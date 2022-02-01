A lightweight library to decode and verify RS JWT meant for the browser.
import IdTokenVerifier from 'idtoken-verifier';
const verifier = new IdTokenVerifier({
issuer: 'https://my.auth0.com/',
audience: 'gYSNlU4YC4V1YPdqq8zPQcup6rJw1Mbt'
});
verifier.verify(id_token, nonce, (error, payload) => {
if (error) {
// handle the error
return;
}
// do something with `payload`
});
Initializes the verifier.
Parameters:
/.well-known/jwks.json endpoint (or
jwksURI if provided) each time it verifies a token. You can provide a cache to store the keys and avoid repeated requests. For the contract, check this example. Hint: for in-memory cache, an easy way is to just provide
new Map(), which is a valid object for jwksCache.
${id_token.iss}/.well-known/jwks.json
This method will decode the ID token, then verify the token for OIDC compliance using a series of checks on the claims found inside the token.
Parameters
This method will decode the token header and payload WITHOUT doing any verification.
Parameters
Return
To make it as lightweight as posible, it only provides support for RS256 tokens. It can be easily extensible to other RS* algorithms.
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.