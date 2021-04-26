This library is the official React interface for iframe-resizer, which enables the automatic resizing of the height and width of both same and cross domain iFrames to fit their contained content. It provides a range of features to address the most common issues with using iFrames, these include:

Height and width resizing of the iFrame to content size.

Works with multiple and nested iFrames.

Domain authentication for cross domain iFrames.

Provides a range of page size calculation methods to support complex CSS layouts.

Detects changes to the DOM that can cause the page to resize using MutationObserver.

Detects events that can cause the page to resize (Window Resize, CSS Animation and Transition, Orientation Change and Mouse events).

Simplified messaging between iFrame and host page via postMessage.

Fixes in page links in iFrame and supports links between the iFrame and parent page.

Provides custom sizing and scrolling methods.

Exposes parent position and viewport size to the iFrame.

Works with ViewerJS to support PDF and ODF documents.

Supports IE 11

Install

npm install --save iframe-resizer-react

Usage

The <IframeResizer /> component can be passed all <iframe> atrributes, along with options and events from iframe-resizer. You can also optionally pass a forwardRef to gain access to a few methods that provide a simple interface to communicate with the page in the iframe.

<IframeResizer {iframe attributes} {iframe-resizer options} {iframe-resizer events} />

The page in the iframe then needs (iframeResizer.contentWindow.min.js) from iframe-resizer. This file is designed to be a guest on someone else's system, so has no dependencies and won't do anything until it's activated by a message from the containing page.

Typical setup

The normal configuration is to have the iframe resize when the browser window changes size or the content of the iFrame changes. To set this up you need to configure one of the dimensions of the iFrame to a percentage and tell the library to only update the other dimension. Normally you would set the width to 100% and have the height scale to fit the content.

<IframeResizer log src= "http://anotherdomain.com/iframe.html" style={{ width : '1px' , minWidth : '100%' }} />

Note: Using min-width to set the width of the iFrame, works around an issue in iOS that can prevent the iFrame from sizing correctly.

Advanced Setup

This is a more advanced configuration, taken from the example folder, which demostrates the use of options, events and methods from the iframe-resizer API. See below for more details.

import React, { useRef, useState } from 'react' import IframeResizer from 'iframe-resizer-react' import MessageData from './message-data' export default () => { const iframeRef = useRef( null ) const [messageData, setMessageData] = useState() const onResized = data => setMessageData(data) const onMessage = data => { setMessageData(data) iframeRef.current.sendMessage( 'Hello back from the parent page' ) } return ( <> <IframeResizer forwardRef={iframeRef} heightCalculationMethod="lowestElement" inPageLinks log onMessage={onMessage} onResized={onResized} src="http://anotherdomain.com/iframe.html" style={{ width: '1px', minWidth: '100%'}} /> <MessageData data={messageData} /> </> ) }

API Documentation

The full iframe-resizer API is supported by the <IframeResizer/> compontent, except for the methods and events used to remove an iframe from the page. Instead you should just remove the componet via JSX and it will internally call these methods for you to remove attached handlers.

Parent Page API Options Events ( Except onClose and onClosed) Methods ( Except close() and removeListeners()) These methods are exported directly via forwardRef , rather than being attached to the iframe

IFramed Page API Options Events Methods

Troubleshooting

Alternatives

This project uses React Hooks internally, so requires React 16.8 or later. If you are using an older version of React or require support for IE8-10 then you should checkout react-iframe-resizer-super, which is based on iframe-resizer v3.

License

MIT © davidjbradshaw