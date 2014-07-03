The Stylus way to divide code for IE and for others

if-ie.styl is not a library — but a methodology of splitting the styles for IE and for other browsers. The profits of it are the reduced number of requests — one for each browser, the reduced size of each stylesheet — each browser would get only what it needs, and the faster and easier way to write hacks for ie. More on the features below.

This is the addition to the great CSS Preprocessor Stylus.

Table of Contents

Install

Clone if-ie.styl somewhere to your project git clone git://github.com/kizu/ if -ie.styl.git

2. Include it in your ` .styl ` project : ``` CSS @ import "if-ie.styl/if-ie"

Note , that if you want to use [nib] ( https : `` ` CSS

@import "nib" @import "if-ie.styl/if-ie"

3. Use it! Well, the basics of this lib are simple — you can use the `ie` variable in a way, where you could write hacks for it in a main stylesheet and then get two compiled versions — one for all modern browsers and other — only for ie. That goes that way: 1. You create a master stylesheet, like `style.styl`, where yo u'd import the `if-ie.styl`, any other libs or files and where you' d write your main css. 2. Then you create the `style_ie.styl` near the main stylesheet with such content: ``` CSS ie = true

Note that `ie = true ` must be declared _before_ imports, so [Redefining mixins](

Compile those .styl files to style.css and style_ie.css . You include your styles like this in HTML's head:

< meta http-equiv = "X-UA-Compatible" content = "IE=EmulateIE7,IE=edge" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "style.css" />

There are two things to mention:

The main thing: there are conditional comments that tells each browser to get only one stylesheet. So, basically, we get only one request per browser, even for IE, yay!

I use the meta to convert IE8 to the IE7 mode: IE8 is not ideal and it's much easier to have only one version if IE in testing. Also, IE7 renders CSS strangely faster than IE8. And there are a lot of other things too.

Features

ie variable

You can use the ie variable to filter some content, so you could easily say to ie or to all other browsers which properties or blocks of rules to use.

It goes easy as this:

.foo box-shadow : 0 0 3px #000 border : 1px solid #000 if ie

You can see the if ie part — it tells Stylus to use this rule only if there were ie variable set. This variable is false by default, but if you'd use the method described above, this variable would be true in style_ie.styl , so you'd get those styles only in IE.

And as this is just regular Stylus' variable, you can use negation with it to write down styles only for modern browsers, so, you can do this:

if !ie @media ( min-width : 500px )

and you won't get all those styles in the stylesheet for IE! Some bytes saved.

zoom

if-ie.styl redefined the zoom property, so it would show up only in IE. Basic stuff, but now you won't get it for your normal browsers, so you could use it straight away in a regular strylesheet when you need to fix something with it!

Since IE supports display: inline-block only for initially inline elements, if-ie.styl provides a transparent mixin to make it work for every element.

So, when you would write display: inline-block , IE would get display: inline; zoom: 1; everytime. You could say that we won't need it for initially inline blocks, but hey! Look at this:

display :inline-block; display :inline;zoom: 1 ;

The fallback for IE is just 1 (one) extra byte, so it won't make things that bad. Actually, that would make it so your code would be more reusable, 'because you won't need to worry if the element is block level from the start.

Also, if-ie.styl overrides the display in a way it won't break any other overrides any other plugin could have done to display . So you can safely use it with nib or any other set of mixins.

Redefining mixins

With if-ie.styl you could use your CSS3 mixins in a way that wouldn't bloat the IE stylesheet. Some extra bytesaving here :)

So, if you have such mixin:

border-radius () -webkit- border-radius : arguments border-radius : arguments

And then you want to use it:

.test width : 10px border-radius : 5px

you would get it's content in modern browsers, but what would IE get? It would get this:

.test { width : 10px ; }

Right now almost all of the nib's mixins are covered. Also, the text-shadow is stripped from IE.

There are still a lot of similar things to do (like removing the vendored gradients in IE etc.), so stay tuned!

And now, the best part (well, the part I needed in my project and the one that can be really useful) — the function rgba-ie() .

While IE don't understand the regular rgba , you could often want it to have some fallback. People often use multiple props like

.foo { color : #808080 ; color : rgba (0,0,0,0.5); }

but it's not an easy task to determite which color to use with that special rgba , and also there are a lot of CSS-minifiers that could strip such repeating properties.

rgba-ie to the resque! It is the copy of the plain rgba function CSS and Stylus provide, but with a twist: if there is a ie variable set, this function would fallback to the default background ( #FFF for now, but it would be global var someday) or to any other color, specified as the last argument in the function. And all the normal browsers would get the plain rgba .

You can use it like this:

.foo color : rgba-ie( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.5 ) .bar background : rgba-ie( #FFDE00 , . 42 , #19C261 )

this would render to this in normal browsers (offtopic: see the way Stylus gives you a way to use hex in rgba ? Awesome!):

.foo { color : rgba (0,0,0,0.5); } .bar { background : rgba (255,222,0,0.42); }

but to this in IE:

.foo { color : #808080 ; } .bar { background : #7ace38 ; }

Yay, magic! You can try to create a layer with rgba(255,222,0,0.42) over a #19C261 background and then use a colorpicker to see that it's actually the #7ace38 color!

And, of course, you can redefine the default fallback to any other color using $default_rgba_fallback variable:

$ default_rgba_fallback = lime

Clip support

if-ie.styl adds support for clip property, more precisely, for the rect() value syntax. The spec says there must be commas between it's arguments, but IE understands only space-separated arguments. So, if-ie.styl handles this and you can write your rect s like you want — in the result there would be commas for modern browsers and spaces for IE. So,

.foo clip : rect( 0 , auto, auto, 0 )

would become this in IE:

.foo { clip : rect (0 auto auto 0); }

Simple nth-child support

feature inspired by this codepen

You can use simple (with generic numbers) nth-child that would work in IE. To do this you need to call it in that way:

{nth-child( ".foo" , 3 )} background : blue

You can see that the nth-child function goes in the interpolation. The first argument is the selector, the second is the counter of the child. Using the n in the counter is not available yet.

This code would produce this in normal browsers:

.foo :nth-child(3) { background : #00f ; }

and this in IE:

:first-child + * + .foo { background : #00f ; }

As a word of warning: such selectors can be bad for performance, so use this nth-child substitution at your own risk!

{lte_ie9} selector

Sometimes you would want to write some styles both for OE9 and for older IE. Since IE9 would get the normal styles, the usual way of doing so would require copy-and-pasting. However, if-ie.styl prodides a nice shortcut for doing so: just prepend your rules by {lte_ie9} selector! That selector would render to nothing in older IEs, but in styles for normal browsers it would render to the .ie9 selector instead.

In that way you could use Modernizr, conditional comments or any other way to set that class only in ie9 and everything would work smoothly.

Sample usage:

{lte_ie9} .test width : 10px

Older IE would get just the .test selector, while IE9 would get .ie9 .test .

You can redefine the class used for determining ie9 by defining the ie9_class class before including if-ie.styl like this:

ie9_class = ' IE_9 ' @ import "if-ie.styl/if-ie" @import "style.styl"

To be continued!

Id you'd like to follow on the if-ie.styl progress, follow me on twitter.

Copyright (c) 2012 Roman Komarov kizu@kizu.ru

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.