A Typescript wrapper for the new iexcloud market data API from IEX Group Inc. All data is returned as Promises for asynchronous data requests.

A complementary R package is also availiable.

Usage

See USAGE.md file for complete interface definition and call signitures

Use the npm cli to install as a dependancy into your project

npm install --save git+https://git @github .com/schardtbc/iexcloud_api_wrapper // OR npm i iexcloud_api_wrapper

then in your .env file add the following keys

IEXCLOUD_API_VERSION = "stable" IEXCLOUD_PUBLIC_KEY = "pk_..." IEXCLOUD_SECRET_KEY = "sk_..."

To test that everything installed correctly and the .env file is properly setup you can use the following or similar code

const iex = require ( 'iexcloud_api_wrapper' ) const quote = async (sym) => { const quoteData = await iex.quote(sym); console .log(quoteData) }; quote( "WDC" );

About iexcloud

iexcloud is a product of IEX Group Inc. which operates the Investors Exchange IEX, a stock exhange for US equities which trades > 9B notational value on a daily basis.

Using iexcloud requires registration to obtain a unique api key which is used for all data requests.

A majority of the endpoints are charged a usage free which varies by the source and type of data returned. All IEX Group sourced data is free.

Each endpoint is assigned a cost in terms of message units.

Plan Monthly Message Unit Allotment Monthy Fee Free 500,000 Free Launch 5,000,000 $9 Grow 100,000,000 $59($49 paid annually) Scale 2,000,000,000 $ 499

see https://iexcloud.io/pricing/ for current plans, rates

Api reference documentation

https://iexcloud.io/docs/api/#introduction

Attribution to IEX

Attribution is required of all users of iexcloud. Put “Powered by IEX Cloud” somewhere on your site or app, and link that text to https://iexcloud.io. Alternately, the attribution link can be included in your terms of service.

Powered by IEX Cloud

Current Implementation Status

Below is a list of the iexcloud APIs that have ([x]) and have not ([ ]) been implemented by this package.

Account

Endpoint Message Units per [x] MetaData 0 as in free [x] Usage 0 as in free [x] Pay as you go 0 as in free

Stocks

Endpoint Message Units per [x] Balance Sheet 3000 per symbol per period [ ] Batch Requests varies with data types requested [x] Book 1 per symbol [x] Cash Flow 1000 per symbol per period [x] Collections 1 per symbol in collection [x] Company 1 per symbol [x] Delayed Quote 1 per symbol [x] Dividends 10 per symbol [x] Earnings 1000 per symbol per period [ ] Earnings Today 1051 per symbol returned [x] Effective Spread 0 as in free [x] Estimates 10000 per symbol per period [x] Financials 5000 per symbol per period [x] Historical Prices [x] End of day 10 per symbol per day [x] Income Statement 1000 per symbol per period [ ] IPO Calendar upcoming-ipos 100 per IPO returned [ ] IPO Calendar today-ipos 500 per iPO returned [x] Key Stats 20 per symbol [ ] Largest Trades 1 per trade returned [x] List 1 per quote returned [x] Logo 1 per logo [x] Market Volume (U.S.) 1 per call [x] News 10 per news item returned [x] OHLC 2 per symbol [x] Peers 500 per symbol [x] Previous Day Prices 2 per symbol [x] Price 1 per symbol per call [x] Price Target 500 per symbol [x] Recommendation Trends 1000 per symbol [x] Quote 1 per quote [x] Sector Performance 1 per sector [x] Social Sentiment, daily 100 per date [x] Social Sentiment, by minute 200 per date [x] Splits 10 per symbol per record [x] Volume by Venue 20 per call

Alternative Data

Endpoint Message Units per [x] News [ ] Crypto

Reference Data

Endpoint Message Units per [x] Symbols 100 per call [x] IEX Symbols 0 as in free [ ] U.S. Exchanges 1 per call [ ] U.S. Holidays and Trading Days 1 per call [ ] Stock Tags [ ] Stock Collections [ ] Mutual Fund Symbols 100 per call [ ] OTC Symbols 100 per call [ ] Forex / Currency Symbols [ ] Options Symbols [ ] Commodities Symbols [ ] Bonds Symbols [ ] Crypto Symbols

Investors Exchange Data [Free]

Endpoint [x] TOPS [x] TOPS Last [ ] DEEP [x] DEEP Auction [x] DEEP Book [ ] DEEP Operational Halt Status [x] DEEP Official Price [ ] DEEP Security Event [ ] DEEP Short Sale Price Tst Status [ ] DEEP System Event [x] DEEP Trades [ ] DEEP Trade Break [ ] DEEP Trading Status [ ] Listed Regulation SHO Threshold Securities List [ ] Listed Short Interest List [ ] Stats Historical Daily [ ] Stats Historical Summary [ ] Stats Intraday [ ] Stats Recent [ ] Stats Records

API System Metadata

Endpoint Message Units per [ ] Status 0

In Development at IEX Group