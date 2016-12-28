openbase logo
by Vitor Buzinaro
1.1.1

Forces IE9 to trigger the INPUT event when the user deletes/cuts text from the input - making the event works as it should (and as it does in all the modern browsers)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

310

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

IE9 oninput (input event) polyfill

Forces IE9 to trigger the INPUT event when the user deletes/cuts text from the input - making the event works as it should (and as it does in all the modern browsers)

Usage

Insert the script anywhere in your webpage, and the input event will start working properly on IE9.

<script src="ie9-oninput-polyfill.js"></script>

You can even use the conditional tags:

<!--[if IE 9]><script src="ie9-oninput-polyfill.js"></script><![endif]-->

NPM

You can install it from NPM also:

npm install --save ie9-oninput-polyfill

Then, if using some bundler like webpack/browserify, you only need to import it:

require('ie9-oninput-polyfill');

