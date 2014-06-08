ifile(fast and simple nodejs http/https static file module)

ifile is a simple static http/https handler module, build with libuv and c++.

the module are also be used in express and flat.js framework.

Installing the module

With npm:

ifile module is supported windows, linux, mac.

Make sure, node-gyp has installed.

npm install ifile

From source:

git clone https://github.com/DoubleSpout/ifile.git cd ifile node-gyp rebuild

To include the module in your project:

var ifile = require ( 'ifile' );

##benchmark send the same js file, 6KB size.

nginx ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js Requests per second: 2634.31 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js Requests per second: 1886.92 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js Requests per second: 2033.45 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8124/js/test.js Requests per second: 2029.59 [#/sec] (mean) ifile ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js Requests per second: 2077.29 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js Requests per second: 1880.00 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js Requests per second: 1791.16 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8125/js/test.js Requests per second: 1858.01 [#/sec] (mean) express ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js Requests per second: 915.21 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js Requests per second: 858.89 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js Requests per second: 668.99 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8126/js/test.js Requests per second: 677.11 [#/sec] (mean) express+ifile ab -c 100 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js Requests per second: 1684.85 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js Requests per second: 1717.32 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 800 -n 20000 http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js Requests per second: 1399.09 [#/sec] (mean) ab -c 500 -n 20000 -H "Accept-Encoding: gzip" http://192.168.28.5:8127/js/test.js Requests per second: 1468.06 [#/sec] (mean)

example

var ifile = require ( 'ifile' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) ifile.add([ [ "/static" ,__dirname,[ 'js' , 'css' , 'jpg' ]], ], function ( req,res,is_static ) { res.statusCode = 404 ; res.end( '404' ) }) var http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { ifile.route(req,res); }).listen( 8124 );

then request the 127.0.0.1:8124/static/xxx.js

if you have a file in __dirname/static/xxx.js then you will see it.

##API

ifile.add(routearray,not_match_callback);

ifile.route(req,res); route the request

routearray:

[ [request_url_prefix, static_folder [,support_extensions_array]], ... ]

example:

[ [ "/static" ,__dirname,['js','css','jpg']], [ "/static2" ,__dirname], [ "/skin" , "static" ,['js','css','jpg']] ]

not_match_function: if ifile not match the request,the not_match_function will be called.It has three parameters,req, res and is_static. for example if add ["/static2",__dirname] 1,request "/user/aaa" will call the not_match_function,and is_static param will be 0; 2,request "/static/not_exist_file" will call the not_match_function,and is_static param will be 1;

##options set ifile.options property to change the default options,for example:

var ifile = require ( 'ifile' ); ifile.options = { expired : 86400 * 100 * 30 , gzip : false }

default options is that:

default_options = { pipe_szie : 1024 * 1024 * 20 , expired : 86400 * 1000 , gzip : true , gzip_min_size : 1024 , gzip_file : [ 'js' , 'css' , 'less' , 'html' , 'xhtml' , 'htm' , 'xml' , 'json' , 'txt' ], gzip_level : 9 , }

more example see /test/main.js

##expressjs example