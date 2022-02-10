The Infor Design System is a set of use-case driven design practices, development tools, and support documentation to create a cohesive user experience across all Infor CloudSuite applications.
This repository contains the fundamentals of the Infor Design System, including design tokens, which are design metadata, and basic tools like icons. For more information, see design.infor.com.
To get started, ⬇️download the latest release ⬇️ of our IDS Design Kit. In that package, you'll find icons, font files for Source Sans Pro, and our design tokens.
See our getting started page for more information.
Part of the Infor Design System is a package of different assets that create the Infor identity. This includes the design tokens, font files, and icons.
Install this into your project with:
npm install --save-dev ids-identity
Then look in
node_modules/ids-identity for the assets.
For designers and developers wanting to build these assets locally, see our developer guide.
For questions and support, please open an new Issue.