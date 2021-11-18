openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
icp

ie11-custom-properties

by Tobias Buschor
4.1.0 (see all)

CSS variables (Custom Properties) polyfill for IE11

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

870

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CSS Variables Polyfill for IE11

The most complete "Custom Properties polyfill" for Internet Explorer 11.
Used on about 300'000 Live Websites

See the demo!

Discontinued

The IE11 market share is steadily decreasing. I personally have no need to support IE11 anymore.
That's why I have decided to stop working on this project.

Features

  • chaining --bar:var(--foo)
  • fallback var(--color, blue)
  • :focus, :target, :hover
  • handle dynamically added html-content
  • handle dynamically added <style>, <link>-elements
  • js-integration:
    • style.setProperty('--x','y')
    • style.getPropertyValue('--x')
    • getComputedStyle(el).getPropertyValue('--inherited')
  • Houdini’s new API: CSS.registerProperty({name:'--red', inherit:false, initialValue:'#e33'}) (of course not animatable)
  • style-attributes <div ie-style="--foo:bar"...
  • cascade works
  • inheritance works
  • !important on setters and getters (see limitations)
  • inherit, initial, unset and revert keyword for variables
  • SVG support
  • media-queries (redraw on media-changes)
  • transform relative to absolute urls
  • under 4k (min+gzip) and dependency-free

Usage

You only want IE11 to load the polyfill, use this snippet in the head of your html file, it just works:

<script>window.MSInputMethodContext && document.documentMode && document.write('<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/nuxodin/ie11CustomProperties@4.1.0/ie11CustomProperties.min.js"><\/script>');</script>

Help wanted!

How it works

The script makes use of the fact that IE has minimal custom properties support where properties can be defined and read out with the cascade in mind. This is not possible with properties starting with double dashes. .myEl {-ie-test:'aaa'} // only one dash allowed! "-" then you can read it in IE with javascript: getComputedStyle( querySelector('.myEl') )['-ie-test'] In the raw CSS, it replaces for example --foo with -ie-foo. It searches for all rules containing variable getters and setter, remembers the affected selectors so future affected Elements can be found in a mutation observer. Each affected Element gets a uniq class-attribute and its own style-sheet to draw the Element. These are the steps that the script does:

  1. given the CSS
header { --myColor:red; }
main { --myColor:green; }
li { color:var(--myColor); }
  1. rewritten CSS
header { -ie-myColor:red; }
main { -ie-myColor:green; }
li { -ieHasVar-color:var(-ie-myColor); }
  1. find all affected Elements and get their property-values
querySelectorAll('li').forEach(function(){
    var color = getComputedStyle(this).getPropertyValue('--myColor');
    // getPropertyValue is extended to handle custom properties
    // draw_the_Element()
})
  1. draw Elements, this leads in separate rules for each Element
li.iecp-u1 { color:red; }
li.iecp-u2 { color:red; }
li.iecp-u3 { color:green; }
li.iecp-u4 { color:green; }

custom-properties-ie11.png

Limitations

Styles in element-attributes

There is no way to get the raw content of style-attributes in IE11. Use <div style="--color:blue" ie-style="--color:blue"> for this.

Specificity for properties containing "var()"

...is always little higher if vars are not served by root, because each selector gets an additional class-selector eg. #header results in #header.iecp_u44

@import

vars in @import is not supported at the moment

!important

There are problems with !important. I need a minimal, reproducible testcase on https://jsbin.com/

Stylesheets outside the domain

If you'd prefer the polyfill to ignore (not run) on a particular stylesheet add the iecp-ignore tag to the link element.

Tests

See the tests
PRs welcome

More Polyfills to love

https://github.com/nuxodin/lazyfill

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial