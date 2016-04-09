iframe

higher level api for creating and removing iframes in browsers

usage

use with browserify

npm install iframe

var iframe = require ( 'iframe' ) frame = iframe({ container : document .querySelector( '#container' ) , body : "hi" }) frame.setHTML({ body : "bye" })

options

you can pass this into the constructor or setHTML

{ name : name of the iframe, src: if src url is passed in use that (this mode ignores body/head/html options ), body: string contents for `<body>` head: string contents for `<head>` html: string contents for entire iframe container: (constructor only ) dom element to append iframe to , default = document.body sandboxAttributes: array of capability flag strings, default = [ 'allow-scripts' ] scrollingDisabled: (constructor only ) boolean for the iframe scrolling attr }

you can also just pass in a string and it will be used as {html: 'yourstring'}

security

by default the sandbox attribute is set with 'allow-scripts' enabled. pass in an array of capability flag strings. Available flags:

allow-forms allows form submission. allow-popups allows (shock!) popups. allow-pointer- lock allows (surprise!) pointer lock . allow-same-origin allows the document to maintain its origin; pages loaded from https://example.com/ will retain access to that origin’s data. allow-scripts allows JavaScript execution, and also allows features to trigger automatically ( as they’d be trivial to implement via JavaScript). allow-top-navigation allows the document to break out of the frame by navigating the top- level window .

gotchas

iframes are weird. here are some things I use to fix weirdness:

loading javascript into iframes

var body = '<script type="text/javascript"> setTimeout(function(){' + javascriptCodeHere + '}, 0)</script>'

getting rid of dumb iframe default styles

var head = "<style type='text/css'> html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; border: 0; } </style>"

license

BSD