Sub-Member) branches are IFSC codes belonging to a large bank, but leased out to smaller banks. In some cases, entire ranges are given to a specific bank. For eg, all IFSCs starting with YESB0TSS belong to Satara Shakari Bank . These are maintained manually in custom-sublets.json .

Error handling

Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! '...' Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find '...' code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new '...' ; code.get Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find '...' code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new '...' ; code.get

Go

package main import ( ifsc "github.com/razorpay/ifsc/src/go" ) func main () { ifsc.Validate( "KKBK0000261" ) ifsc.Validate( "BOTM0XEEMRA" ) ifsc.ValidateBankCode( "PUNB" ) ifsc.ValidateBankCode( "ABCD" ) ifsc.GetBankName( "PUNB" ) ifsc.GetBankName( "ABCD" ) ifsc.GetBankName(ifsc.HDFC) ifsc.GetBankDetails( "PUNB" ) ifsc.GetBankDetails(ifsc.PUNB) ifsc.LookUP( "KKBK0000261" ) }

Code Notes

Both the packages ship with a 300kb JSON file, that includes the entire list of IFSC codes, in a compressed, but human-readable format.

The Bank Code and Names list is maintained manually, but verified with tests to be accurate as per the latest RBI publications. This lets us add older Bank codes to the name list, without worrying about them getting deleted in newer builds.

API Development

The IFSC API is maintained in a separate repository at https://github.com/razorpay/ifsc-api.

License