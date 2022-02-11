Infor Design System's Enterprise Components for Angular

This repository serves as the central shared location for a crowd-sourced cross-Infor Angular Typescript repo of Xi control wrapped components.

avoids many teams building the same things - inefficient and asking Xi Team for different flavors of the same thing

divide the work to get more done

net new teams get huge gains

great way to learn new things about angular and typescript, and code/architecture conventions

includes wrappers and demos (usage) to get new teams and developers up to speed faster

built-in feedback look from dev to H&L and back

This is a working group supported by the core H&L team, bringing together the various efforts of teams each creating their own angular directives.

If you're an Infor employee, you can join our MS Teams Group for updates.

The goal is that this will make Angular easier to support for all teams and easier to extend as the library develops and to prevent multiple teams doing the same work. At the moment the project is being shaped during "Knights of the angular table" calls.

Enterprise components

See the list of features for details about the included and planned component covereage.

Strategy

Will use Typescript 3.1.x

Will wrap Infor Design System Enterprise controls

Two Tracks: Track 1: Wrap Current Controls, Track 2: Es6 refactor of core controls keeping directives updated

Will be supported by the H&L team in collaboration with multiple teams

Will use https://cli.angular.io/

Will use Angular Style guide: https://angular.io/styleguide

Group discussion location https://teams.microsoft.com/l/channel/19%3a83173693057f4991b7a84f030975c06d%40thread.skype/Angular%2520Components?groupId=4f50ef7d-e88d-4ccb-98ca-65f26e57fe35&tenantId=457d5685-0467-4d05-b23b-8f817adda47c

Use editor config, eslint and tslint

Use GitHub

Other Resources

Check out these resources to get yourself familiar with some of the code and processes used here:

Angular 2.0 Style Guide - Angular 2.0 style guide we follow.

RxJS and Functional Reactive Programming - Example Implementation

MockBackend for Angular 2 - Plunkr on setting up a MockBackend

RxJS and Observables - General Overview

Angular Member's RxJS App State - RxJS and Observable method

Angular 2 In Production Today - Angular 2 Build Process

Awesome Angular 2 - Compiled list of Angular 2 resources

Angular 2 Documentation - Angular 2 Library

RxJS - Library's Site

Angular 2.0 Best Practices - Angular 2.0 Best Practices