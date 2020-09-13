openbase logo
iaw

iexcloud_api_wrapper

by Bruce Curtis Schardt
1.1.5

iexcloud api wrapper written in typescript (asynchronous interface)

Readme

iexcloud_api_wrapper

CircleCI tested with jest

A Typescript wrapper for the new iexcloud market data API from IEX Group Inc. All data is returned as Promises for asynchronous data requests.

A complementary R package is also availiable.

Usage

  • See USAGE.md file for complete interface definition and call signitures

Use the npm cli to install as a dependancy into your project

npm install --save git+https://git@github.com/schardtbc/iexcloud_api_wrapper

// OR

npm i iexcloud_api_wrapper

then in your .env file add the following keys

IEXCLOUD_API_VERSION = "stable"
IEXCLOUD_PUBLIC_KEY = "pk_..."
IEXCLOUD_SECRET_KEY = "sk_..."

# use the pk and sk obtained from your iexcloud account
# make sure the .env file is in your .gitignore file
# do not hard code the keys into your application code
# do not upload the keys to github.
# you can easily change the keys if they become compromised

To test that everything installed correctly and the .env file is properly setup you can use the following or similar code

// reminder: this is an async interface ...it's promises all the way down

const  iex = require( 'iexcloud_api_wrapper' )

const quote = async (sym) => {
    const quoteData = await iex.quote(sym);
    // do something with returned quote data
    console.log(quoteData)
};

quote("WDC");

//  Quote {
//   symbol: 'WDC',
//   companyName: 'Western Digital Corporation',
//   calculationPrice: 'tops',
//   open: 47.56,
//   openTime: 1550154600850,
//   close: 47.69,
//   closeTime: 1550091600563,
//   high: 48.75,
//   low: 47.43,
//   latestPrice: 47.89,
//   latestSource: 'IEX real time price',
//   latestTime: '11:53:07 AM',
//   latestUpdate: 1550163187646,
//   latestVolume: 2660380,
//   iexRealtimePrice: 47.89,
//   iexRealtimeSize: 1,
//   iexLastUpdated: 1550163187646,
//   delayedPrice: 47.925,
//   delayedPriceTime: 1550162368700,
//   extendedPrice: 47.56,
//   extendedChange: -0.33,
//   extendedChangePercent: -0.00689,
//   extendedPriceTime: 1550189098346,
//   previousClose: 47.69,
//   change: 0.2,
//   changePercent: 0.00419,
//   iexMarketPercent: 0.03971124425833904,
//   iexVolume: 105647,
//   avgTotalVolume: 8340178,
//   iexBidPrice: 47.8,
//   iexBidSize: 100,
//   iexAskPrice: 47.89,
//   iexAskSize: 100,
//   marketCap: 13928854390,
//   week52High: 106.96,
//   week52Low: 33.83,
//   ytdChange: 0.25066151071615267 }

About iexcloud

iexcloud is a product of IEX Group Inc. which operates the Investors Exchange IEX, a stock exhange for US equities which trades > 9B notational value on a daily basis.

Using iexcloud requires registration to obtain a unique api key which is used for all data requests.

A majority of the endpoints are charged a usage free which varies by the source and type of data returned. All IEX Group sourced data is free.

Each endpoint is assigned a cost in terms of message units.

PlanMonthly Message Unit AllotmentMonthy Fee
Free500,000Free
Launch5,000,000$9
Grow100,000,000$59($49 paid annually)
Scale2,000,000,000$ 499

see https://iexcloud.io/pricing/ for current plans, rates

Api reference documentation

https://iexcloud.io/docs/api/#introduction

Attribution to IEX

Attribution is required of all users of iexcloud. Put “Powered by IEX Cloud” somewhere on your site or app, and link that text to https://iexcloud.io. Alternately, the attribution link can be included in your terms of service.

Powered by IEX Cloud

Current Implementation Status

Below is a list of the iexcloud APIs that have ([x]) and have not ([ ]) been implemented by this package.

Account

EndpointMessage Unitsper
[x]MetaData0as in free
[x]Usage0as in free
[x]Pay as you go0as in free

Stocks

EndpointMessage Unitsper
[x]Balance Sheet3000per symbol per period
[ ]Batch Requestsvarieswith data types requested
[x]Book1per symbol
[x]Cash Flow1000per symbol per period
[x]Collections1per symbol in collection
[x]Company1per symbol
[x]Delayed Quote1per symbol
[x]Dividends10per symbol
[x]Earnings1000per symbol per period
[ ]Earnings Today1051per symbol returned
[x]Effective Spread0as in free
[x]Estimates10000per symbol per period
[x]Financials5000per symbol per period
[x]Historical Prices
[x]End of day10per symbol per day
[x]Income Statement1000per symbol per period
[ ]IPO Calendar upcoming-ipos100per IPO returned
[ ]IPO Calendar today-ipos500per iPO returned
[x]Key Stats20per symbol
[ ]Largest Trades1per trade returned
[x]List1per quote returned
[x]Logo1per logo
[x]Market Volume (U.S.)1per call
[x]News10per news item returned
[x]OHLC2per symbol
[x]Peers500per symbol
[x]Previous Day Prices2 per symbol
[x]Price1per symbol per call
[x]Price Target500per symbol
[x]Recommendation Trends1000per symbol
[x]Quote1per quote
[x]Sector Performance1per sector
[x]Social Sentiment, daily100per date
[x]Social Sentiment, by minute200per date
[x]Splits10per symbol per record
[x]Volume by Venue20per call

Alternative Data

EndpointMessage Unitsper
[x]News
[ ]Crypto

Reference Data

EndpointMessage Unitsper
[x]Symbols100per call
[x]IEX Symbols0as in free
[ ]U.S. Exchanges1per call
[ ]U.S. Holidays and Trading Days1per call
[ ]Stock Tags
[ ]Stock Collections
[ ]Mutual Fund Symbols100per call
[ ]OTC Symbols100per call
[ ]Forex / Currency Symbols
[ ]Options Symbols
[ ]Commodities Symbols
[ ]Bonds Symbols
[ ]Crypto Symbols

Investors Exchange Data [Free]

Endpoint
[x]TOPS
[x]TOPS Last
[ ]DEEP
[x]DEEP Auction
[x]DEEP Book
[ ]DEEP Operational Halt Status
[x]DEEP Official Price
[ ]DEEP Security Event
[ ]DEEP Short Sale Price Tst Status
[ ]DEEP System Event
[x]DEEP Trades
[ ]DEEP Trade Break
[ ]DEEP Trading Status
[ ]Listed Regulation SHO Threshold Securities List
[ ]Listed Short Interest List
[ ]Stats Historical Daily
[ ]Stats Historical Summary
[ ]Stats Intraday
[ ]Stats Recent
[ ]Stats Records

API System Metadata

EndpointMessage Unitsper
[ ]Status0

In Development at IEX Group

  • FOREX CURRANCIES
  • OPTIONS
  • COMMODITIES
  • BONDS
  • REALTME, SCALABLE NOTIFICATIONS
  • EVENT DRIVEN AUTOMATED RULES FOR SERVERLESS DATA ANALYSIS

