SWIFT/BIC codes are supported for a few banks.
Add this line to your application's Gemfile:
gem "ifsc"
And then execute:
$ bundle
Or install it yourself as:
$ gem install ifsc
Inside of your Ruby program do:
require "ifsc"
...to pull it in as a dependency.
composer require php-http/curl-client razorpay/ifsc
The PHP package has a dependency on the virtual package
php-http/client-implementation which requires you to install an adapter, but we do not care which one. That is an implementation detail in your application. You do not have to use the
php-http/curl-client if you do not want to. You may use the
php-http/guzzle6-adapter. Read more about the virtual packages, why this is a good idea and about the flexibility it brings at the HTTPlug docs. You can find a list of suported providers on packagist.
The minimum PHP version supported is 7.3. The package can be installed on PHP>=7.1 however.
$ npm install ifsc
This package is compatible with modern Go releases in module mode, with Go installed:
go get github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2
will resolve and add the package to the current development module, along with its dependencies.
Alternatively the same can be achieved if you use import in a package:
import "github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2/src/go"
and run go get without parameters.
Finally, to use the top-of-trunk version of this repo, use the following command:
go get github.com/razorpay/ifsc/v2@master
|Language
|Validation
|API Client
|Sublet Support (Custom)
|Bank Constants
|PHP
|✅
|✅
|✅ (✅)
|✅
|Ruby
|✅
|✅
|✅ (✅)
|✅
|Node.js
|✅
|✅
|❎ (❎)
|✅
|Go
|✅
|✅
|✅ (✅)
|✅
This repository also hosts the source code for 5 modules: PHP/Node.js/Ruby/Go as of now. The API is documented below:
<?php
use Razorpay\IFSC\Bank;
use Razorpay\IFSC\IFSC;
use Razorpay\IFSC\Client;
IFSC::validate('KKBK0000261'); // Returns true
IFSC::validate('BOTM0XEEMRA'); // Returns false
IFSC::validateBankCode('PUNB'); // Returns true
IFSC::validateBankCode('ABCD'); // Returns false
IFSC::getBankName('PUNB'); // Returns 'Punjab National Bank'
IFSC::getBankName('ABCD'); // Returns null
IFSC::getBankName(Bank::PUNB); //Returns Punjab National Bank
Bank::getDetails(Bank::PUNB);
Bank::getDetails('PUNB');
// Returns an array:
// [
// 'code' => 'PUNB',
// 'type' => 'PSB',
// 'ifsc' => 'PUNB0244200',
// 'micr' => '110024001',
// 'iin' => '508568',
// 'apbs' => true,
// 'ach_credit' => true,
// 'ach_debit' => true,
// 'nach_debit' => true,
// 'name' => 'Punjab National Bank',
// 'bank_code' => '024',
// 'upi' => true
// ]
$client = new Client();
$res = $client->lookupIFSC('KKBK0000261');
echo $res->bank; // 'KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED'
echo $res->branch; // 'GURGAON'
echo $res->address; // 'JMD REGENT SQUARE,MEHRAULI GURGAON ROAD,OPPOSITE BRISTOL HOTEL,'
echo $res->contact; // '4131000'
echo $res->city; // 'GURGAON'
echo $res->district; // 'GURGAON'
echo $res->state; // 'HARYANA'
echo $res->getBankCode(); // KKBK
echo $res->getBankName(); // 'Kotak Mahindra Bank'
// lookupIFSC may throw `Razorpay\IFSC\Exception\ServerError`
// in case of server not responding in time
// or Razorpay\IFSC\Exception\InvalidCode in case
// the IFSC code is invalid
var ifsc = require('ifsc');
ifsc.validate('KKBK0000261'); // returns true
ifsc.validate('BOTM0XEEMRA'); // returns false
ifsc.fetchDetails('KKBK0000261').then(function(res) {
console.log(res);
});
console.log(ifsc.bank.PUNB); // prints PUNB
// Prints the entire JSON from https://ifsc.razorpay.com/KKBK0000261
// res is an object, not string
Make sure you have
require 'ifsc' in your code.
Validating a code offline. (Remember to keep the gem up to date!)
