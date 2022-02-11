openbase logo
ids-enterprise-ng

by infor-design
13.1.1 (see all)

Angular wrappers for IDS Enterprise components

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

120

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Infor Design System's Enterprise Components for Angular

License npm version Build Status

This repository serves as the central shared location for a crowd-sourced cross-Infor Angular Typescript repo of Xi control wrapped components.

  • avoids many teams building the same things - inefficient and asking Xi Team for different flavors of the same thing
  • divide the work to get more done
  • net new teams get huge gains
  • great way to learn new things about angular and typescript, and code/architecture conventions
  • includes wrappers and demos (usage) to get new teams and developers up to speed faster
  • built-in feedback look from dev to H&L and back

This is a working group supported by the core H&L team, bringing together the various efforts of teams each creating their own angular directives.

If you're an Infor employee, you can join our MS Teams Group for updates.

The goal is that this will make Angular easier to support for all teams and easier to extend as the library develops and to prevent multiple teams doing the same work. At the moment the project is being shaped during "Knights of the angular table" calls.

Enterprise components

See the list of features for details about the included and planned component covereage.

Strategy

Other Resources

Check out these resources to get yourself familiar with some of the code and processes used here:

Angular 2.0 Style Guide - Angular 2.0 style guide we follow.

RxJS and Functional Reactive Programming - Example Implementation

MockBackend for Angular 2 - Plunkr on setting up a MockBackend

RxJS and Observables - General Overview

Angular Member's RxJS App State - RxJS and Observable method

Angular 2 In Production Today - Angular 2 Build Process

Awesome Angular 2 - Compiled list of Angular 2 resources

Angular 2 Documentation - Angular 2 Library

RxJS - Library's Site

Angular 2.0 Best Practices - Angular 2.0 Best Practices

