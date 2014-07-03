if-ie.styl is not a library — but a methodology of splitting the styles for IE and for other browsers. The profits of it are the reduced number of requests — one for each browser, the reduced size of each stylesheet — each browser would get only what it needs, and the faster and easier way to write hacks for ie. More on the features below.
This is the addition to the great CSS Preprocessor Stylus.
Clone
if-ie.styl somewhere to your project
git clone git://github.com/kizu/if-ie.styl.git
2. Include it in your `.styl` project:
``` CSS
@import "if-ie.styl/if-ie"
Note, that if you want to use [nib](https://github.com/visionmedia/nib/) or any other similar library, you should import `if-ie.styl` *after* them, so for a project with nib it would look that way:
``` CSS
@import "nib" @import "if-ie.styl/if-ie"
3. Use it!
## Usage
Well, the basics of this lib are simple — you can use the `ie` variable in a way, where you could write hacks for it in a main stylesheet and then get two compiled versions — one for all modern browsers and other — only for ie.
That goes that way:
1. You create a master stylesheet, like `style.styl`, where you'd import the `if-ie.styl`, any other libs or files and where you'd write your main css.
2. Then you create the `style_ie.styl` near the main stylesheet with such content:
``` CSS
ie = true
@import "if-ie.styl/if-ie"
@import "style.styl"
Note that `ie = true` must be declared _before_ imports, so [Redefining mixins](#redefining-mixins) would work.
Compile those
.styl files to
style.css and
style_ie.css.
You include your styles like this in HTML's head:
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=EmulateIE7,IE=edge" />
<!--[if gt IE 7]><!-->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css" />
<!--<![endif]--><!--[if lt IE 8]>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style_ie.css" />
<![endif]-->
There are two things to mention:
ie variable
You can use the
ie variable to filter some content, so you could easily say to ie or to all other browsers which properties or blocks of rules to use.
It goes easy as this:
.foo
box-shadow: 0 0 3px #000
border: 1px solid #000 if ie
You can see the
if ie part — it tells Stylus to use this rule only if there were
ie variable set. This variable is
false by default, but if you'd use the method described above, this variable would be true in
style_ie.styl, so you'd get those styles only in IE.
And as this is just regular Stylus' variable, you can use negation with it to write down styles only for modern browsers, so, you can do this:
if !ie
@media (min-width: 500px)
// Some responsive stuff goes here
and you won't get all those styles in the stylesheet for IE! Some bytes saved.
zoom
if-ie.styl redefined the
zoom property, so it would show up only in IE. Basic stuff, but now you won't get it for your normal browsers, so you could use it straight away in a regular strylesheet when you need to fix something with it!
inline-block
Since IE supports
display: inline-block only for initially inline elements,
if-ie.styl provides a transparent mixin to make it work for every element.
So, when you would write
display: inline-block, IE would get
display: inline; zoom: 1; everytime. You could say that we won't need it for initially inline blocks, but hey! Look at this:
display:inline-block;
display:inline;zoom:1;
The fallback for IE is just 1 (one) extra byte, so it won't make things that bad. Actually, that would make it so your code would be more reusable, 'because you won't need to worry if the element is block level from the start.
Also,
if-ie.styl overrides the
display in a way it won't break any other overrides any other plugin could have done to
display. So you can safely use it with nib or any other set of mixins.
With
if-ie.styl you could use your CSS3 mixins in a way that wouldn't bloat the IE stylesheet. Some extra bytesaving here :)
So, if you have such mixin:
border-radius()
-webkit-border-radius: arguments
border-radius: arguments
And then you want to use it:
.test
width: 10px
border-radius: 5px
you would get it's content in modern browsers, but what would IE get? It would get this:
.test {
width: 10px;
}
Right now almost all of the nib's mixins are covered. Also, the
text-shadow is stripped from IE.
There are still a lot of similar things to do (like removing the vendored gradients in IE etc.), so stay tuned!
rgba-ie()
And now, the best part (well, the part I needed in my project and the one that can be really useful) — the function
rgba-ie().
While IE don't understand the regular
rgba, you could often want it to have some fallback. People often use multiple props like
.foo {
color: #808080;
color: rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
}
but it's not an easy task to determite which color to use with that special
rgba, and also there are a lot of CSS-minifiers that could strip such repeating properties.
rgba-ie to the resque! It is the copy of the plain
rgba function CSS and Stylus provide, but with a twist: if there is a
ie variable set, this function would fallback to the default background (
#FFF for now, but it would be global var someday) or to any other color, specified as the last argument in the function. And all the normal browsers would get the plain
rgba.
You can use it like this:
.foo
color: rgba-ie(0,0,0,0.5)
.bar
background: rgba-ie(#FFDE00, .42, #19C261)
this would render to this in normal browsers (offtopic: see the way Stylus gives you a way to use hex in
rgba? Awesome!):
.foo {
color: rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
}
.bar {
background: rgba(255,222,0,0.42);
}
but to this in IE:
.foo {
color: #808080;
}
.bar {
background: #7ace38;
}
Yay, magic! You can try to create a layer with
rgba(255,222,0,0.42) over a
#19C261 background and then use a colorpicker to see that it's actually the
#7ace38 color!
And, of course, you can redefine the default fallback to any other color using
$default_rgba_fallback variable:
$default_rgba_fallback = lime
if-ie.styl adds support for
clip property, more precisely, for the
rect() value syntax. The spec says there must be commas between it's arguments, but IE understands only space-separated arguments. So,
if-ie.styl handles this and you can write your
rects like you want — in the result there would be commas for modern browsers and spaces for IE. So,
.foo
clip: rect(0, auto, auto, 0)
would become this in IE:
.foo {
clip: rect(0 auto auto 0);
}
nth-child support
feature inspired by this codepen
You can use simple (with generic numbers)
nth-child that would work in IE. To do this you need to call it in that way:
{nth-child(".foo", 3)}
background: blue
You can see that the nth-child function goes in the interpolation. The first argument is the selector, the second is the counter of the child. Using the
n in the counter is not available yet.
This code would produce this in normal browsers:
.foo:nth-child(3) {
background: #00f;
}
and this in IE:
:first-child + * + .foo {
background: #00f;
}
As a word of warning: such selectors can be bad for performance, so use this nth-child substitution at your own risk!
{lte_ie9} selector
Sometimes you would want to write some styles both for OE9 and for older IE. Since IE9 would get the normal styles, the usual way of doing so would require copy-and-pasting. However,
if-ie.styl prodides a nice shortcut for doing so: just prepend your rules by
{lte_ie9} selector! That selector would render to nothing in older IEs, but in styles for normal browsers it would render to the
.ie9 selector instead.
In that way you could use Modernizr, conditional comments or any other way to set that class only in
ie9 and everything would work smoothly.
Sample usage:
{lte_ie9}
.test
width: 10px
Older IE would get just the
.test selector, while IE9 would get
.ie9 .test.
You can redefine the class used for determining ie9 by defining the
ie9_class class before including
if-ie.styl like this:
ie9_class = 'IE_9'
@import "if-ie.styl/if-ie"
@import "style.styl"
To be continued!
Id you'd like to follow on the if-ie.styl progress, follow me on twitter.
Copyright (c) 2012 Roman Komarov kizu@kizu.ru
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.