Webpack loader that allows JavaScript or TypeScript conditional compilation ( #if ... #elif ... #else ... #endif ) directly from Webpack.

Conditional compilation directives are written inside /// triple slash comment so that they don't effect normal JavaScript or TypeScript parsing.

Example:

console .log( "there's a bug!" );

The DEBUG or any other variable can be specified when configuring the Webpack loader (see below).

The directive #if accepts any valid JavaScript expression:

console .log( "Ho!" );

If the expression is true the block of code between #if and #endif is included, otherwise is excluded by commenting it out.

Additionally, #elif and #else clauses can be added to an #if clause:

console .log( 'Production!' ); console .log( 'Debug!' ); console .log( 'Something else!' );

The #if clauses can also be nested:

android_code(); ios_code();

Installation

In webpack build directory:

npm install ifdef-loader --save-dev

Configuration

Example of use with TypeScript files, enabling the DEBUG and version variables:

In webpack.config.json put ifdef-loader after ts-loader so that files are processed before going into TypeScript compiler:

const opts = { DEBUG : true , version : 3 , "ifdef-verbose" : true , "ifdef-triple-slash" : false , "ifdef-fill-with-blanks" : true "ifdef-uncomment-prefix" : "// #code " }; { test : /\.tsx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ { loader : "ts-loader" }, { loader : "ifdef-loader" , options : opts } ] } const q = require ( 'querystring' ).encode(opts); { test : /\.tsx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loaders : [ "ts-loader" , `ifdef-loader? ${q} ` ] }

in example.ts :

Often times writing #if ... #else ... #endif results in code that is not syntactically valid or does not pass the LINT check. A possible workaround is to hide such code in comments and let ifdef-loader uncomment it if it's part of the block that has to be included in the output.

Example:

The following code is invalid because the linter sees a double declaration of the a variable.

// let a=1; // let a=2; //

Using code in comments:

// let a=1; // // //

The code is now under comment so it's ignored by the linter; but it's uncommented by ifdef-loader if the else branch has to be included in the output (that is when DEBUG==false ).

The // #code string prefix can be changed and has to be explictly specified in the options object:

const opts = { "ifdef-uncomment-prefix" : "// #code " , };

License

MIT

Contributions

Contributions in the form of issues or pull requests are welcome.

Changes

v2.3.0 added option uncomment-prefix to write code in comments allowing it to pass through linters and syntax checking

v2.2.0 added option fill-with-blanks for removing code with blank spaces instead of // comments

v2.1.0 added support for #elif clause.

v2.0.0 BREAKING CHANGE: options are now passed using the standard Webpack API ( loader-utils ). See below for the upgrade.

v1.0.0 changed to triple slash comment syntax. Double slash syntax deprecated and available by turning off the ifdef-triple-slash option.

v1.0.3 fixed bug occurring with short lines. Improved handling of line termination (CRLF vs LF) in order to preserve source maps.

v1.1.0 added support for #else clauses.

Upgrading from v1 to v2

In v2 options are passed differently than v1, so you need to update your webpack.config.js . Just do the following simple changes: