iExec SDK V7

The iExec SDK is a CLI and a JS library that allows easy interactions with iExec decentralized Marketplace in order to run off-chain computations.

Resources

Install

All three major OS are supported (linux, OSX, windows).

Using Nodejs

Requirements: and Git.

npm -g install iexec iexec --version iexec -- help

Using Docker

Requirements: Docker.

echo 'alias iexec=' "'" 'docker run -e DEBUG=$DEBUG --interactive --tty --rm -v /tmp:/tmp -v $(pwd):/iexec-project -v /home/$(whoami)/.ethereum/keystore:/home/node/.ethereum/keystore -w /iexec-project iexechub/iexec-sdk:latest' "'" '' >> ~/.bash_aliases && source ~/.bashrc echo 'alias iexec=' "'" 'docker run -e DEBUG=$DEBUG --interactive --tty --rm -v /tmp:/tmp -v $(pwd):/iexec-project -v /Users/$(whoami)/Library/Ethereum/keystore:/home/node/.ethereum/keystore -w /iexec-project iexechub/iexec-sdk:latest' "'" '' >> ~/.bash_profile && source ~/.bash_profile

Now run iexec --version to check all is working.

Upgrade

Nodejs : run npm -g install iexec

: run Docker: run docker pull iexechub/iexec-sdk

Tutorials

CLI Tutorials

Init project

required steps before following any other workflow.

iexec init iexec wallet get-RLC iexec wallet show iexec storage init

NB: iExec SDK CLI access the public blockchains (mainnet & goerli) through ethers to connect different backends (Alchemy, Etherscan, INFURA). Default API keys for backend services are provided for convenience. As these keys are shared accross all users and are subject to rate limits, you must use your own API keys or better your own node. Get API keys for backend services: INFURA (more details on Infura's blog)

Etherscan

Alchemy Once you created your access, you can add your API keys in the chains.json configuration file: { "default" : ..., "chains" : { ... }, "providers" : { "infura" : { "projectId" : "INFURA_PROJECT_ID" , "projectSecret" : "INFURA_PROJECT_SECRET" }, "etherscan" : "ETHERSCAN_API_KEY" , "alchemy" : "ALCHEMY_API_KEY" } } If you run your own node, you can add an host key in the chains.json configuration file to target your node: { "default" : ..., "chains" : { ... "mainnet" : { "id" : "1" , "host" : "http://localhost:8545" }, "goerli" : { "id" : "5" , "host" : "http://localhost:58545" } } } Check your current host: iexec info

SDK CLI for Dapp developpers

First go through Init project

Deploy an app

iexec app count iexec app init iexec app deploy iexec app show

Run an app

iexec app run [address]

Sell your app on the Marketplace

iexec orderbook app <address> iexec app publish [address] iexec order show --app [orderHash] iexec order cancel --app <orderHash>

SDK CLI for Dataset providers

First go through Init project

Encrypt your dataset

cp 'myAwsomeDataset.file' ./datasets/original iexec dataset encrypt cat ./.secrets/dataset/myAwsomeDataset.file.secret cat ./datasets/encrypted/myAwsomeDataset.file.enc

Deploy your dataset

iexec dataset count iexec dataset init iexec dataset deploy iexec dataset show

Securely share the dataset secret key

Disclaimer: The secrets pushed in the Secreet Management Service will be shared with the worker to process the dataset in the therms your specify in the dataset order. Make sure to always double check your selling policy in the dataset order before signing it.

iexec dataset push-secret

Sell your dataset on the Marketplace

iexec orderbook dataset <address> iexec dataset publish [address] --tag tee --app-restrict <address> iexec order show --dataset [orderHash] iexec order cancel --dataset <orderHash>

SDK CLI for Workerpools

First go through Init project

Deploy a workerpool

iexec workerpool count iexec workerpool init iexec workerpool deploy iexec workerpool show

Sell your computing power at limit price on the Marketplace

iexec orderbook workerpool [address] --category <id> iexec publish workerpool iexec order cancel --workerpool <orderHash>

Sell your computing power at market price on the Marketplace

iexec orderbook requester --category <id> iexec orderbook app <address> iexec orderbook dataset <address> iexec order init --workerpool iexec order sign --workerpool iexec order fill --request <orderHash> --app <orderHash> --dataset <orderHash> iexec deal show <dealid>

SDK CLI for Requesters

First go through Init project

Top up your iExec account to buy compution

iexec account show iexec account deposit 200 iexec account show

Buy computation at market price on the Marketplace

iexec app run [address] [--dataset [address] --args <args> --category <id>]

see app run available options

Or Buy computation at limit price on the Marketplace

iexec app request-execution [address] [--dataset [address] --args <args> --category <id>] iexec order show --request <orderHash> --deals

Watch your Deals, your Tasks and download the results

iexec deal show <dealid> iexec task show <taskid> iexec task show <taskid> --watch iexec task show <taskid> --download [fileName]

Use results encryption

iexec result generate-encryption-keypair iexec result push-encryption-key iexec result decrypt [encryptedResultsFilePath]

SDK CLI for workers

First go through Init project

Top up your iExec account to stake

iexec account deposit 200 iexec account show

Withdraw your working reward

iexec account show iexec account withdraw 1000

iExec SDK CLI API

Help & Info

iexec --version iexec -- help iexec app -- help iexec orderbook -- help iexec info --chain viviani

Global options

--quiet --raw

Wallet options

--keystoredir < 'global' | 'local' |customPath> --wallet-address <address> --wallet-file <fileName> --password <password>

Transactions options

--gas-price <amount> [unit] --confirms <blockCount>

init

iexec init iexec init --skip-wallet

wallet

iexec wallet create iexec wallet create --unencrypted iexec wallet import <privateKey> iexec wallet get-ETH iexec wallet get-RLC iexec wallet show [address] iexec wallet show --show-private-key iexec wallet send-ether <amount> [unit] --to <address> iexec wallet send-RLC <amount> [unit] --to <address> iexec wallet sweep --to <address> iexec wallet bridge-to-sidechain <amount> [unit] iexec wallet bridge-to-mainchain <amount> [unit] iexec wallet swap-RLC-for-eRLC <amount> [unit] iexec wallet swap-eRLC-for-RLC <amount> [unit]

The wallet files are stored in the Ethereum keystore. The keystore location depends on your OS:

Linux : ~/.ethereum/keystore

Mac: ~/Library/Ethereum/keystore

Windows: ~/AppData/Roaming/Ethereum/keystore

account

iexec account show [address] iexec account deposit <amount> [unit] iexec account withdraw <amount> [unit]

app

iexec app init iexec app init --tee iexec app deploy iexec app publish [address] iexec app unpublish [address] iexec app unpublish [address] --all iexec app show [address|index] iexec app count iexec app count --user <userAddress>

app run

iexec app run [appAddress] [options] --dataset <address| "deployed" > --workerpool <address| "deployed" > --category <id> --tag <tag...> --trust < integer > --beneficiary <address> --callback <address> --args <string> --input-files <fileUrl...> --encrypt-result --storage-provider < "ipfs" | "dropbox" > --skip-request-check --params <json> --watch

app request-execution

iexec app request-execution <appAddress> [options] --dataset <address> --workerpool <address> --app-price <amount unit...> --dataset-price <amount unit...> --workerpool-price <amount unit...> --category <id> --tag <tag...> --trust < integer > --beneficiary <address> --callback <address> --args <string> --input-files <fileUrl...> --encrypt-result --storage-provider < "ipfs" | "dropbox" > --skip-request-check --params <json>

dataset

iexec dataset init iexec dataset init --tee iexec dataset encrypt iexec dataset deploy iexec dataset push-secret [datasetAddress] iexec dataset check-secret [datasetAddress] iexec dataset publish [datasetAddress] iexec dataset unpublish [datasetAddress] iexec dataset unpublish [datasetAddress] --all iexec dataset show [address|index] iexec dataset count iexec dataset count --user <userAddress>

workerpool

iexec workerpool init iexec workerpool deploy iexec workerpool publish [workerpoolAddress] --price <amount> [unit] iexec workerpool unpublish [workerpoolAddress] iexec workerpool unpublish [workerpoolAddress] --all iexec workerpool show [address|index] iexec workerpool count iexec workerpool count --user <userAddress>

order

iexec order init iexec order init --app --dataset --workerpool --request iexec order sign iexec order sign --app --dataset --workerpool --request iexec order publish --app --dataset --workerpool --request iexec order show --app [orderHash] --dataset [orderHash] --workerpool [orderHash] --request [orderHash] iexec order show --request [orderHash] --deals iexec order fill iexec order fill --app <orderHash> --dataset <orderHash> --workerpool <orderHash> --request <orderHash> iexec order fill --params <params> iexec order cancel --app --dataset --workerpool --request iexec order unpublish --app [orderHash] --dataset [orderHash] --workerpool [orderHash] --request [orderHash]

orderbook

iexec orderbook requester --category <id> iexec orderbook requester [address] --category <id> iexec orderbook workerpool --category <id> iexec orderbook workerpool [address] --category <id> iexec orderbook workerpool --category <id> --require-tag <...tags> iexec orderbook app <address> iexec orderbook app <address> --dataset <address> --requester <address> --workerpool <address> iexec orderbook dataset <address> iexec orderbook dataset <address> --app <address> --requester <address> --workerpool <address>

deal

iexec deal show <dealid> iexec deal claim <dealid>

task

iexec task show <taskid> iexec task show <taskid> --watch iexec task show <taskid> --download [fileName] iexec task show <taskid> --download [fileName] --decrypt iexec task claim <taskid>

result

iexec result generate-encryption-keypair iexec result push-encryption-key iexec result push-encryption-key --force-update iexec result push-encryption-key --secret-file [secretPath] iexec result decrypt [encryptedResultsPath] iexec result check-encryption-key [userAddress]

storage

iexec storage init iexec storage init [provider] iexec storage check [provider] iexec storage check [provider] --user <address>

ens

iexec ens resolve <name> iexec ens lookup <address> iexec ens get-owner <name> iexec ens register <label> --domain <domain> -- for <address>

category

iexec category init iexec category create iexec category show <index> iexec category count

registry

iexec registry validate < 'app' | 'dataset' | 'workerpool' >

CLI files and folders

The iexec.json file, located in every iExec project, describes the parameters used when creating a [app|dataset|category|workerpool], or when signing an order.

{ "app" : { "owner" : "0xF048eF3d7E3B33A465E0599E641BB29421f7Df92" , "name" : "VanityGen" , "type" : "DOCKER" , "multiaddr" : "registry.hub.docker.com/iexechub/vanitygen:1.0.0" , "checksum" : "0x762a451c05e0d8097b35d6376e748798b5dc6a13290439cf67d5202f7c6f695f" }, "dataset" : { "owner" : "0xF048eF3d7E3B33A465E0599E641BB29421f7Df92" , "name" : "my-dataset" , "multiaddr" : "/ipfs/QmW2WQi7j6c7UgJTarActp7tDNikE4B2qXtFCfLPdsgaTQ" , "checksum" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" }, "workerpool" : { "owner" : "0xF048eF3d7E3B33A465E0599E641BB29421f7Df92" , "description" : "my workerpool" }, "category" : { "name" : "CAT1" , "description" : "my category N°1" , "workClockTimeRef" : 100 }, "order" : { "apporder" : { "app" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "appprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "requesterrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" }, "datasetorder" : { "dataset" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "apprestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "requesterrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" }, "workerpoolorder" : { "workerpool" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "category" : "1" , "trust" : "100" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "apprestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "requesterrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" }, "requestorder" : { "app" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "appmaxprice" : "0" , "dataset" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetmaxprice" : "0" , "workerpool" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolmaxprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "category" : "1" , "trust" : "100" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "beneficiary" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "callback" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "params" : "{ cmdline: '--help' }" } } }

The chain.json file, located in every iExec project, describes the parameters used when communicating with ethereum nodes and iExec Secret Management Services. They are ordered by chain name, accessible by using the --chain <chainName> option for each command of the SDK.

default set the default chain used by the SDK cli.

set the default chain used by the SDK cli. chains set the available chains optional key host set the url of the ethereum node used by the SDK cli on each chain (overwrite default value). optional key hub set the address of the hub used by the SDK cli on each chain (overwrite default value). optional key sms set the url of the Secret Management Service used by the SDK cli on each chain (overwrite default value). optional key resultProxy set the url of the Result Proxy used by the SDK cli on each chain (overwrite default value). optional key ipfsGateway set the url of the IPFS gateway used by the SDK cli on each chain (overwrite default value). optional key bridge set the bridge used by the SDK cli when working with bridged networks (sidechain). bridge.contract set the address of the RLC bridge on the chain, bridge.bridgedChainName set the reference to the bridged network. optional key enterprise set the enterprise swap contract used by the SDK cli when working with enterprise enabled networks. bridge.enterpriseSwapChainName set the reference to the enterprise bound network. optional key native specify whether or not the chain native token is RLC (overwrite default value: chain value or false ). optional key useGas specify whether or not the chain requires to spend gas to send a transaction (overwrite default value: chain value or true ).

set the available chains optional key providers set the backends for public chains optional key alchemy set Alchemy API Token optional key etherscan set Etherscan API Token optional key infura set INFURA Project ID or ProjectID and Project Secret optional key quorum set minimum number of backends that must agree before forwarding blockchain responses

set the backends for public chains

{ "default" : "viviani" , "chains" : { "dev" : { "host" : "http://localhost:8545" , "id" : "65535" , "sms" : "http://localhost:5000" , "resultProxy" : "http://localhost:8089" , "ipfsGateway" : "http://localhost:8080" , "flavour" : "standard" , "hub" : "0xC129e7917b7c7DeDfAa5Fff1FB18d5D7050fE8ca" , "bridge" : { "contract" : "0x1e32aFA55854B6c015D284E3ccA9aA5a463A1418" , "bridgedChainName" : "dev-sidechain" }, "enterprise" : { "enterpriseSwapChainName" : "dev-enterprise" } }, "dev-sidechain" : { "host" : "http://localhost:18545" , "id" : "123456" , "sms" : "http://localhost:15000" , "resultProxy" : "http://localhost:18089" , "ipfsGateway" : "http://localhost:18080" , "native" : true , "useGas" : false , "flavour" : "standard" , "hub" : "0xC129e7917b7c7DeDfAa5Fff1FB18d5D7050fE8ca" , "bridge" : { "contract" : "0x1e32aFA55854B6c015D284E3ccA9aA5a463A1418" , "bridgedChainName" : "development" } }, "dev-enterprise" : { "host" : "http://localhost:8545" , "id" : "65535" , "sms" : "http://localhost:5000" , "resultProxy" : "http://localhost:8089" , "ipfsGateway" : "http://localhost:8080" , "flavour" : "enterprise" , "hub" : "0xb80C02d24791fA92fA8983f15390274698A75D23" , "enterprise" : { "enterpriseSwapChainName" : "dev" } }, "goerli" : {}, "viviani" : {}, "mainnet" : {}, "bellecour" : {}, "enterprise" : {} }, "providers" : { "alchemy" : "ALCHEMY_API_KEY" , "etherscan" : "ETHERSCAN_API_KEY" , "infura" : { "projectId" : "INFURA_PROJECT_ID" , "projectSecret" : "INFURA_PROJECT_SECRET" }, "quorum" : 1 } }

The deployed.json file, located in iExec project, locally stores your latest deployed resources address. These address are used when you run a command without specifying a resource address (exemple: iexec app show will show the app in deployed.json ).

{ "app" : { "42" : "0xa760FEfAd0a38D494890501120cB79f5EEAFeE28" }, "workerpool" : { "42" : "0xFb346A453C4D34AbA0038c274D1bd3C98099962c" }, "dataset" : { "42" : "0xB9c7647ECd48d795A9031d6fe8292C13E73372F7" } }

The orders.json file, located in iExec project, locally stores your latest signed orders. This file is used when you publish an order on the Marketplace and when you fill orders without specified orders from the Marketplace.

{ "42" : { "apporder" : { "app" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "appprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "requesterrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "salt" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "sign" : "0x" }, "datasetorder" : { "dataset" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "apprestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "requesterrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "salt" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "sign" : "0x" }, "workerpoolorder" : { "workerpool" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "category" : "1" , "trust" : "100" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "apprestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "requesterrestrict" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "salt" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "sign" : "0x" }, "requestorder" : { "app" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "appmaxprice" : "0" , "dataset" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "datasetmaxprice" : "0" , "workerpool" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "workerpoolmaxprice" : "0" , "volume" : "1" , "category" : "1" , "trust" : "100" , "tag" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "beneficiary" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "callback" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "params" : "--help" , "requester" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "salt" : "0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000" , "sign" : "0x" } } }

This folder is created when running iexec result generate-encryption-keypair or ìexec dataset init --tee and is intended to store credentials generated by the iexec SDK CLI.

This folder stores the keypair to use for result encryption and decryption. A keypair is generated when running iexec result generate-encryption-keypair Public keys name follow the pattern userAddress_key.pub , this key is shared with the workers when running ìexec result push-encryption-key Private keys name follow the pattern userAddress_key this should never be shared with third party, the private key is used by the SDK CLI to decrypt a result when running ìexec result decrypt .

This folder stores the AES keys used for dataset encryption. A key is generated for each dataset file when running iexec dataset encrypt . The key file is named after the dataset file name, last key generated is also stored in ./secrets/datasets/dataset.key to be used as default secret to share with workers when running iexec dataset push-secret .

This folder is created when running ìexec dataset init --tee and is intended to store datasets files.

Paste your original dataset files in this folder and run iexec dataset encrypt to encrypt them.

This folder stores the encrypted datasets files. An encrypted dataset file is created for each dataset file when running iexec dataset encrypt . The encrypted dataset file is named after the dataset file name. The encrypted dataset files must be upload on a public file system and referenced in multriaddr when running iexec dataset deploy .

iExec SDK Library API

Test iexec in codesandbox

These dapps are built on the top of iexec SDK

Price feed DOracle: a decentralized price oracle for your favorite cryptos.

How to use ?

Install the dependency in your JS project

Install iexec sdk

npm install iexec

Instanciate the iExec SDK

IExec Constructor

new IExec ({ ethProvider: Web3SignerProvider, flavour: 'standard'|'enterprise'|undefined } [, options ]) => IExec

options: hubAddress: Address specify the address of iExec hub smart contract to use

specify the address of iExec hub smart contract to use smsURL: URL specify the Secret Management System to use

specify the Secret Management System to use resultProxyURL: URL specify the result proxy to use for results remote storage

specify the result proxy to use for results remote storage ipfsGatewayURL: URL specify the IPFS gateway to use

specify the IPFS gateway to use isNative: Boolean true when the RLC is the chain native token

true when the RLC is the chain native token useGas: Boolean false when the chain does NOT requires to spend gas to send a transaction

false when the chain does NOT requires to spend gas to send a transaction confirms: Number confirmations block count to wait for each transaction (must be positive, default 1)

confirmations block count to wait for each transaction (must be positive, default 1) bridgeAddress: Address specify the bridge smart contract on current chain to transfert RLC to a bridged chain

specify the bridge smart contract on current chain to transfert RLC to a bridged chain bridgedNetworkConf: { rpcURL: URL, chainId: String, hubAddress: Address, bridgeAddress: Address } specify how to connect to the bridged chain

specify how to connect to the bridged chain enterpriseSwapConf: { hubAddress: Address } specify enterprise flavour binding

Basic configuration

Example:

import { IExec } from 'iexec' ; const iexec = new IExec({ ethProvider : ethProvider, });

Important: if the current network change, you must reinstanciate the iExec SDK (actual supported networks are '1' (ethereum mainnet), '5' (goerli testnet), '134' (iExec sidechain), '133' (iExec sidechain testnet)).

Important: ethProvider must implement eth_signTypedData_v3 (EIP712)

In the browser, you can get a signer provider from MetaMask plugin

In the server side, use utils.getSignerFromPrivateKey

Example:

const getIExec = async () => { let ethProvider; if (! window .ethereum) throw Error ( 'Need to install MetaMask' ); ethProvider = window .ethereum; try { await window .ethereum.request({ method : 'eth_requestAccounts' }); } catch (error) { throw Error ( 'User denied access' , error); } return new IExec({ ethProvider : ethProvider, }); };

Sidechain configuration

Adding iExec sidechain to MetaMask

Click Custom RPC in the MetaMask Networks dropdown and fill with the following values:

Network Name: Bellecour (iExec sidechain)

New RPC URL: https://bellecour.iex.ec

ChainID (optional): 134

Symbol (optional): xRLC

Block Explorer URL (optional): https://blockscout-bellecour.iex.ec

Connecting iExec SDK to iExec sidechain

If you intend to use iExec SDK on a RLC native chain (ie: RLC is the native token), you must use isNative option. NB: Default values are provided on well known native networks such iExec test sidechain 133 and iExec mainnet sidechain 134 .

Example:

import { IExec } from 'iexec' ; const iexec = new IExec( { ethProvider : ethProvider, }, { isNative : true , }, );

Bridge configuration

If you intend to bridge RLC from a chain to another (mainchain to sidechain or sidechain to mainchain), you must set bridgeAddress and bridgedNetwork options.

Example:

import { IExec } from 'iexec' ; const bridgeAddress = '0x...' ; const bridgedNetworkConf = { chainId : '134' , hubAddress : '0x...' , rpcURL : 'https://bellecour.iex.ec' , bridgeAddress : '0x...' ; }; const iexec = new IExec({ ethProvider : ethProvider, }, { bridgeAddress, bridgedNetworkConf });

Use iexec sdk

wallet: manage your wallet, send RLC...

account: manage your account, deposit, withdraw...

app: deploy a new app, show an existing one

dataset: deploy a new dataset, show an existing one

workerpool: deploy a new workerpool, show an existing one

order: manage any type of order, make deals to start offchain computation

orderbook: explore the iexec Marketplace

deal: find your deals

task: follow the computation, download results or claim failed executions

result: manage the results encryption

storage: manage the remote storage

network: useful information about the chain

iexec.wallet.getAddress ( ) => Promise < Address >

get the user selected address

Example:

const userAddress = await iexec.wallet.getAddress(); console .log( 'User address:' , userAddress);

iexec.wallet.checkBalances ( address: Address ) => Promise < { nRLC: BN, wei: BN } >

check the wallet balance of specified address

Example:

const balance = await iexec.wallet.checkBalances(ethAddress); console .log( 'Nano RLC:' , balance.nRLC.toString()); console .log( 'Eth wei:' , balance.wei.toString());

iexec.wallet.sendRLC ( nRlcAmount: NRlcAmount, address: Address ) => Promise < TxHash >

send some nRLC (1 nRLC = 1*10^-9 RLC) to the specified address

Example:

const txHash = await iexec.wallet.sendRLC(nRlcAmount, toEthAddress); console .log( 'Transaction hash:' , txHash);

iexec.wallet.sendETH ( weiAmount: WeiAmount, address: Address ) => Promise < TxHash >

send some wei to the specified address

Example:

const txHash = await iexec.wallet.sendETH(weiAmount, toEthAddress); console .log( 'Transaction hash:' , txHash);

iexec.wallet.sweep ( address: Address ) => Promise < { sendNativeTxHash: TxHash, sendERC20TxHash: TxHash, errors }

send all the RLC ERC20 (if applicable) and the native token to the specified address

Example:

await iexec.wallet.sweep(toEthAddress);

iexec.wallet.checkBridgedBalances ( address: Address ) => Promise < { nRLC: BN, wei: BN } >

check the wallet balance on bridged chain of specified address ie: when connected to mainnet, check the wallet ballance on bellecour

Example:

const balance = await iexec.wallet.checkBridgedBalances(ethAddress); console .log( 'Nano RLC:' , balance.nRLC.toString()); console .log( 'Eth wei:' , balance.wei.toString());

iexec.wallet.bridgeToSidechain ( amount: NRlcAmount ) => Promise < { sendTxHash: TxHash [, receiveTxHash: TxHash ] }

send some nRLC (1 nRLC = 1*10^-9 RLC) to the sidechain. RLC is send to the mainchain bridge smart contract on mainchain then credited on sidechain by the sidechain bridge smart contract The optional bridgeAddress is required The optional bridgedNetworkConf is required to get the receiveTxHash confirmation from the sidechain, if not set receiveTxHash will be undefined see Bridge configuration

Example:

const { sendTxHash, receiveTxHash } = await sdk.wallet.bridgeToSidechain( '1000000000' , ); console .log( `Sent RLC on mainchain (tx: ${sendTxHash} ), wallet credited on sidechain (tx: ${receiveTxHash} )` , );

iexec.wallet.bridgeToMainchain ( amount: NRlcAmount ) => Promise < { sendTxHash: TxHash [, receiveTxHash: TxHash ] }

send some nRLC (1 nRLC = 1*10^-9 RLC) to the mainchain. RLC is send to the sidechain bridge smart contract on sidechain then credited on mainchain by the mainchain bridge smart contract The optional bridgeAddress is required The optional bridgedNetworkConf is required to get the receiveTxHash confirmation from the mainchain, if not set receiveTxHash will be undefined see Bridge configuration

Example:

const { sendTxHash, receiveTxHash } = await sdk.wallet.bridgeToMainchain( '1000000000' , ); console .log( `Sent RLC on sidechain (tx: ${sendTxHash} ), wallet credited on mainchain (tx: ${receiveTxHash} )` , );

iexec.wallet.wrapEnterpriseRLC ( amount: NRlcAmount ) => Promise < wrapTxHash: TxHash

wrap some nRLC (1 nRLC = 1*10^-9 RLC) into neRLC (enterprise nRLC). signer wallet must be authorized by the eRLC contract to perform wrap operation.

Example:

const txHash = await sdk.wallet.wrapEnterpriseRLC( '1000000000' ); console .log( `Wrapped 1000000000 nRLC into neRLC (tx: ${txHash} )` );

iexec.wallet.unwrapEnterpriseRLC ( amount: NRlcAmount ) => Promise < wrapTxHash: TxHash

wrap some neRLC (1 neRLC = 1*10^-9 eRLC) into nRLC. signer wallet must be authorized by the eRLC contract to perform unwrap operation.

Example:

const txHash = await sdk.wallet.unwrapEnterpriseRLC( '1000000000' ); console .log( `Unwrapped 1000000000 neRLC into nRLC (tx: ${txHash} )` );

iexec.account.checkBalance ( address: Address ) => Promise < { stake: BN, locked: BN } >

check the account balance of specified address (stake is availlable nRLC, locked is escowed nRLC)

Example:

const balance = await iexec.account.checkBalance(ethAddress); console .log( 'Nano RLC staked:' , balance.stake.toString()); console .log( 'Nano RLC locked:' , balance.locked.toString());

iexec.account.deposit ( nRlcAmount: NRlcAmount ) => Promise < { amount: BN, txHash: TxHash } >

deposit some nRLC (1 nRLC = 1*10^-9 RLC) from user wallet to user account

Example:

const { amount, txHash } = await iexec.account.deposit( '1000000000' ); console .log( 'Deposited:' , amount); console .log( 'tx:' , txHash);

iexec.account.withdraw ( nRlcAmount: NRlcAmount ) => Promise < { amount: BN, txHash: TxHash } >

withdraw some nRLC (1 nRLC = 1*10^-9 RLC) from user account to user wallet

Example:

const { amount, txHash } = await iexec.account.withdraw( '1000000000' ); console .log( 'Withdrawn:' , amount); console .log( 'tx:' , txHash);

iexec.account.checkBridgedBalance ( address: Address ) => Promise < { stake: BN, locked: BN } >

check the account balance on bridged chain of specified address ie: when connected to mainnet, check the account ballance on bellecour

Example:

const balance = await iexec.account.checkBridgedBalance(ethAddress); console .log( 'Nano RLC staked:' , balance.stake.toString()); console .log( 'Nano RLC locked:' , balance.locked.toString());

iexec.orderbook.fetchAppOrderbook ( address: Address, [, { dataset: Address, workerpool: Address, requester: Address, minTag: Tag, maxTag: Tag, minVolume: Int } ] ) => Promise < { count, orders: [ { order: SignedApporder, orderHash: Bytes32, status: String, remaining: } [, more: Function => Promise] ] } >

find the cheapest orders for the specified app Optional: dataset: include dataset specific orders

workerpool: include workerpool specific orders

requester: include requester specific orders

minVolume: filter on minimum volume remaining

minTag: filter on minimum tag required

maxTag: filter on maximun tag accepted

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchAppOrderbook( '0xdBDF1FE51fd3AF9aD94fb63824EbD977518d64b3' , ); console .log( 'best order:' , res.appOrders[ 0 ].order); console .log( 'total orders:' , res.count);

iexec.orderbook.fetchDatasetOrderbook ( address: Address [, { app: Address, workerpool: Address, requester: Address, minTag: Tag, maxTag: Tag, minVolume: Int } ] ) => Promise < { count, orders: [ { order: SignedDatasetorder, orderHash: Bytes32, status: String, remaining: } [, more: Function => Promise] ] } >

find the cheapest orders for the specified dataset Optional: app: include app specific orders

workerpool: include workerpool specific orders

requester: include requester specific orders

minVolume: filter on minimum volume remaining

minTag: filter on minimum tag required

maxTag: filter on maximun tag accepted

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchDatasetOrderbook( '0xf6b2bA0793C225c28a6E7753f6f67a3C68750bF1' , ); console .log( 'best order:' , res.datasetOrders[ 0 ].order); console .log( 'total orders:' , res.count);

iexec.orderbook.fetchWorkerpoolOrderbook ( [ { workerpool: Address, workerpoolOwner: Address, category: Uint256, app: Address, dataset: Address, requester: Address, minTag: Tag, maxTag: Tag, minTrust: Int, minVolume: Int } ] ) => Promise < { count, orders: [ { order: SignedWorkerpoolorde, orderHash: Bytes32, status: String, remaining: } [, more: Function => Promise] ] } >

find the cheapest orders for computing resource. Optional: workerpool: filter on specific workerpool

category: filter on specific category

app: include app specific orders

dataset: include dataset specific orders

requester: include requester specific orders

workerpoolOwner: filter on specific workerpool owner

minTag: filter on minimum tag required

maxTag: filter on maximum tag offered

minTrust: filter on minimum trust required

minVolume: filter on minimum volume remaining

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchWorkerpoolOrderbook(); console .log( 'best order:' , res.workerpoolOrders[ 0 ].order); console .log( 'total orders:' , res.count);

iexec.orderbook.fetchRequestOrderbook ( [, { requester: Address, beneficiary: Address, category: Uint256, app: Address, dataset: Address, workerpool: Address, minTag: Tag, maxTag: Tag, maxTrust: Int, minVolume: Int } ] ) => Promise < { count, orders: [ { order: SignedRequestorde, orderHash: Bytes32, status: String, remaining: } [, more: Function => Promise] ] } >

find the best paying request orders for computing resource. Optional: requester: filter on specific requester

category: filter on specific category

app: include app specific orders

workerpool: include workerpool specific orders

requester: include requester specific orders

beneficiary: filter on specific beneficiary

minTag: filter on minimum tag required

maxTag: filter on maximum tag accepted

maxTrust: filter on maximum trust required

minVolume: filter on minimum volume remaining

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchRequestOrderbook( '1' ); console .log( 'best order:' , res.requestOrders[ 0 ].order); console .log( 'total orders:' , res.count);

iexec.orderbook.fetchApporder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < { order: SignedApporder, status, remaining } >

find a published apporder by orderHash

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchApporder( '0x5ea856b5169486243c22ac77c778de2bdf8317fa0c52cb86c81eb06ad3854d88' , ); console .log( 'order:' , res.order); console .log( 'status:' , res.status); console .log( 'remaining:' , res.remaining);

iexec.orderbook.fetchDatasetorder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < { order: SignedDatasetorder, status, remaining } >

find a published datasetorder by orderHash

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchDatasetorder( '0xe001eb5294b88c9998ee43fff116a4f7b0a05a05d4cef9382d811631fdaa7259' , ); console .log( 'order:' , res.order); console .log( 'status:' , res.status); console .log( 'remaining:' , res.remaining);

iexec.orderbook.fetchWorkerpoolorder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < { order: SignedWorkerpoolorder, status, remaining } >

find a published workerpoolorder by orderHash

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchWorkerpoolorder( '0x0ba665c9ae1578cdb37b89888ae25d65b06e67911f7aef30ed5cad30701f641f' , ); console .log( 'order:' , res.order); console .log( 'status:' , res.status); console .log( 'remaining:' , res.remaining);

iexec.orderbook.fetchRequestorder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < { order: SignedRequestorder, status, remaining } >

find a published requestorder by orderHash

Example:

const res = await iexec.orderbook.fetchRequestorder(orderHash); console .log( 'order:' , res.order); console .log( 'status:' , res.status); console .log( 'remaining:' , res.remaining);

iexec.order.createApporder ( { app: Address [, appprice: NRlcAmount, volume: Uint256, tag: Bytes32, datasetrestrict: Address, workerpoolrestrict: Address, requesterrestrict: Address ] } ) => Promise < Apporder >

create an apporder with specified params mandatory values: app : address of the app optional values: appprice : resource price per task, default 0 RLC "0"

: resource price per task, default 0 RLC volume : number of tasks to execute, default "1"

: number of tasks to execute, default tag : required tags, default no tag required []

: required tags, default no tag required datasetrestrict : restrict usage to specific dataset address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

: restrict usage to specific dataset address, default no restrict workerpoolrestrict : restrict usage to specific workerpool address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

: restrict usage to specific workerpool address, default no restrict requesterrestrict : restrict usage to specific requester address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

Example:

const apporderToSign = await iexec.order.createApporder({ app : '0xdBDF1FE51fd3AF9aD94fb63824EbD977518d64b3' , appprice : '1000000000' , volume : '1000' , });

iexec.order.signApporder ( apporderToSign: Apporder ) => Promise < SignedApporder >

sign an apporder to produce a SignedApporder valid for the PoCo.

Example:

const signedApporder = await iexec.order.signApporder(apporderToSign);

iexec.order.hashApporder ( signedorder: SignerdApporder ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

return the hash of the order

Example:

const hash = await iexec.order.hashApporder(apporder);

iexec.order.createDatasetorder ( { dataset: Address [, datasetprice: NRlcAmount, volume: Uint256, tag: Bytes32, apprestrict: Address, workerpoolrestrict: Address, requesterrestrict: Address ] } ) => Promise < Datasetorder >

create a datasetorder with specified params mandatory values: dataset : address of the dataset optional values: datasetprice : resource price per task, default 0 RLC "0"

: resource price per task, default 0 RLC volume : number of tasks to execute, default "1"

: number of tasks to execute, default tag : required tags, default no tag required []

: required tags, default no tag required apprestrict : restrict usage to specific app address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

: restrict usage to specific app address, default no restrict workerpoolrestrict : restrict usage to specific workerpool address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

: restrict usage to specific workerpool address, default no restrict requesterrestrict : restrict usage to specific requester address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

Example:

const datasetorderToSign = await iexec.order.createDatasetorder({ dataset : '0xf6b2bA0793C225c28a6E7753f6f67a3C68750bF1' , datasetprice : '1000000000' , volume : '1000' , });

iexec.order.signDatasetorder ( datasetorderToSign: Datasetorder ) => Promise < SignedDatasetorder >

sign a datasetorder to produce a SignedDatasetorder valid for the PoCo.

Example:

const signedDatasetorder = await iexec.order.signDatasetorder( datasetorderToSign, );

iexec.order.hashDatasetorder ( signedorder: SignerdDatasetorder ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

return the hash of the order

Example:

const hash = await iexec.order.hashDatasetorder(datasetorder);

iexec.order.createWorkerpoolorder ( { workerpool: Address, category: Uint256 [, workerpoolprice: NRlcAmount, volume: Uint256, trust: Uint256, tag: Bytes32, apprestrict: Address, datasetrestrict: Address, requesterrestrict: Address ] } ) => Promise < Workerpoolorder >

create a workerpoolorder with specified params mandatory values: workerpool : address of the workerpool

: address of the workerpool category : id of the selected computation category optional values: workerpoolprice : resource price per task, default 0 RLC "0"

: resource price per task, default 0 RLC volume : number of tasks to execute, default "1"

: number of tasks to execute, default tag : available tags, default no tag []

: available tags, default no tag trust : available trust, default minimum trust "0"

: available trust, default minimum trust apprestrict : restrict usage to specific app address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

: restrict usage to specific app address, default no restrict datasetrestrict : restrict usage to specific dataset address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

: restrict usage to specific dataset address, default no restrict requesterrestrict : restrict usage to specific requester address, default no restrict NULL_ADDRESS

Example:

const workerpoolorderToSign = await iexec.order.createWorkerpoolorder({ workerpool : '0xD34b0356D3A80De34d4fd71eF51346E468fe8cC2' , workerpoolprice : '1000000000' , category : '2' , volume : '1' , });

iexec.order.signWorkerpoolorder ( workerpoolorderToSign: Workerpoolorder ) => Promise < SignedWorkerpoolorder >

sign a workerpoolorder to produce a SignedWorkerpoolorder valid for the PoCo.

Example:

const signedWorkerpoolorder = await iexec.order.signWorkerpoolorder( workerpoolorderToSign, );

iexec.order.hashWorkerpoolorder ( signedorder: SignerdWorkerpoolorder ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

return the hash of the order

Example:

const hash = await iexec.order.hashWorkerpoolorder(workerpoolorder);

iexec.order.createRequestorder ( { app: Address, category: Uint256 [, appmaxprice: NRlcAmount, workerpoolmaxprice: NRlcAmount, requester: Address, volume: Uint256, workerpool: Address, dataset: Address, datasetmaxprice: NRlcAmount, beneficiary: Address, params: Object, callback: Address, trust: Uint256, tag: Bytes32 ] } ) => Promise < Requestorder >

create a requestorder with specified params mandatory values: app : address of the app to run

: address of the app to run category : id of the selected computation category optional values: params : object, map of execution params: iexec_args : string arguments to pass to the application iexec_input_files : array of url of input files for the application, default [] iexec_result_storage_provider : selected storage provider "ipfs"|"dropbox" , default "ipfs" iexec_result_encryption : boolean should encrypt the result default false

: object, map of execution params: dataset : address of the dataset to use, default no dataset NULL_ADDRESS

: address of the dataset to use, default no dataset workerpool : allow only specific workerpool, default all workerpools allowed NULL_ADDRESS

: allow only specific workerpool, default all workerpools allowed appmaxprice : max amount of nRLC allowed to spend per task from requester account to pay for the app, default 0 RLC "0"

: max amount of nRLC allowed to spend per task from requester account to pay for the app, default 0 RLC workerpoolmaxprice : max amount of nRLC allowed to spend per task from requester account to pay for the workerpool, default 0 RLC "0"

: max amount of nRLC allowed to spend per task from requester account to pay for the workerpool, default 0 RLC datasetmaxprice : max amount of nRLC allowed to spend per task from requester account to pay for the dataset, default 0 RLC "0"

: max amount of nRLC allowed to spend per task from requester account to pay for the dataset, default 0 RLC volume : number of tasks to execute, default "1"

: number of tasks to execute, default requester : address paying for the computation, default current wallet address

: address paying for the computation, default current wallet address beneficiary : address allowed to get the results, default requester or current wallet address

: address allowed to get the results, default or current wallet address callback : smart contract to call after each task execution, default no callback NULL_ADDRESS

: smart contract to call after each task execution, default no callback tag : required tags, default no tag required []

: required tags, default no tag required trust : minimum trust level to reach in the PoCo, default minimum trust "0"

Example:

const requestorderToSign = await iexec.order.createRequestorder({ app : '0xdBDF1FE51fd3AF9aD94fb63824EbD977518d64b3' , appmaxprice : '0' , workerpoolmaxprice : '1000000000' , category : '2' , volume : '1' , params : 'ETH USD 9 2019-09-03T08:37:00.000Z' , });

iexec.order.signRequestorder ( requestorderToSign: Requestorder [, options: Object ] ) => Promise < SignedRequestorder >

sign a requestorder to produce a SignedRequestorder valid for the PoCo. options: checkRequest : boolean, default true . Perform advanced checks on request and throw if request inconsistency is found (this may prevent creating always failing task).

Example:

const SignedRequestorder = await iexec.order.signRequestorder( requestorderToSign, );

iexec.order.hashRequestorder ( signedorder: SignerdRequestorder ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

return the hash of the order

Example:

const hash = await iexec.order.hashRequestorder(requestorder);

iexec.order.publishApporder ( order: SignedApporder ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

publish a SignedApporder on the offchain marketplace, the order will be available for other users

Example:

const orderHash = await iexec.order.publishApporder(signedApporder); console .log( 'order published with orderHash:' , orderHash);

iexec.order.unpublishApporder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish a SignedApporder from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublishApporder(orderHash);

iexec.order.unpublishApporder ( appAddress: Address ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish the last pulished SignedApporder for specified app signed by the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublishLastApporder(appAddess);

iexec.order.unpublishAllApporders ( appAddress: Address ) => Promise < [ ...orderHash: Bytes32 ] >

unpublish all SignedApporder for specified app signed by the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrders = await iexec.order.unpublishAllApporders(appAddess);

iexec.order.cancelApporder ( order: SignedApporder ) => Promise < { order: SignedApporder, txHash; TxHash } >

cancel a SignedApporder on the blockchain.

Example:

await iexec.order.cancelApporder(signedApporder);

iexec.order.publishDatasetorder ( order: SignedDatasetorder ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

publish a SignedDatasetorder on the offchain marketplace, the order will be available for other users

Example:

const orderHash = await iexec.order.publishDatasetorder(signedDatasetorder); console .log( 'order published with orderHash:' , orderHash);

iexec.order.unpublishDatasetorder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish a SignedDatasetorder from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublishDatasetorder(orderHash);

iexec.order.unpublishDatasetorder ( datasetAddress: Address ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish the last pulished SignedDatasetorder for specified dataset signed by the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublishLastDatasetorder( datasetAddess, );

iexec.order.unpublishAllDatasetorders ( datasetAddress: Address ) => Promise < [ ...orderHash: Bytes32 ] >

unpublish all SignedDatasetorder for specified dataset signed by the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrders = await iexec.order.unpublishAllDatasetorders( datasetAddess, );

iexec.order.cancelDatasetorder ( order: SignedDatasetorder ) => Promise < { order: SignedDatasetorder, txHash; TxHash } >

cancel a SignedDatasetorder on the blockchain.

Example:

await iexec.order.cancelDatasetorder(signedDatasetorder);

iexec.order.publishWorkerpoolorder ( order: SignedWorkerpoolorder ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

publish a SignedWorkerpoolorder on the offchain marketplace, the order will be available for other users

Example:

const orderHash = await iexec.order.publishWorkerpoolorder( signedWorkerpoolorder, ); console .log( 'order published with orderHash:' , orderHash);

iexec.order.unpublisWorkerpoolorder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish a SignedWorkerpoolorder from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublisWorkerpoolorder( orderHash, );

iexec.order.unpublishWorkerpoolorder ( workerpoolAddress: Address ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish the last pulished SignedWorkerpoolorder for specified workerpool signed by the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublishLastWorkerpoolorder( workerpoolAddess, );

iexec.order.unpublishAllWorkerpoolorders ( workerpoolAddress: Address ) => Promise < [ ...orderHash: Bytes32 ] >

unpublish all SignedWorkerpoolorder for specified workerpool signed by the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrders = await iexec.order.unpublishAllWorkerpoolorders( workerpoolAddess, );

iexec.order.cancelWorkerpoolorder ( order: SignedWorkerpoolorder ) => Promise < { order: SignedWorkerpoolorder, txHash; TxHash } >

cancel a SignedWorkerpoolorder on the blockchain.

Example:

await iexec.order.cancelWorkerpoolorder(signedWorkerpoolorder);

iexec.order.publishRequestorder ( order: SignedRequestorder [, options: Object ] ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

publish a SignedRequestorder on the offchain marketplace, the order will be available for other users options: checkRequest : boolean, default true . Perform advanced checks on request and throw if request inconsistency is found (this may prevent creating always failing task).

Example:

const orderHash = await iexec.order.publishRequestorder(signedRequestorder); console .log( 'order published with orderHash:' , orderHash);

iexec.order.unpublishRequestorder ( orderHash: Bytes32 ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish a SignedRequestorder of the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublishRequestorder(orderHash);

iexec.order.unpublishRequestorder ( ) => Promise < orderHash: Bytes32 >

unpublish the last pulished SignedRequestorder of the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrderHash = await iexec.order.unpublishLastRequestorder();

iexec.order.unpublishAllRequestorders ( ) => Promise < [ ...orderHash: Bytes32 ] >

unpublish all SignedRequestorder of the user from the offchain marketplace, the order still valid but no longer displayed for other users (to invalidate an order on the blockchain, use cancel).

Example:

const unpublishedOrders = await iexec.order.unpublishAllRequestorders();

iexec.order.cancelRequestorder ( order: SignedRequestorder ) => Promise < { order: SignedRequestorder, txHash; TxHash } >

cancel a SignedRequestorder on the blockchain.

Example:

await iexec.order.cancelRequestorder(signedRequestorder);

iexec.order.matchOrders ( { apporder: SignedApporder, workerpoolorder: SignedWorkerpoolorder, requestorder: SignedRequestorder [, datasetorder: SignedDatasetorder ]} [, options: Object ] ) => Promise < { dealid: Bytes32, volume: BN, txHash: TxHash } >

make a deal on-chain with compatible orders and trigger off-chain computation. options: checkRequest : boolean, default true . Perform advanced checks on request and throw if request inconsistency is found (this may prevent creating always failing task).

Example:

const res = await iexec.order.matchOrders({ apporder, workerpoolorder, requestorder, }); console .log( 'deal:' , res.dealid);

iexec.deal.show ( dealid: Bytes32 ) => Promise < { app : { pointer: Address, owner: Address, price: BN }, dataset : { pointer: Address, owner: Address, price: BN }, workerpool : { pointer: Address, owner: Address, price: BN }, trust: BN, category: BN, tag: Tag, requester: Address, beneficiary: Address, callback: Address, params: String, startTime: BN, deadlineReached: Boolean, botFirst: BN, botSize: BN, workerStake: BN, schedulerRewardRatio: BN, tasks: { ...[ {[idx]: taskid] }] } >

show the details of a deal.

Example:

const deal = await iexec.deal.show( '0xe0ebfa1177a5997434fe14b5e88897950e07ff82e6976a024b07f30063249a1e' , ); console .log( 'deal:' , deal);

iexec.deal.obsDeal ( dealid: Bytes32 ) => Observable < { subscribe: Function({ next: Function({ message: String, tasksCount: Int, completedTasksCount: Int, failedTasksCount: Int, deal: Deal, tasks: { ...[ {[idx]: task ] }] } }), error: Function(Error), complete: Function() }) } >

return an observable with subscribe method to monitor the deal status changes. next is called with initial status and after every task status update

error is called once on error and stops the updates

complete is called once on task completion or timeout/fail messages: DEAL_UPDATED : deal status changed (task updated)

: deal status changed (task updated) DEAL_COMPLETED : all tasks are completed

: all tasks are completed DEAL_TIMEDOUT : deal timed out before all tasks completion

Example:

const dealObservable = iexec.deal.obsDeal( '0xbae010aa25684354e5dc9bf01b8dc8a05f36ed549a31a353e02917f62a496a43' , ); const unsubscribe = dealObservable.subscribe({ next : ( data ) => console .log( data.message, `completed tasks ${data.completedTasksCount} / ${data.tasksCount} ` , ), error : ( e ) => console .error(e), complete : () => console .log( 'final state reached' ), });

iexec.deal.computeTaskId ( dealid: Bytes32, taskIdx: Uint256 ) => Promise < taskid: Bytes32 >

compute the taskid of the task with index taskIdx of specified deal.

Example:

const taskid = await iexec.deal.computeTaskId( '0xe0ebfa1177a5997434fe14b5e88897950e07ff82e6976a024b07f30063249a1e' , '0' , ); console .log( 'taskid:' , taskid);

iexec.deal.fetchRequesterDeals ( requesterAddress: Address, [ { appAddress: Address, datasetAddress: Address, workerpoolAddress: Address } ] ) => Promise < { count, deals: [ ...Deals ]} >

show the last deals of the specified requester. Optional: filter by appAddress, datasetAddress, workerpoolAddress.

Example:

const res = await iexec.deal.fetchRequesterDeals( await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), ); console .log( 'deals count:' , res.count); console .log( 'last deal:' , res.deals[ 0 ]);

iexec.deal.claim ( dealid: Bytes32 ) => Promise < { claimed : { ...[ {[idx]: taskid] }] }, transactions: [ { txHash: TxHash, type: String } ] } >

claim all the failed task from a deal. Depending the number and the status of task to claim, this may involve several transactions in order to fit in the blockchain gasLimit per block. (mainnet actual gas limit is 10000000, this allows to claim 180 initialized task or 40 non-initialized tasks in one block)

Example:

const { claimed, transactions } = await iexec.deal.claim( '0xe0ebfa1177a5997434fe14b5e88897950e07ff82e6976a024b07f30063249a1e' , ); Object .entries(claimed).forEach( ( e ) => { console .log( `claimed task: idx ${e[ 0 ]} taskid ${e[ 1 ]} ` ); }); transactions.forEach( ( e ) => { console .log( `transaction ${e.type} hash ${e.txHash} ` ); });

iexec.task.show ( taskid: Bytes32 ) => Promise < { status: Number(0|1|2|3|4), dealid: Bytes32, idx: BN, timeref: BN, contributionDeadline: BN, revealDeadline: BN, finalDeadline: BN, consensusValue: Bytes32, revealCounter: BN, winnerCounter: BN, contributors: [...Address], resultDigest: Bytes32, results: { storage: String('none'|StorageProviderName) [, location: String ]}, statusName: String('UNSET'|'ACTIVE'|'REVEALING'|'COMPLETED'|'FAILED'|'TIMEOUT'), taskTimedOut: Boolean } >

show the details of a task.

Example:

const task = await iexec.task.show( '0x5c959fd2e9ea2d5bdb965d7c2e7271c9cb91dd05b7bdcfa8204c34c52f8c8c19' , ); console .log( 'task:' , task);

iexec.task.claim ( taskid: Bytes32 ) => Promise < TxHash >

claim a task not completed after the final deadline (refund RLC for the requester and the workers).

Example:

await iexec.task.claim( '0x5c959fd2e9ea2d5bdb965d7c2e7271c9cb91dd05b7bdcfa8204c34c52f8c8c19' , );

iexec.task.fetchResults ( taskid: Bytes32 ) => Promise < fetchResponse: Response >

download the specified task result. only supported for IPFS stored results

Example:

const res = await iexec.task.fetchResults( '0x5c959fd2e9ea2d5bdb965d7c2e7271c9cb91dd05b7bdcfa8204c34c52f8c8c19' , ); const binary = await res.blob();

iexec.task.obsTask ( taskid: Bytes32 [, { dealid: Bytes32 }] ) => Observable < { subscribe: Function({ next: Function({ message: String, task: Task }), error: Function(Error), complete: Function() }) } >

return an observable with subscribe method to monitor the task status changes. next is called with initial status and after every status update

is called with initial status and after every status update error is called once on error and stops the updates

is called once on error and stops the updates complete is called once on task completion or timeout/fail Optional: specify the dealid of the task, this prevent error to be called when task is not yet initialized (ACTIVE) messages: TASK_UPDATED : task status changed

: task status changed TASK_COMPLETED : task is completed

: task is completed TASK_TIMEDOUT : task timed out

: task timed out TASK_FAILED : task was claimed after timeout

Example:

const taskObservable = iexec.task.obsTask( '0x5c959fd2e9ea2d5bdb965d7c2e7271c9cb91dd05b7bdcfa8204c34c52f8c8c19' , ); const unsubscribe = taskObservable.subscribe({ next : ( { message, task } ) => console .log(message, task.statusName), error : ( e ) => console .error(e), complete : () => console .log( 'final state reached' ), });

const waitFinalState = ( taskid, dealid ) => new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { let taskState; iexec.task.obsTask(taskid, { dealid }).subscribe({ next ({task}) => taskState = task, error : e => reject(e), complete : () => resolve(taskState), }); }); const task = await waitFinalState( '0x3c0ab2de0cd14de2746d0e1b6ae4ad07659c02f61ca24bffba500b1b2a216d30' , '0xbae010aa25684354e5dc9bf01b8dc8a05f36ed549a31a353e02917f62a496a43' , );

iexec.app.showApp ( appAddress: Address ) => Promise < { objAddress: Address, app: { appName, appMultiaddr, appChecksum, owner, appMREnclave, appType } } >

show the details of an app.

Example:

const { app } = await iexec.app.showApp( '0x917D71168fF60A10afD684d8D815b4A78097225D' , ); console .log( 'app:' , app);

iexec.app.countUserApps ( userAddress: Address ) => Promise < count: BN >

count the apps owned by an address.

Example:

const count = await iexec.app.countUserApps( await iexec.wallet.getAddress()); console .log( 'app count:' , count);

iexec.app.showUserApp ( index: Integer, userAddress: Address ) => Promise < { objAddress: Address, app: { appName, appMultiaddr, appChecksum, owner, appMREnclave, appType } } >

show the details of an app.

Example:

const { app } = await iexec.app.showUserApp( 0 , await iexec.wallet.getAddress()); console .log( 'app:' , app);

iexec.app.deployApp ( app: App ) => Promise < { address: Address, txHash: TxHash } >

deploy an app on the blockchain.

Example:

const { address } = await iexec.app.deployApp({ owner : await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), name : 'My app' , type : 'DOCKER' , multiaddr : 'registry.hub.docker.com/iexechub/vanityeth:1.1.1' , checksum : '0x00f51494d7a42a3c1c43464d9f09e06b2a99968e3b978f6cd11ab3410b7bcd14' , }); console .log( 'deployed at' , address);

iexec.dataset.showDataset ( datasetAddress: Address ) => Promise < { objAddress: Address, dataset: { datasetName, datasetMultiaddr, datasetChecksum, owner } } >

show the details of a dataset.

Example:

const { dataset } = await iexec.dataset.showDataset( '0xf6b2bA0793C225c28a6E7753f6f67a3C68750bF1' , ); console .log( 'dataset:' , dataset);

iexec.dataset.countUserDatasets ( userAddress: Address ) => Promise < count: BN >

count the datasets owned by an address.

Example:

const count = await iexec.dataset.countUserDatasets( await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), ); console .log( 'dataset count:' , count);

iexec.dataset.showUserDataset ( index: Integer, userAddress: Address ) => Promise < { objAddress: Address, dataset: { datasetName, datasetMultiaddr, datasetChecksum, owner } } >

show the details of a dataset.

Example:

const { dataset } = await iexec.dataset.showUserDataset( 0 , await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), ); console .log( 'dataset:' , dataset);

iexec.dataset.generateEncryptionKey () => String

generate an encryption key to encrypt a dataset NB: This method returns a base64 encoded 256 bits key

Example:

const encryptionKey = iexec.dataset.generateEncryptionKey(); console .log( 'encryption key:' , encryptionKey);

iexec.dataset.encrypt (datasetFile: ArrayBuffer|Buffer, key: String ) => Promise < encryptedDataset: Buffer >

encrypt the dataset file with the specified key using AES-256-CBC NB: the supplied key must be 256 bits base64 encoded

DO NOT leak the key and DO NOT use the same key for encrypting different datasets

Example:

const datasetFile = await readDatasetAsArrayBuffer(); const encryptionKey = iexec.dataset.generateEncryptionKey(); const encryptedDataset = await iexec.dataset.encrypt( datasetFile, encryptionKey, ); const binary = new Blob([encryptedDataset]);

iexec.dataset.computeEncryptedFileChecksum (encryptedDatasetFile: ArrayBuffer|Buffer ) => Promise < checksum: Bytes32 >

compute the encrypted dataset file's checksum required for dataset deployment ⚠️ the dataset checksum is the encrypted file checksum, use this method on the encrypted file but DO NOT use it on the original dataset file NB: the dataset checksum is the sha256sum of the encrypted dataset file

the checksum is used in the computation workflow to ensure the dataset's integrity

Example:

const encryptedDataset = await iexec.dataset.encrypt( datasetFile, encryptionKey, ); const checksum = await iexec.dataset.computeEncryptedFileChecksum( encryptedDataset, );

iexec.dataset.deployDataset ( dataset: Dataset ) => Promise < { address: Address, txHash: TxHash } >

deploy a dataset on the blockchain.