# valid?
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.valid? 'KKBK0000261' # => true
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.valid? 'BOTM0XEEMRA' # => false
# validate!
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! 'KKBK0000261' # => true
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! 'BOTM0XEEMRA' # => Razorpay::IFSC::InvalidCodeError
# bank_name_for(code) gets you the bank name offline
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.bank_name_for 'PUNB0026200' -> "Punjab National Bank"
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.bank_name_for 'KSCB0006001' -> "Tumkur District Central Bank"
# get_details gets you the bank details from `banks.json`
Razorpay::IFSC::Bank.get_details 'PUNB'
{
code: 'PUNB',
type: 'PSB',
ifsc: 'PUNB0244200',
micr: '110024001',
bank_code: '024',
iin: '508568',
apbs: true,
ach_credit: true,
ach_debit: true,
nach_debit: true
}
# constants
Razorpay::IFSC::Bank::PUNB
'PUNB'
Validate online and retrieve details from the server
If you call
code.valid? before calling
code.get, the validation will be performed offline.
# 1. using find
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find 'KKBK0000261'
# 2. using new(...).get
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new 'KKBK0000261'
code.get
# result
code.valid?
# => true
code.bank
# => "Kotak Mahindra Bank"
code.branch
# => "GURGAON"
code.address
# => "JMD REGENT SQUARE,MEHRAULI GURGAON ROAD,OPPOSITE BRISTOL HOTEL,"
code.contact
# => "4131000"
code.city
# => "GURGAON"
code.district
# => "GURGAON"
code.state
# => "HARYANA"
You can use the
code.bank_name method to get the bank name considering sublet branches.
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find 'HDFC0CKUB01'
code.bank_name "Khamgaon Urban Co-operative Bank"
This works offline, and doesn't need a network call. This information is stored across 2 files:
src/sublet.json - Autogenerated from the NPCI website
src/custom-sublets.json - Maintained manually. Coverage is not 100%. PRs are welcome.
Sublet (or Sub-Member) branches are IFSC codes belonging to a large bank, but leased out to
smaller banks. In some cases, entire ranges are given to a specific bank.
For eg, all IFSCs starting with
YESB0TSS belong to
Satara Shakari Bank. These are
maintained manually in
custom-sublets.json.
# all these `Razorpay::IFSC::InvalidCodeError` for an invalid code
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.validate! '...'
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find '...'
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new '...'; code.get
# these raise `Razorpay::IFSC::ServerError` if there is an error
# communicating with the server
Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.find '...'
code = Razorpay::IFSC::IFSC.new '...'; code.get
package main
import (
ifsc "github.com/razorpay/ifsc/src/go"
)
// todo: change funcs not required to lower case.
func main() {
ifsc.Validate("KKBK0000261") // Returns true
ifsc.Validate("BOTM0XEEMRA") // Returns false
ifsc.ValidateBankCode("PUNB") // Returns true
ifsc.ValidateBankCode("ABCD") // Returns false
ifsc.GetBankName("PUNB") // Returns "Punjab National Bank", nil
ifsc.GetBankName("ABCD") // Returns "", errors.New(invalid bank code)
ifsc.GetBankName(ifsc.HDFC) // Returns "HDFC Bank", nil
ifsc.GetBankDetails("PUNB")
// or
ifsc.GetBankDetails(ifsc.PUNB)
/* Returns
(*ifsc.Bank){
Name : "Punjab National Bank",
BankCode : "024",
Code : "PUNB",
Type : "PSB",
IFSC : "PUNB0244200",
MICR : "110024001",
IIN : "508568",
APBS : true,
AchCredit : true,
AchDebit : true,
NachDebit : true,
Upi : true
}), nil
*/
ifsc.LookUP("KKBK0000261")
/*
Returns
(*ifsc.IFSCResponse)({
Bank : "Kotak Mahindra Bank",
Branch : "GURGAON",
Address : "JMD REGENT SQUARE,MEHRAULI GURGAON ROAD,OPPOSITE BRISTOL HOTEL,",
Contact : "4131000",
City : "GURGAON",
District : "GURGAON",
State : "HARYANA",
IFSC : "KKBK0000261",
BankCode : "KKBK"
}), nil
*/
}
Both the packages ship with a 300kb JSON file, that includes the entire list of IFSC codes, in a compressed, but human-readable format.
The Bank Code and Names list is maintained manually, but verified with tests to be accurate as per the latest RBI publications. This lets us add older Bank codes to the name list, without worrying about them getting deleted in newer builds.
The IFSC API is maintained in a separate repository at https://github.com/razorpay/ifsc-api.
The code in this repository is licensed under the MIT License. License
text is available in the
LICENSE file. The dataset itself
is under public domain.