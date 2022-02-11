openbase logo
ids-enterprise

by infor-design

Enterprise-grade component library for the Infor Design System

Readme

Infor Design System's Enterprise Components

License npm version Build Check

Infor Design System's Enterprise component library (also known as Soho Components) is a framework-independent UI library consisting of CSS and JS that provides Infor product development teams, partners, and customers the tools to create user experiences that are approachable, focused, relevant and perceptive.

For guidelines on when and where to use the components see the design.infor.com.

Key Features

  • Multiple themes, including a WCAG 2.0 AAA compatible high-contrast theme
  • Responsive components, patterns and layouts
  • Touch-friendly interactions
  • SVG-based iconography compatible with high DPI screens
  • Built-in, extendible localization system
  • Built-in mitigation of XSS exploits
  • 140+ Components

Browser Support

We support the latest release and the release previous to the latest (R-1) for browsers and OS versions:

IE / Edge
IE Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari
R-1R-1R-1R-1R-1

Installation

npm install --save ids-enterprise@latest

For additional usage methods, see Installing IDS

Documentation

Contribution

⚠️  Please Use [Github Issues](https://github.com/infor-design/enterprise/issues) to report all requests, bugs, questions, and feature requests

