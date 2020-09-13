A Typescript wrapper for the new iexcloud market data API from IEX Group Inc. All data is returned as Promises for asynchronous data requests.
A complementary R package is also availiable.
Use the npm cli to install as a dependancy into your project
npm install --save git+https://git@github.com/schardtbc/iexcloud_api_wrapper
// OR
npm i iexcloud_api_wrapper
then in your .env file add the following keys
IEXCLOUD_API_VERSION = "stable"
IEXCLOUD_PUBLIC_KEY = "pk_..."
IEXCLOUD_SECRET_KEY = "sk_..."
# use the pk and sk obtained from your iexcloud account
# make sure the .env file is in your .gitignore file
# do not hard code the keys into your application code
# do not upload the keys to github.
# you can easily change the keys if they become compromised
To test that everything installed correctly and the .env file is properly setup you can use the following or similar code
// reminder: this is an async interface ...it's promises all the way down
const iex = require( 'iexcloud_api_wrapper' )
const quote = async (sym) => {
const quoteData = await iex.quote(sym);
// do something with returned quote data
console.log(quoteData)
};
quote("WDC");
// Quote {
// symbol: 'WDC',
// companyName: 'Western Digital Corporation',
// calculationPrice: 'tops',
// open: 47.56,
// openTime: 1550154600850,
// close: 47.69,
// closeTime: 1550091600563,
// high: 48.75,
// low: 47.43,
// latestPrice: 47.89,
// latestSource: 'IEX real time price',
// latestTime: '11:53:07 AM',
// latestUpdate: 1550163187646,
// latestVolume: 2660380,
// iexRealtimePrice: 47.89,
// iexRealtimeSize: 1,
// iexLastUpdated: 1550163187646,
// delayedPrice: 47.925,
// delayedPriceTime: 1550162368700,
// extendedPrice: 47.56,
// extendedChange: -0.33,
// extendedChangePercent: -0.00689,
// extendedPriceTime: 1550189098346,
// previousClose: 47.69,
// change: 0.2,
// changePercent: 0.00419,
// iexMarketPercent: 0.03971124425833904,
// iexVolume: 105647,
// avgTotalVolume: 8340178,
// iexBidPrice: 47.8,
// iexBidSize: 100,
// iexAskPrice: 47.89,
// iexAskSize: 100,
// marketCap: 13928854390,
// week52High: 106.96,
// week52Low: 33.83,
// ytdChange: 0.25066151071615267 }
iexcloud is a product of IEX Group Inc. which operates the Investors Exchange IEX, a stock exhange for US equities which trades > 9B notational value on a daily basis.
Using iexcloud requires registration to obtain a unique api key which is used for all data requests.
A majority of the endpoints are charged a usage free which varies by the source and type of data returned. All IEX Group sourced data is free.
Each endpoint is assigned a cost in terms of message units.
|Plan
|Monthly Message Unit Allotment
|Monthy Fee
|Free
|500,000
|Free
|Launch
|5,000,000
|$9
|Grow
|100,000,000
|$59($49 paid annually)
|Scale
|2,000,000,000
|$ 499
see https://iexcloud.io/pricing/ for current plans, rates
https://iexcloud.io/docs/api/#introduction
Attribution is required of all users of iexcloud. Put “Powered by IEX Cloud” somewhere on your site or app, and link that text to https://iexcloud.io. Alternately, the attribution link can be included in your terms of service.
Below is a list of the iexcloud APIs that have ([x]) and have not ([ ]) been implemented by this package.
|Endpoint
|Message Units
|per
|[x]
|MetaData
|0
|as in free
|[x]
|Usage
|0
|as in free
|[x]
|Pay as you go
|0
|as in free
|Endpoint
|Message Units
|per
|[x]
|Balance Sheet
|3000
|per symbol per period
|[ ]
|Batch Requests
|varies
|with data types requested
|[x]
|Book
|1
|per symbol
|[x]
|Cash Flow
|1000
|per symbol per period
|[x]
|Collections
|1
|per symbol in collection
|[x]
|Company
|1
|per symbol
|[x]
|Delayed Quote
|1
|per symbol
|[x]
|Dividends
|10
|per symbol
|[x]
|Earnings
|1000
|per symbol per period
|[ ]
|Earnings Today
|1051
|per symbol returned
|[x]
|Effective Spread
|0
|as in free
|[x]
|Estimates
|10000
|per symbol per period
|[x]
|Financials
|5000
|per symbol per period
|[x]
|Historical Prices
|[x]
|End of day
|10
|per symbol per day
|[x]
|Income Statement
|1000
|per symbol per period
|[ ]
|IPO Calendar upcoming-ipos
|100
|per IPO returned
|[ ]
|IPO Calendar today-ipos
|500
|per iPO returned
|[x]
|Key Stats
|20
|per symbol
|[ ]
|Largest Trades
|1
|per trade returned
|[x]
|List
|1
|per quote returned
|[x]
|Logo
|1
|per logo
|[x]
|Market Volume (U.S.)
|1
|per call
|[x]
|News
|10
|per news item returned
|[x]
|OHLC
|2
|per symbol
|[x]
|Peers
|500
|per symbol
|[x]
|Previous Day Prices
|2 per symbol
|[x]
|Price
|1
|per symbol per call
|[x]
|Price Target
|500
|per symbol
|[x]
|Recommendation Trends
|1000
|per symbol
|[x]
|Quote
|1
|per quote
|[x]
|Sector Performance
|1
|per sector
|[x]
|Social Sentiment, daily
|100
|per date
|[x]
|Social Sentiment, by minute
|200
|per date
|[x]
|Splits
|10
|per symbol per record
|[x]
|Volume by Venue
|20
|per call
|Endpoint
|Message Units
|per
|[x]
|News
|[ ]
|Crypto
|Endpoint
|Message Units
|per
|[x]
|Symbols
|100
|per call
|[x]
|IEX Symbols
|0
|as in free
|[ ]
|U.S. Exchanges
|1
|per call
|[ ]
|U.S. Holidays and Trading Days
|1
|per call
|[ ]
|Stock Tags
|[ ]
|Stock Collections
|[ ]
|Mutual Fund Symbols
|100
|per call
|[ ]
|OTC Symbols
|100
|per call
|[ ]
|Forex / Currency Symbols
|[ ]
|Options Symbols
|[ ]
|Commodities Symbols
|[ ]
|Bonds Symbols
|[ ]
|Crypto Symbols
|Endpoint
|[x]
|TOPS
|[x]
|TOPS Last
|[ ]
|DEEP
|[x]
|DEEP Auction
|[x]
|DEEP Book
|[ ]
|DEEP Operational Halt Status
|[x]
|DEEP Official Price
|[ ]
|DEEP Security Event
|[ ]
|DEEP Short Sale Price Tst Status
|[ ]
|DEEP System Event
|[x]
|DEEP Trades
|[ ]
|DEEP Trade Break
|[ ]
|DEEP Trading Status
|[ ]
|Listed Regulation SHO Threshold Securities List
|[ ]
|Listed Short Interest List
|[ ]
|Stats Historical Daily
|[ ]
|Stats Historical Summary
|[ ]
|Stats Intraday
|[ ]
|Stats Recent
|[ ]
|Stats Records
|Endpoint
|Message Units
|per
|[ ]
|Status
|0