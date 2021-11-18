CSS Variables Polyfill for IE11

The most complete "Custom Properties polyfill" for Internet Explorer 11.

Used on about 300'000 Live Websites

See the demo!

Discontinued

The IE11 market share is steadily decreasing. I personally have no need to support IE11 anymore.

That's why I have decided to stop working on this project.

Features

chaining --bar:var(--foo)

fallback var(--color, blue)

:focus, :target, :hover

handle dynamically added html-content

handle dynamically added <style> , <link> -elements

, -elements js-integration: style.setProperty('--x','y') style.getPropertyValue('--x') getComputedStyle(el).getPropertyValue('--inherited')

Houdini’s new API: CSS.registerProperty({name:'--red', inherit:false, initialValue:'#e33'}) (of course not animatable)

(of course not animatable) style-attributes <div ie-style="--foo:bar"...

cascade works

inheritance works

!important on setters and getters (see limitations)

on setters and getters (see limitations) inherit , initial , unset and revert keyword for variables

, , and keyword for variables SVG support

media-queries (redraw on media-changes)

transform relative to absolute urls

under 4k (min+gzip) and dependency-free

Usage

You only want IE11 to load the polyfill, use this snippet in the head of your html file, it just works:

< script > window .MSInputMethodContext && document .documentMode && document .write( '<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/nuxodin/ie11CustomProperties@4.1.0/ie11CustomProperties.min.js"><\/script>' ); </ script >

Help wanted!

Add a ⭐️

Vote for this solution at stackoverflow

https://stackoverflow.com/a/57000437/4865307 and

https://stackoverflow.com/a/57000620/4865307

https://stackoverflow.com/a/57000437/4865307 and https://stackoverflow.com/a/57000620/4865307 Test, report bugs and send pull requests.

Tweet about if you like it.

How it works

The script makes use of the fact that IE has minimal custom properties support where properties can be defined and read out with the cascade in mind. This is not possible with properties starting with double dashes. .myEl {-ie-test:'aaa'} // only one dash allowed! "-" then you can read it in IE with javascript: getComputedStyle( querySelector('.myEl') )['-ie-test'] In the raw CSS, it replaces for example --foo with -ie-foo . It searches for all rules containing variable getters and setter, remembers the affected selectors so future affected Elements can be found in a mutation observer. Each affected Element gets a uniq class-attribute and its own style-sheet to draw the Element. These are the steps that the script does:

given the CSS

header { --myColor :red; } main { --myColor :green; } li { color : var (--myColor); }

rewritten CSS

header { -ie-myColor :red; } main { -ie-myColor :green; } li { -ieHasVar-color : var (-ie-myColor); }

find all affected Elements and get their property-values

querySelectorAll( 'li' ).forEach( function ( ) { var color = getComputedStyle( this ).getPropertyValue( '--myColor' ); })

draw Elements, this leads in separate rules for each Element

li .iecp-u1 { color :red; } li .iecp-u2 { color :red; } li .iecp-u3 { color :green; } li .iecp-u4 { color :green; }

Limitations

Styles in element-attributes

There is no way to get the raw content of style-attributes in IE11. Use <div style="--color:blue" ie-style="--color:blue"> for this.

Specificity for properties containing "var()"

...is always little higher if vars are not served by root, because each selector gets an additional class-selector eg. #header results in #header.iecp_u44

vars in @import is not supported at the moment

There are problems with !important. I need a minimal, reproducible testcase on https://jsbin.com/

Stylesheets outside the domain

If you'd prefer the polyfill to ignore (not run) on a particular stylesheet add the iecp-ignore tag to the link element.

Tests

See the tests

PRs welcome

More Polyfills to love

https://github.com/nuxodin/lazyfill