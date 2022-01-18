openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

idyll-layouts

by idyll-lang
3.0.7 (see all)

Create explorable explanations and interactive essays.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

99

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

idyll-logo

Tutorials | Examples | Docs | Chatroom | Mailing list | Twitter

What is Idyll?

For an introduction to Idyll, API reference, examples, and tutorials, please see https://idyll-lang.org/.

For a more academic overview, see our paper published at ACM UIST 2018.

Contributor's Guide

See CONTRIBUTING for details on the development workflow. If you have any questions, feel free to open an issue or inquire on https://gitter.im/idyll-lang/Lobby.

Support Idyll

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers!

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

Citing

If you use or build on Idyll in academic work, please use this citation:

@inproceedings{2018-idyll,
 title = {Idyll: A Markup Language for Authoring and Publishing Interactive Articles on the Web},
 author = {Matt Conlen AND Jeffrey Heer},
 booktitle = {ACM User Interface Software \& Technology (UIST)},
 year = {2018},
 url = {http://idl.cs.washington.edu/papers/idyll},
}

Changelog / Upgrade Guide

See CHANGELOG

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial