This repository serves as the central shared location for a crowd-sourced cross-Infor Angular Typescript repo of Xi control wrapped components.
This is a working group supported by the core H&L team, bringing together the various efforts of teams each creating their own angular directives.
If you're an Infor employee, you can join our MS Teams Group for updates.
The goal is that this will make Angular easier to support for all teams and easier to extend as the library develops and to prevent multiple teams doing the same work. At the moment the project is being shaped during "Knights of the angular table" calls.
See the list of features for details about the included and planned component covereage.
