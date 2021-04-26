This library is the official React interface for iframe-resizer, which enables the automatic resizing of the height and width of both same and cross domain iFrames to fit their contained content. It provides a range of features to address the most common issues with using iFrames, these include:
Iframe-resizer is the result of many 100s of hours of work, if you would like to join others in showing support for the development of this project, then please feel free to buy me a coffee.
npm install --save iframe-resizer-react
The
<IframeResizer /> component can be passed all
<iframe> atrributes, along with options and events from iframe-resizer. You can also optionally pass a
forwardRef to gain access to a few methods that provide a simple interface to communicate with the page in the iframe.
<IframeResizer
{iframe attributes}
{iframe-resizer options}
{iframe-resizer events}
/>
The page in the iframe then needs (iframeResizer.contentWindow.min.js) from iframe-resizer. This file is designed to be a guest on someone else's system, so has no dependencies and won't do anything until it's activated by a message from the containing page.
The normal configuration is to have the iframe resize when the browser window changes size or the content of the iFrame changes. To set this up you need to configure one of the dimensions of the iFrame to a percentage and tell the library to only update the other dimension. Normally you would set the width to 100% and have the height scale to fit the content.
<IframeResizer
log
src="http://anotherdomain.com/iframe.html"
style={{ width: '1px', minWidth: '100%'}}
/>
Note: Using min-width to set the width of the iFrame, works around an issue in iOS that can prevent the iFrame from sizing correctly.
This is a more advanced configuration, taken from the example folder, which demostrates the use of options, events and methods from the iframe-resizer API. See below for more details.
import React, { useRef, useState } from 'react'
import IframeResizer from 'iframe-resizer-react'
import MessageData from './message-data'
export default () => {
const iframeRef = useRef(null)
const [messageData, setMessageData] = useState()
const onResized = data => setMessageData(data)
const onMessage = data => {
setMessageData(data)
iframeRef.current.sendMessage('Hello back from the parent page')
}
return (
<>
<IframeResizer
forwardRef={iframeRef}
heightCalculationMethod="lowestElement"
inPageLinks
log
onMessage={onMessage}
onResized={onResized}
src="http://anotherdomain.com/iframe.html"
style={{ width: '1px', minWidth: '100%'}}
/>
<MessageData data={messageData} />
</>
)
}
The full iframe-resizer API is supported by the
<IframeResizer/> compontent, except for the methods and events used to remove an iframe from the page. Instead you should just remove the componet via JSX and it will internally call these methods for you to remove attached handlers.
This project uses React Hooks internally, so requires React 16.8 or later. If you are using an older version of React or require support for IE8-10 then you should checkout react-iframe-resizer-super, which is based on iframe-resizer v3.
MIT © davidjbradshaw