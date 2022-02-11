Infor Design System's Enterprise Components

Infor Design System's Enterprise component library (also known as Soho Components) is a framework-independent UI library consisting of CSS and JS that provides Infor product development teams, partners, and customers the tools to create user experiences that are approachable, focused, relevant and perceptive.

For guidelines on when and where to use the components see the design.infor.com.

Key Features

Multiple themes, including a WCAG 2.0 AAA compatible high-contrast theme

Responsive components, patterns and layouts

Touch-friendly interactions

SVG-based iconography compatible with high DPI screens

Built-in, extendible localization system

Built-in mitigation of XSS exploits

140+ Components

Browser Support

We support the latest release and the release previous to the latest (R-1) for browsers and OS versions:



IE Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

iOS Safari R-1 R-1 R-1 R-1 R-1

Installation

npm install --save ids-enterprise@latest

For additional usage methods, see Installing IDS

Documentation

Contribution

⚠️ Please Use [Github Issues](https://github.com/infor-design/enterprise/issues) to report all requests, bugs, questions, and feature requests