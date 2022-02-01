A lightweight library to decode and verify RS JWT meant for the browser.

Usage

import IdTokenVerifier from 'idtoken-verifier' ; const verifier = new IdTokenVerifier({ issuer : 'https://my.auth0.com/' , audience : 'gYSNlU4YC4V1YPdqq8zPQcup6rJw1Mbt' }); verifier.verify(id_token, nonce, (error, payload) => { if (error) { return ; } });

IdTokenVerifier

Initializes the verifier.

Parameters:

configuration issuer: the issuer you trust to sign the tokens. audience: the audience the token is issued for. leeway: when there is a clock skew times between the signing and verifying servers. The leeway should not be bigger than five minutes. jwksCache: the verifier will try to fetch the JWKS from the /.well-known/jwks.json endpoint (or jwksURI if provided) each time it verifies a token. You can provide a cache to store the keys and avoid repeated requests. For the contract, check this example. Hint: for in-memory cache, an easy way is to just provide new Map() , which is a valid object for jwksCache. jwksURI: A valid, direct URI to fetch the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS). Defaults to ${id_token.iss}/.well-known/jwks.json

callback error: the validation error if any, null otherwise payload: the decoded jwt payload



This method will decode the ID token, then verify the token for OIDC compliance using a series of checks on the claims found inside the token.

Parameters

id_token: the id_token to verify.

nonce: the nonce previously sent to tha authorization server.

callback

This method will decode the token header and payload WITHOUT doing any verification.

Parameters

id_token: the id_token to decode.

Return

header: the decoded header.

payload: the decoded payload.

encoded: the parts without decode header: the header string. payload: the payload string. signature: the signature string.



Support

To make it as lightweight as posible, it only provides support for RS256 tokens. It can be easily extensible to other RS* algorithms.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.