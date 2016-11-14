Run a shell command if it's on the node of specified versions.

Maybe this helps you together with npm-scripts.

Installation

if-node-version can be installed with npm.

$ npm install --save-dev if -node-version

if-node-version requires Node.js >=0.10.0

Usage

CLI

Usage : $ if -node-version < VersionRange > < Command > [...args] Run a shell command if it's on the node of specified versions. Otherwise , do nothing. Exit code is the exit code of the < Command >. $ if -node-version < VersionRange > Check if it's on the node of specified versions. Exit code is 0 if it's on the node of specified versions. Otherwise , exit code is 1 . $ if -node-version --help Show this help text. $ if -node-version --version Show the version number of ` if -node-version` command. Parameters : < VersionRange > .... A text which specifies the version range of Node .js This text format is defined by node-semver module: https: < Command > ......... The shell command to execute. [...args] ......... Parameters of the shell command. Examples : $ if -node-version ">=4" eslint lib test $ if -node-version "<6" node ./scripts/fallback.js

Node API

var spawnIfNodeVersion = require ( "if-node-version" )

Spawn a child process with specified parameters if the node version satisfies a given version range.

This function returns child_process.ChildProcess object.

versionRange {string} - A text which specifies the version range of Node.js. This text format is defined by node-semver module: https://www.npmjs.com/package/semver#ranges

- A text which specifies the version range of Node.js. This text format is defined by node-semver module: https://www.npmjs.com/package/semver#ranges command {string} - The command to run.

- The command to run. args {Array.<string>} - List of string arguments.

- List of string arguments. options {object} - An option object. See the document of child_process.spawn

This is synchronous version of spawnIfNodeVersion(versionRange, command, args, options) .

This function returns the object as same as child_process.spawnSync.

Note: If you use this function on node 0.10 , you will also need to install spawn-sync.

Changelogs

Contributing

Welcome your contributions!

Please use GitHub's issues/PRs.