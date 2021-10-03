Responsive no-jQuery pure JS/CSS Lightbox for iframes, no dependencies, customizable aspect ratio, 5kb unminified source code, with demo

Demo

Features

Simple initialization

Nicely fits YouTube / Vimeo / SoundCloud / Audiomack or other URL via iframe

Customizable aspect ratio via data-padding-bottom attribute

attribute Iframe content can be scrollable or not (default)

Debounced launch, default 500ms, custom rate can be set with rate property of options object

property of options object Preloading spinner that is unset after onload event succeeds

Pure CSS Retina Ready UI images, no external ones (prompted by github.com/jasomdotnet, thanks)

Custom event callbacks

CDN

jsDelivr

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/englishextra/iframe-lightbox@latest/js/iframe-lightbox.min.js https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/englishextra/iframe-lightbox@latest/css/iframe-lightbox.min.css

unpkg

https://unpkg.com/iframe-lightbox@latest/js/iframe-lightbox.js https://unpkg.com/iframe-lightbox@latest/css/iframe-lightbox.css

Install

npm

npm install iframe-lightbox

Setup

class is not required. iframe-lightbox-link is used here to select elements. You may use some other method for elements selection. data-src is another method to get the source URL when you do not want the link to lead to some real URL. href is required, and contains URL of your content. data-padding-bottom is optional, and can be used to change default 16/9 Aspect Ratio to the one of yours with the formula: a percentage value of

height/width*100

For instance, HD would be: 9 / 16 * 100 + "%" So, for YouTube or Vimeo, data-padding-bottom="56.25%" would be enough. For SoundCloud embedded player via iframe, use: data-padding-bottom="166px" . For Audiomack embedded player via iframe, use: data-padding-bottom="252px" . For Scrollable content set data-scrolling="true" , or add scrolling option property with true . The data-scrolling is optional, makes iframe content scrollable or not (default); this can be set with scrolling option property. For those who don't use 3rd-party scripts that interfere with links behaviour and don't force window.location they have no need in either data-touch="true" or {touch: true} . When you have scripts that interfere, then to keep lightbox working, use {touch: true} or data-touch="true" . data-src or href doesn't matter, but you shouldn't enable this touch override if you have a full screen image in a lighbox link and have no other space to scroll down.

YouTube

< a class = "iframe-lightbox-link" href = "https://www.youtube.com/embed/KK9bwTlAvgo?autoplay=0" data-padding-bottom = "56.25%" > YouTube </ a >

Vimeo

< a class = "iframe-lightbox-link" href = "https://player.vimeo.com/video/165424115?autoplay=false" data-padding-bottom = "56.25%" > Vimeo </ a >

SoundCloud

< a class = "iframe-lightbox-link" href = "https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/317031598&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true" data-padding-bottom = "166px" > SoundCloud </ a >

Audiomack

< a class = "iframe-lightbox-link" href = "https://audiomack.com/embed/song/lax/go-low" data-padding-bottom = "252px" > Audiomack </ a >

Scrollable content

< a class = "iframe-lightbox-link" href = "https://www.w3.org/" data-scrolling = "true" > Scrollable content </ a >

Initialize

[].forEach.call( document .getElementsByClassName( "iframe-lightbox-link" ), function ( el ) { el.lightbox = new IframeLightbox(el); });

Tips

SPA / PWA developers don't need to bother: work-related class is added to a link. That way you avoid multiple assignments to a single element.

Examples of event handling

( function ( root, document ) { "use strict" ; [].forEach.call( document .getElementsByClassName( "iframe-lightbox-link" ), function ( el ) { el.lightbox = new IframeLightbox(el, { onCreated : function ( ) { }, onLoaded : function ( ) { }, onError : function ( ) { }, onClosed : function ( ) { }, scrolling : false , rate : 500 , touch : false }); }); })( "undefined" !== typeof window ? window : this , document );

GitHub

Inspired by squeral/lightbox englishextra/img-lightbox

License

Available under MIT license.