Example:

const { address } = await iexec.dataset.deployDataset({ owner : await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), name : 'My dataset' , multiaddr : '/ipfs/QmW2WQi7j6c7UgJTarActp7tDNikE4B2qXtFCfLPdsgaTQ' , checksum : '0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000' , }); console .log( 'deployed at' , address);

iexec.dataset.pushDatasetSecret ( datasetAddress: Address, secret: String ) => Promise < success: Boolean >

push the dataset's key to the SMS ⚠️ pushed secrets CAN NOT be updated

Example:

const pushed = await iexec.dataset.pushDatasetSecret( datasetAddress, encryptionKey, ); console .log( 'secret pushed:' , pushed);

iexec.dataset.checkDatasetSecretExists ( datasetAddress: Address ) => Promise < secretExists: Boolean >

check if a the dataset secret exists in the SMS

Example:

const isSecretSet = await iexec.dataset.checkDatasetSecretExists( datasetAddress, ); console .log( 'secret exists:' , isSecretSet);

iexec.workerpool.showWorkerpool ( workerpoolAddress: Address ) => Promise < { objAddress: Address, workerpool: { workerpoolDescription, owner } } >

show the details of a workerpool.

Example:

const { workerpool } = await iexec.workerpool.showWorkerpool( '0xD34b0356D3A80De34d4fd71eF51346E468fe8cC2' , ); console .log( 'workerpool:' , workerpool);

iexec.workerpool.countUserWorkerpools ( userAddress: Address ) => Promise < count: BN >

count the workerpools owned by an address.

Example:

const count = await iexec.workerpool.countUserWorkerpools( await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), ); console .log( 'workerpool count:' , count);

iexec.workerpool.showUserWorkerpool ( index: Integer, userAddress: Address ) => Promise < { objAddress: Address, workerpool: { workerpoolDescription, owner } } >

show the details of an workerpool.

Example:

const { workerpool } = await iexec.workerpool.showUserWorkerpool( 0 , await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), ); console .log( 'workerpool:' , workerpool);

iexec.workerpool.deployWorkerpool ( workerpool: Workerpool ) => Promise < { address: Address, txHash: TxHash } >

deploy a workerpool on the blockchain.

Example:

const { address } = await iexec.workerpool.deployWorkerpool({ owner : await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), description : 'My workerpool' , }); console .log( 'deployed at' , address);

iexec.result.pushResultEncryptionKey ( rsaPublicKey: String [, options ]) => Promise < { isPushed: Boolean, isUpdated: Boolean } >

push an encryption public key to the SMS, this allow results encryption options: forceUpdate: Boolean update if exists

Example:

const { isPushed } = await iexec.result.pushResultEncryptionKey( '-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- MIICIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAg8AMIICCgKCAgEA0gKRKKNCLe1O+A8nRsOc gnnvLwE+rpvmKnjOTzoR8ZBTaIjD1dqlhPyJ3kgUnKyCNqru9ayf0srUddwj+20N zdLvhI03cYD+GFYM6rrGvaUekGZ43f309f3wOrQjNkTeGo+K+hloHL/gmuN/XML9 MST/01+mdCImPdG+dxk4RQAsFS7HE00VXsVjcLGeZ95AKILFJKLbCOJxxvsQ+L1g rameEwTUF1Mb5TJnV44YZJiCKYFj6/6zrZ3+pdUjxBSN96iOyE2KiYeNuhEEJbjb 4rWl+TpWLmDkLIeyL3TpDTRedaXVx6h7DOOphX5vG63+5UIHol3vJwPbeODiFWH0 hpFcFVPoW3wQgEpSMhUabg59Hc0rnXfM5nrIRS+SHTzjD7jpbSisGzXKcuHMc69g brEHGJsNnxr0A65PzN1RMJGq44lnjeTPZnjWjM7PnnfH72MiWmwVptB38QP5+tao UJu9HvZdCr9ZzdHebO5mCWIBKEt9bLRa2LMgAYfWVg21ARfIzjvc9GCwuu+958GR O/VhIFB71aaAxpGmK9bX5U5QN6Tpjn/ykRIBEyY0Y6CJUkc33KhVvxXSirIpcZCO OY8MsmW8+J2ZJI1JA0DIR2LHingtFWlQprd7lt6AxzcYSizeWVTZzM7trbBExBGq VOlIzoTeJjL+SgBZBa+xVC0CAwEAAQ== -----END PUBLIC KEY-----' , ); console .log( 'encryption key pushed:' , isPushed);

iexec.result.checkResultEncryptionKeyExists ( userAddress: Address ) => Promise < encryptionKeyExists: Boolean >

check if an encryption key exists in the SMS

Example:

const isMyKeySet = await iexec.result.checkResultEncryptionKeyExists( await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), ); console .log( 'encryption key set:' , isMyKeySet);

iexec.storage.defaultStorageLogin () => Promise < token: String >

get an authorization token from the default IPFS based remote storage. Share this token through the SMS to allows the worker to push your tasks results to the default remote storage.

iexec.storage.pushStorageToken ( token: String [, options ]) => Promise < { isPushed: Boolean, isUpdated: Boolean } >

push a storage provider authorization token to the SMS, this allow results storage options: provider: String specify storage provider (supported: "default", "dropbox" , )

specify storage provider (supported: , ) forceUpdate: Boolean update if exists

Example:

const defaultStorageToken = await iexec.storage.defaultStorageLogin(); const { isPushed } = await iexec.storage.pushStorageToken(defaultStorageToken); console .log( 'default storage initialized:' , isPushed);

iexec.storage.checkStorageTokenExists ( userAddress: Address [, options ] ) => Promise < storageInitialized: Boolean >

check if storage credential exists in the SMS options: provider : string, storage provider name, default "ipfs" . supported "ipfs" | "dropbox"

Example:

const isIpfsStorageInitialized = await iexec.storage.checkStorageTokenExists( await iexec.wallet.getAddress(), ); console .log( 'ipfs storage initialized:' , isIpfsStorageInitialized);

iexec.ens.getOwner(name) => Promise< owner: Address | null >

get the address of the ENS name's owner

Example:

const owner = await iexec.ens.getOwner( 'iexec.eth' ); console .log( 'iexec.eth owner:' , owner);

iexec.ens.resolveName(name) => Promise< address: Address | null >

resolve the ENS name to an ethereum address if a resolver is configured for the name

Example:

const address = await iexec.ens.resolveName( 'me.users.iexec.eth' ); console .log( 'me.users.iexec.eth:' , address);

iexec.ens.lookupAddress(address) => Promise< name: String | null >

lookup to find the ENS name of an ethereum address

Example:

const name = await iexec.ens.lookupAddress( await iexec.wallet.getAddress()); console .log( 'my ENS name:' , name);

iexec.ens.claimName(label: String [, domain: String]) => Promise< { registeredName: String [, registerTxHash: TxHash ]} >

register a subdomain (label) on an ENS FIFSRegistrar Optional: the domain must be controlled by a FIFSRegistrar, default "users.iexec.eth" > NB: if the user already own the domain the register transaction will not occur

Example:

const { name, registerTxHash } = await iexec.ens.claimName( 'me' , 'users.iexec.eth' , ); console .log( 'regitered:' , name);

iexec.ens.configureResolution(name: String [, address: Address]) => Promise< { name: String, address: Address [, setResolverTxHash: TxHash, setAddrTxHash: TxHash, setNameTxHash: TxHash, claimReverseTxHash: TxHash ]} >

configure the ENS resolution AND reverse resolution for an owned ENS name Optional: the address must be an iExec RegistryEntry address (ie: app, dataset or workerpool) or the user address, default user address NB: depending on the target type (EOA or RegistryEntry) and the current state, some transaction may or may not occur to complete the configuration

Example:

const { address, name } = await iexec.ens.configureResolution( 'me.users.iexec.eth' , ); console .log( 'configured resolution:' , address, '<=>' , name);

const { address, name } = await iexec.ens.configureResolution( 'my-app.eth' , appAddress, ); console .log( 'configured resolution:' , address, '<=>' , name);

iexec.network.getNetwork() => Promise< { chainId: String, isSidechain: Boolean } >

get information about the connected network

Example:

const { chainId, isSidechain } = await iexec.network.getNetwork(); console .log( 'current chain' , chainId, '(sidechain:' , isSidechain, ')' );

utils

utils provides some utility functions for iExec.

BN is instance of bn.js it allows big numbers manipulation in js (see bn.js).

Example:

new utils.BN( 1 );

Constant: the address 0 represention

Example:

console .log(utils.NULL_ADDRESS);

Constant: an empty bytes32 represention

Example:

console .log(utils.NULL_BYTES32);

utils.parseEth (value: String|Number|BN [, defaultUnit: String]) => weiValue: BN

parse an ether amount and return the value in wei supported units: 'wei', 'kwei', 'mwei', 'gwei', 'szabo', 'finney', 'ether' (or 'eth') default unit 'wei'

Example:

console .log( '5 gwei = ' + utils.parseEth( '5 gwei' ) + 'wei' );

utils.formatEth (weiAmount: BN|Number|String) => etherAmount: String

return the display value of a wei amount in ether

Example:

console .log( '500000000 wei = ' + utils.formatEth( '500000000' )) + 'ether' , );

utils.parseRLC (value: String|Number|BN [, defaultUnit: String]) => nRlcValue: BN

parse a RLC amount and return the value in nRLC supported units: 'nRLC', 'RLC' default unit 'nRLC'

Example:

console .log( '5 RLC = ' + utils.parseEth( '5 RLC' ) + 'nRLC' );

utils.formatRLC (nRlcAmount: BN|Number|String) => RlcAmount: String

return the display value of a nRLC amount in RLC

Example:

console .log( '500000000 nRLC = ' + utils.formatRLC( '500000000' ) + 'RLC' );

utils.encodeTag ([...tag: String]) => tag: Bytes32

encode human readable tag array to the blockchain format Bytes32

Example:

console .log(utils.encodeTag([ 'tee' , 'gpu' ]));

utils.decodeTag (tag: Bytes32) => [...tag: String]

decode Bytes32 tag to human readable tag array

Example:

console .log( utils.decodeTag( '0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001' , ), );

utils.sumTags ([...tag: Bytes32]) => tag: Bytes32

sum Bytes32 tag array (allow to compute workerpool minimum required tag)

Example:

const appTag = '0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000100' ; const datasetTag = '0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001' ; const requestTag = '0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000' ; const workerpoolMinTag = utils.sumTags([appTag, datasetTag, requestTag]); console .log( 'workerpoolMinTag' , workerpoolMinTag);

utils.decryptResult ( encryptedZipFile: ArrayBuffer|Buffer, beneficiaryKey: String|Buffer) => Promise < decryptedZipFile: Buffer >

decrypt en encrypted result with the beneficiary RSA Key.

Example:

const beneficaryKey = await loadBeneficiaryKey(); const response = await iexec.task.fetchResults( '0x5c959fd2e9ea2d5bdb965d7c2e7271c9cb91dd05b7bdcfa8204c34c52f8c8c19' , ); const encFileBuffer = await response.arrayBuffer(); const decryptedFileBuffer = await utils.decryptResult( encFileBuffer, beneficaryKey, ); const binary = new Blob([decryptedFileBuffer]);

utils.getSignerFromPrivateKey ( host: 'goerli'|'mainnet'|Url, privateKey: PrivateKey [, options ] ) => SignerProvider

Returns a web3 SignerProvider compliant with IExec . Use this only for server side implementation. options: providers: Object specify the option for provider backend when connected to public blockchain ( host: 'goerli'|'mainnet' ). alchemy: String Alchemy API Token etherscan: String Etherscan API Token infura: String|{ projectId: String, projectSecret: String } INFURA Project ID or ProjectID and Project Secret quorum: Int The number of backends that must agree (default: 2 for mainnet, 1 for testnets)

specify the option for provider backend when connected to public blockchain ( ). gasPrice: Uint256 specify the gasPrice to use for transactions

specify the gasPrice to use for transactions getTransactionCount: function(address, block) => Promise < nonce: HexString > specify the function to be called to get the nonce of an account. block may be an integer number, or the string "latest" , "earliest" or "pending" .

Example:

const { IExec, utils } = require ( 'iexec' ); const ethProvider = utils.getSignerFromPrivateKey( 'http://localhost:8545' , '0x564a9db84969c8159f7aa3d5393c5ecd014fce6a375842a45b12af6677b12407' , ); const iexec = new IExec({ ethProvider, });

Types

BN

BN is instance of bn.js it allows big numbers manipulation in js (see bn.js).

BN constructor can be imported from iexec:

import { utils } from 'iexec' ; const { BN } = utils;

Address

Address is a "0x" prefixed checksummed ethereum address. Any valid ethereum address can be used as argument of methods requiring Address (ENS is not supported).

Bytes32

Bytes32 is a "0x" prefixed hexadecimal string representation of 32 bytes.

TxHash

TxHash is an ethereum transaction hash.

Uint256

Uint256 is a decimal string representation of a 256 bit unsigned integer.

Accepted:

Number

String

BN

WeiAmount

WeiAmount is a decimal string representation of a wei amount (wei is the smallest sub-division of ether: 1 ether = 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 wei).

Accepted:

Number

String with optional unit (ex: '1000000' , '0.01 ether' ) accepted units: ether ( eth ), finney , szabo , gwei , mwei , kwei , wei default unit: wei

, ) BN

NRlcAmount

NRlcAmount is a decimal string representation of a nRLC (nano RLC) amount (nRLC is the smallest sub-division of RLC: 1 RLC = 1,000,000,000 RLC).

Accepted:

Number

String with optional unit (ex: '1000000' , '1000000 nRLC' , '0.01 RLC' ) accepted units: RCL , nRLC default unit: nRLC

, , ) BN

Tag

Tag is task tag representation. A Tag is the encoding of 256 flags under a bytes32.

Accepted:

Bytes32 encoded tag (ex: 0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001 )

) Array of tags (ex: ['tee'] )

Multiaddress

Multiaddress is resource address representation multiaddr.

Accepted:

url as string

multiaddr string representation

multiaddr buffer

App

App is an object representation of an app.

{ owner : Address, name : String , type : String , multiaddr : Multiaddress, checksum : Bytes32, mrenclave : ?{ { provider : String , version : String , entrypoint : String , heapSize : Number , fingerprint : String } }, }

Dataset

Dataset is an object representation of a dataset.

{ owner : Address, name : String , multiaddr : Multiaddress, checksum : Bytes32 }

Workerpool

Workerpool is an object representation of a workerpool.

{ owner : Address, description : String }

Category

Category is an object representation of a category.

{ name : String , description : String , workClockTimeRef : Uint256 }

Apporder

Apporder is an object representation of an apporder not signed.

{ app : Address, appprice : NRlcAmount, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, datasetrestrict : Address, workerpoolrestrict : Address, requesterrestrict : Address }

SignedApporder

SignedApporder is an object representation of a signed apporder.

{ app : Address, appprice : NRlcAmount, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, datasetrestrict : Address, workerpoolrestrict : Address, requesterrestrict : Address salt : Bytes32, sign : HexString }

Datasetorder

Datasetorder is an object representation of a datasetorder not signed.

{ dataset : Address, datasetprice : NRlcAmount, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, apprestrict : Address, workerpoolrestrict : Address, requesterrestrict : Address }

SignedDatasetorder

SignedApporder is an object representation of a signed datasetorder.

{ dataset : Address, datasetprice : NRlcAmount, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, apprestrict : Address, workerpoolrestrict : Address, requesterrestrict : Address salt : Bytes32, sign : HexString }

Workerpoolorder

Workerpoolorder is an object representation of a workerpoolorder not signed.

{ workerpool : Address, workerpoolprice : NRlcAmount, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, category : Uint256, trust : Uint256, apprestrict : Address, datasetrestrict : Address, requesterrestrict : Address }

SignedWorkerpoolorder

SignedWorkerpoolorder is an object representation of a signed workerpoolorder.

{ workerpool : Address, workerpoolprice : NRlcAmount, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, category : Uint256, trust : Uint256, apprestrict : Address, datasetrestrict : Address, requesterrestrict : Address salt : Bytes32, sign : HexString }

Requestorder

Requestorder is an object representation of a requestorder not signed.

{ app : Address, appmaxprice : NRlcAmount, dataset : Address, datasetmaxprice : NRlcAmount, workerpool : Address, workerpoolprice : NRlcAmount, requester : Address, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, category : Uint256, trust : Uint256, beneficary : Address, callback : Address, params : { iexec_args : String , iexec_input_files : String [], iexec_result_encryption : Boolean , iexec_result_storage_provider : String , iexec_result_storage_proxy : String , iexec_developer_logger : Boolean , }, }

SignedRequestorder

SignedRequestorder is an object representation of a signed requestorder.

{ app : Address, appmaxprice : NRlcAmount, dataset : Address, datasetmaxprice : NRlcAmount, workerpool : Address, workerpoolprice : NRlcAmount, requester : Address, volume : Uint256, tag : Bytes32, category : Uint256, trust : Uint256, beneficary : Address, callback : Address, params : { iexec_args : String , iexec_input_files : String [], iexec_result_encryption : Boolean , iexec_result_storage_provider : String , iexec_result_storage_proxy : String , iexec_developer_logger : Boolean , }, salt : Bytes32, sign : HexString }

Errors

iexec sdk use typed errors, errors constructors are accessible through import.

import { errors } from 'iexec' ; const { BridgeError, ObjectNotFoundError, ValidationError, Web3ProviderError, Web3ProviderCallError, Web3ProviderSendError, Web3ProviderSignMessageError, } = errors;

BridgeError

BridgeError is thrown when sending RLC between mainchain and sidechain fail before the value transfert confirmation.

Specific properties:

error.originalError : the original exception

: the original exception error.sendTxHash : the send transaction

ObjectNotFoundError

ObjectNotFoundError is thrown when trying to access an unexisting resource.

Specific properties:

error.objName : type of object trying to access

: type of object trying to access error.chainId : chain id of the blockchain where the object is supposed to be

: chain id of the blockchain where the object is supposed to be error.objectId : id used to find the object

ValidationError

ValidationError is thrown when a method is called with missing or unexpected parameters.

Web3ProviderError

Web3ProviderError encapsulate a web3 provider exception.

Specific properties:

error.originalError : the original exception from the web3Provider.

Web3ProviderCallError

Web3ProviderCallError extends the Web3ProviderError , this Error is thrown when an exception is catched during a web3 call.

Reasons:

network failure

unexpected args

Web3ProviderSendError

Web3ProviderSendError extends the Web3ProviderError , this Error is thrown when an exception is catched during a web3 send transaction.

Reasons:

user denied tx signature

not enough gas

transaction revert

Web3ProviderSignMessageError

Web3ProviderSignMessageError extends the Web3ProviderError , this Error is thrown when an exception is catched during a web3 message signature.

Reasons:

user denied message signature

method not supported by the web3 provider

iExec SDK CLI fork/spawn

If your program is not written in javascript, your last option to use the SDK would be to spawn it as a separate process (sometimes called FORK operation). After each SDK run you should check the exit code returned by the SDK to know if the operation was successful or not echo $? :

0 = successful

1 = error

Finally, you could choose to parse the SDK stdout/stderr to access more information. Use the global option --raw to get json formatted output. ex:

iexec wallet show --raw &> out.txt

iexec wallet show --raw | jq .

Warning: