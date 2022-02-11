Infor Design System's Enterprise component library (also known as Soho Components) is a framework-independent UI library consisting of CSS and JS that provides Infor product development teams, partners, and customers the tools to create user experiences that are approachable, focused, relevant and perceptive.
For guidelines on when and where to use the components see the design.infor.com.
We support the latest release and the release previous to the latest (R-1) for browsers and OS versions:
IE Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
|R-1
|R-1
|R-1
|R-1
|R-1
npm install --save ids-enterprise@latest
For additional usage methods, see Installing IDS