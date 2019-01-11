openbase logo
ido

idomview

by David Stone
3.3.1

Template engine targeting incremental-dom

Readme

NEW! Try hyperviews instead. The same declarative template language as superviews.js but for any h(tag, props, children) compliant framework like React, hyperapp, preact....

superviews.js

On the server superviews.js is used as a template engine for google's incremental-dom.

It can also now be used in the browser to help build web applications based on Custom Elements V1

Try it out live in your browser

npm install superviews.js --save

API

tmplstr (required) - The template string.
name - The output function name (will be overridden with a <template> element).
argstr - The output function arguments (will be overridden with a <template> element).
mode - The output format. Can be one of ['es6', 'cjs', 'browser', 'amd'], if any other value is passed the function is exported as a variable with that name.

superviews(tmplstr, name, argstr, mode)

CLI

cat examples/test.html | superviews --mode=es6 --name=foo --argstr=bar > examples/test.js

Client

NEW! superviews can now be used in the browser.

Use it as a clientside library with a set of helpful classes and methods for building web applications based on the Web Components spec, specifically Custom Elements V1.

Example

Create a file called tmpl.html

<!--
If the outermost element is a `template` element and contains
an `args` attribute it will be used as the function definition.
A `name` attribute can also be supplied. These will be used to
define the enclosing function name and arguments in the incremental-dom output (see below).
-->
<template name="myWidget" args="data todos foo bar">

  <!--
  `script` tags that have no attributes are treated as literal javascript
  and will be simply inlined into the incremental-dom output.
  -->
  <script>
  function add (item) {
    todos.push(item)
  }

  function remove () {
    todos.pop()
  }
  </script>

  <!-- Attribute values can be set using javascript between curly braces {} -->
  <div class="{data.cssClass}">

    <!-- Attributes are omitted if their expression is null or undefined. Useful for `checked`, `disabled` -->
    <input type="text" disabled="{data.isDisabled}">

    <!-- Interpolation in attributes -->
    <a href="http://www.google.co.uk?q={data.query}"></a>

    <!-- Text Interpolation -->
    My name is {data.name} my age is {data.age}
    I live at {data.address}

    <!-- Any javascript can be used -->
    <div title="{JSON.stringify(data)}">Hover for json</div>

    <!-- 'on' event handlers. $event and $element are available to use in the handler. -->
    <button onclick="{alert(hi)}">Say hi</button>
    <input type="text" value="{data.val}" onchange="{data.val = this.value}">
    <a href="#" onclick="{$event.preventDefault(); model.doSomething();}">Some link</a>

    <!-- Use an `if` attribute for conditional rendering -->
    <p if="data.showMe">
      <span class="{data.bar + ' other-css'}">description</span>
    </p>

    <!-- An `if` tag can also be used for conditional
    rendering by adding a `condition` attribute. -->
    <if condition="data.showMe">
      I'm in an `if` block.
    </if>

    <!-- `elseif` and `else` tags can also be used -->
    <if condition="data.foo === 1">
      <span>1</span>
    <elseif condition="data.foo === 2">
      <span>2</span>
    <else>
      Default
    </if>

    <!-- Use a `skip` attribute for conditional patching of children -->
    <aside>
      <div skip="data.skipMe">
        <span id="{data.id}">
        </span>
      </div>
    </aside>

    <!-- The `style` attribute is special and can be set with an object. -->
    <span style="{ color: data.foo, backgroundColor: data.bar }">My style changes</span>

    <!-- The `each` attribute can be used to repeat over items.
    This includes iterating over keys on an Object or any object that has a
    forEach function e.g. an Array, Map, Set.
    Three variables are available for each iteration: $value, $item and $target.-->
    <ul>
      <li each="item in data.items">
        <span class="{ $item % 2 ? 'odd' : 'even' }">{$item}</span>
        <input value="{item.name}">
      </li>
    </ul>

    <!-- Looping over arrays -->
    <ul>
      <li each="item in data.arr">
        <span>{item.name}</span>
      </li>
    </ul>

    <!-- Looping over object keys -->
    <ul>
      <li each="key in data.obj">
        <span title="hello">{key} - {data.obj[key]}</span>
      </li>
    </ul>

    <!-- The `each` attribute also supports defining a `key` to use.
    For Arrays and Objects this is done automatically for you.
    
    If you are iterating a Map, this should be set to identify each item in the list. 
    This allow the diff patch in to keep track of each item in the list.
    See http://google.github.io/incremental-dom/#conditional-rendering/array-of-items.
    The key used here is `product.id`.
     -->
    <ul>
      <li each="product, product.id in data.products">
        {product.name}
      </li>
    </ul>

    <!-- Conditional iteration -->
    <ul>
      <li if="data.items.length" each="item, item.id in data.arr">
        {item.name}
      </li>
      <li if="!data.items.length" class="list-header">
        No items found
      </li>
    </ul>
  </div>

</template>

cat tmpl.html | superviews > tmpl.js

Converts the template above to this incremental-dom code:

;(function () {
var hoisted1 = ["type", "text"]
var hoisted2 = ["type", "text"]
var hoisted3 = ["href", "#"]
var hoisted4 = ["title", "hello"]
var hoisted5 = ["class", "list-header"]
var __target

return function myWidget (data, todos, foo, bar) {
  function add (item) {
      todos.push(item)
    }

    function remove () {
      todos.pop()
    }
  elementOpen("div", null, null, "class", data.cssClass)
    elementOpen("input", "ba1d808c-0069-43bc-a345-89d8a60fa494", hoisted1, "disabled", data.isDisabled)
    elementClose("input")
    elementOpen("a", null, null, "href", "http://www.google.co.uk?q=" + (data.query) + "")
    elementClose("a")
    text(" \
        My name is " + (data.name) + " my age is " + (data.age) + " \
        I live at " + (data.address) + " \
     \
        ")
    elementOpen("div", null, null, "title", JSON.stringify(data))
      text("Hover for json")
    elementClose("div")
    elementOpen("button", null, null, "onclick", function ($event) {
      var $element = this;
    alert(hi)})
      text("Say hi")
    elementClose("button")
    elementOpen("input", "0887e662-2503-4669-b314-2d155cc72cad", hoisted2, "value", data.val, "onchange", function ($event) {
      var $element = this;
    data.val = this.value})
    elementClose("input")
    elementOpen("a", "4308eec1-f2dc-4247-a8d6-c07e81db0c3e", hoisted3, "onclick", function ($event) {
      var $element = this;
    $event.preventDefault(); model.doSomething();})
      text("Some link")
    elementClose("a")
    if (data.showMe) {
      elementOpen("p")
        elementOpen("span", null, null, "class", data.bar + ' other-css')
          text("description")
        elementClose("span")
      elementClose("p")
    }
    if (data.showMe) {
      text(" \
            I'm in an `if` block. \
          ")
    }
    if (data.foo === 1) {
      elementOpen("span")
        text("1")
      elementClose("span")
    } else if (data.foo === 2) {
      elementOpen("span")
        text("2")
      elementClose("span")
    } else {
      text(" \
            Default \
          ")
    }
    elementOpen("aside")
      elementOpen("div")
        if (data.skipMe) {
          skip()
        } else {
          elementOpen("span", null, null, "id", data.id)
          elementClose("span")
        }
      elementClose("div")
    elementClose("aside")
    elementOpen("span", null, null, "style", { color: data.foo, backgroundColor: data.bar })
      text("My style changes")
    elementClose("span")
    elementOpen("ul")
      __target = data.items
      if (__target) {
        ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
          var item = $value
          var $key = "163c079d-6890-40f1-8983-b4119652d7ca_" + $item
          elementOpen("li", $key)
            elementOpen("span", null, null, "class",  $item % 2 ? 'odd' : 'even' )
              text("" + ($item) + "")
            elementClose("span")
            elementOpen("input", null, null, "value", item.name)
            elementClose("input")
          elementClose("li")
        }, this)
      }
    elementClose("ul")
    elementOpen("ul")
      __target = data.arr
      if (__target) {
        ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
          var item = $value
          var $key = "9ee2a95c-ce40-4c43-9e1b-bb1e3771c72f_" + $item
          elementOpen("li", $key)
            elementOpen("span")
              text("" + (item.name) + "")
            elementClose("span")
          elementClose("li")
        }, this)
      }
    elementClose("ul")
    elementOpen("ul")
      __target = data.obj
      if (__target) {
        ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
          var key = $value
          var $key = "07608362-dc5c-4fca-9f46-381ffc62a929_" + $item
          elementOpen("li", $key)
            elementOpen("span", "4bf05389-7b34-4184-9ae5-2f1371d46d05_" + $key, hoisted4)
              text("" + (key) + " - " + (data.obj[key]) + "")
            elementClose("span")
          elementClose("li")
        }, this)
      }
    elementClose("ul")
    elementOpen("ul")
      __target = data.products
      if (__target) {
        ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
          var product = $value
          var $key = "494094aa-b914-405e-b489-31348c78a2f7_" + product.id
          elementOpen("li", $key)
            text(" \
                    " + (product.name) + " \
                  ")
          elementClose("li")
        }, this)
      }
    elementClose("ul")
    elementOpen("ul")
      if (data.items.length) {
        __target = data.arr
        if (__target) {
          ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
            var item = $value
            var $key = "f53fcb3e-8035-4108-91bc-1d7661d41681_" + item.id
            elementOpen("li", $key)
              text(" \
                      " + (item.name) + " \
                    ")
            elementClose("li")
          }, this)
        }
      }
      if (!data.items.length) {
        elementOpen("li", "39dad44a-39c4-4d2d-bb31-7daf5bef8b73", hoisted5)
          text(" \
                  No items found \
                ")
        elementClose("li")
      }
    elementClose("ul")
  elementClose("div")
}
})()

browserify

Using browserify? There's the superviewify transform allowing you to simply require your templates and have them automatically compiled to incremental-dom javascript.

npm install superviewify --save

License

MIT

