openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
iv

ie-version

by Gabriel Llamas
0.1.0 (see all)

Checks the Internet Explorer's version.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ie-version

Checks the Internet Explorer's version

Bower version NPM version

The module uses feature detection and detects from IE6 up to IE11. Furthermore, it also checks if Internet Explorer is being emulated by changing the document mode.

Only AMD and CommonJS module loaders are supported. This means that the module cannot be registered into the window object. Feel free to adapt it to your needs.

The module returns an object with the following properties:

  • ie : Number | null
    The Internet Explorer's version. Versions lower than 6 return 6. If the browser is not Internet Explorer, returns null.
  • emulated : Boolean
    If Internet Explorer is being emulated by changing the document mode, returns true, otherwise false.
require (["path/to/ie-version"], function (ie){
  alert ("version: " + ie.version + ", emulated: " + ie.emulated);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial