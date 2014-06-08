ifile is a simple static http/https handler module, build with libuv and c++.
the module are also be used in express and flat.js framework.
With npm:
ifile module is supported windows, linux, mac.
Make sure, node-gyp has installed.
npm install ifile
From source:
git clone https://github.com/DoubleSpout/ifile.git
cd ifile
node-gyp rebuild
To include the module in your project:
var ifile = require('ifile');
##benchmark send the same js file, 6KB size.
nginx
ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js
Requests per second: 2634.31 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1886.92 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js
Requests per second: 2033.45 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js
Requests per second: 2029.59 [#/sec] (mean)
ifile
ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js
Requests per second: 2077.29 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1880.00 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1791.16 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1858.01 [#/sec] (mean)
express
ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js
Requests per second: 915.21 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js
Requests per second: 858.89 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js
Requests per second: 668.99 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js
Requests per second: 677.11 [#/sec] (mean)
express+ifile
ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1684.85 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1717.32 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1399.09 [#/sec] (mean)
ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js
Requests per second: 1468.06 [#/sec] (mean)
var ifile = require('ifile')
var http = require('http')
ifile.add([
["/static",__dirname,['js','css','jpg']],
],function(req,res,is_static){
res.statusCode = 404;
res.end('404')
})
var http = require('http');
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
ifile.route(req,res);
}).listen(8124);
then request the 127.0.0.1:8124/static/xxx.js
if you have a file in __dirname/static/xxx.js then you will see it.
##API
ifile.add(routearray,not_match_callback);
ifile.route(req,res); route the request
routearray:
[ [request_url_prefix, static_folder [,support_extensions_array]], ... ]
example:
[
["/static",__dirname,['js','css','jpg']],
["/static2",__dirname],
["/skin","static",['js','css','jpg']] //static folder will be __dirname+'/'+static
]
not_match_function: if ifile not match the request,the not_match_function will be called.It has three parameters,req, res and is_static. for example if add ["/static2",__dirname] 1,request "/user/aaa" will call the not_match_function,and is_static param will be 0; 2,request "/static/not_exist_file" will call the not_match_function,and is_static param will be 1;
##options set ifile.options property to change the default options,for example:
var ifile = require('ifile');
ifile.options = {
expired:86400*100*30,
gzip:false
}
default options is that:
default_options = {
pipe_szie : 1024*1024*20, //超过20MB的静态文件使用pipe传输不读入内存
expired : 86400*1000, //cache-control : max-age=86400
gzip : true, //是否开启gzip
gzip_min_size : 1024, //开启gzip的文件必须大于等于1024byte
gzip_file : ['js','css','less','html','xhtml','htm','xml','json','txt'], //gzip压缩的文件后缀名
gzip_level : 9, //-1表示使用默认值
}
more example see /test/main.js
##expressjs example
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
var ifile = require("ifile");
app.use(ifile.connect());
//default is [['/static',__dirname]];
app.listen(3000);