NEW! Try hyperviews instead. The same declarative template language as
superviews.js but for any
h(tag, props, children) compliant framework like
React,
hyperapp,
preact....
On the server
superviews.js is used as a template engine for google's incremental-dom.
It can also now be used in the browser to help build web applications based on Custom Elements V1
Try it out live in your browser
npm install superviews.js --save
tmplstr (required) - The template string.
name - The output function name (will be overridden with a
<template> element).
argstr - The output function arguments (will be overridden with a
<template> element).
mode - The output format. Can be one of ['es6', 'cjs', 'browser', 'amd'], if any other value is passed the function is exported as a variable with that name.
superviews(tmplstr, name, argstr, mode)
cat examples/test.html | superviews --mode=es6 --name=foo --argstr=bar > examples/test.js
NEW! superviews can now be used in the browser.
Use it as a clientside library with a set of helpful classes and methods for building web applications based on the Web Components spec, specifically Custom Elements V1.
Create a file called
tmpl.html
<!--
If the outermost element is a `template` element and contains
an `args` attribute it will be used as the function definition.
A `name` attribute can also be supplied. These will be used to
define the enclosing function name and arguments in the incremental-dom output (see below).
-->
<template name="myWidget" args="data todos foo bar">
<!--
`script` tags that have no attributes are treated as literal javascript
and will be simply inlined into the incremental-dom output.
-->
<script>
function add (item) {
todos.push(item)
}
function remove () {
todos.pop()
}
</script>
<!-- Attribute values can be set using javascript between curly braces {} -->
<div class="{data.cssClass}">
<!-- Attributes are omitted if their expression is null or undefined. Useful for `checked`, `disabled` -->
<input type="text" disabled="{data.isDisabled}">
<!-- Interpolation in attributes -->
<a href="http://www.google.co.uk?q={data.query}"></a>
<!-- Text Interpolation -->
My name is {data.name} my age is {data.age}
I live at {data.address}
<!-- Any javascript can be used -->
<div title="{JSON.stringify(data)}">Hover for json</div>
<!-- 'on' event handlers. $event and $element are available to use in the handler. -->
<button onclick="{alert(hi)}">Say hi</button>
<input type="text" value="{data.val}" onchange="{data.val = this.value}">
<a href="#" onclick="{$event.preventDefault(); model.doSomething();}">Some link</a>
<!-- Use an `if` attribute for conditional rendering -->
<p if="data.showMe">
<span class="{data.bar + ' other-css'}">description</span>
</p>
<!-- An `if` tag can also be used for conditional
rendering by adding a `condition` attribute. -->
<if condition="data.showMe">
I'm in an `if` block.
</if>
<!-- `elseif` and `else` tags can also be used -->
<if condition="data.foo === 1">
<span>1</span>
<elseif condition="data.foo === 2">
<span>2</span>
<else>
Default
</if>
<!-- Use a `skip` attribute for conditional patching of children -->
<aside>
<div skip="data.skipMe">
<span id="{data.id}">
</span>
</div>
</aside>
<!-- The `style` attribute is special and can be set with an object. -->
<span style="{ color: data.foo, backgroundColor: data.bar }">My style changes</span>
<!-- The `each` attribute can be used to repeat over items.
This includes iterating over keys on an Object or any object that has a
forEach function e.g. an Array, Map, Set.
Three variables are available for each iteration: $value, $item and $target.-->
<ul>
<li each="item in data.items">
<span class="{ $item % 2 ? 'odd' : 'even' }">{$item}</span>
<input value="{item.name}">
</li>
</ul>
<!-- Looping over arrays -->
<ul>
<li each="item in data.arr">
<span>{item.name}</span>
</li>
</ul>
<!-- Looping over object keys -->
<ul>
<li each="key in data.obj">
<span title="hello">{key} - {data.obj[key]}</span>
</li>
</ul>
<!-- The `each` attribute also supports defining a `key` to use.
For Arrays and Objects this is done automatically for you.
If you are iterating a Map, this should be set to identify each item in the list.
This allow the diff patch in to keep track of each item in the list.
See http://google.github.io/incremental-dom/#conditional-rendering/array-of-items.
The key used here is `product.id`.
-->
<ul>
<li each="product, product.id in data.products">
{product.name}
</li>
</ul>
<!-- Conditional iteration -->
<ul>
<li if="data.items.length" each="item, item.id in data.arr">
{item.name}
</li>
<li if="!data.items.length" class="list-header">
No items found
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</template>
cat tmpl.html | superviews > tmpl.js
Converts the template above to this incremental-dom code:
;(function () {
var hoisted1 = ["type", "text"]
var hoisted2 = ["type", "text"]
var hoisted3 = ["href", "#"]
var hoisted4 = ["title", "hello"]
var hoisted5 = ["class", "list-header"]
var __target
return function myWidget (data, todos, foo, bar) {
function add (item) {
todos.push(item)
}
function remove () {
todos.pop()
}
elementOpen("div", null, null, "class", data.cssClass)
elementOpen("input", "ba1d808c-0069-43bc-a345-89d8a60fa494", hoisted1, "disabled", data.isDisabled)
elementClose("input")
elementOpen("a", null, null, "href", "http://www.google.co.uk?q=" + (data.query) + "")
elementClose("a")
text(" \
My name is " + (data.name) + " my age is " + (data.age) + " \
I live at " + (data.address) + " \
\
")
elementOpen("div", null, null, "title", JSON.stringify(data))
text("Hover for json")
elementClose("div")
elementOpen("button", null, null, "onclick", function ($event) {
var $element = this;
alert(hi)})
text("Say hi")
elementClose("button")
elementOpen("input", "0887e662-2503-4669-b314-2d155cc72cad", hoisted2, "value", data.val, "onchange", function ($event) {
var $element = this;
data.val = this.value})
elementClose("input")
elementOpen("a", "4308eec1-f2dc-4247-a8d6-c07e81db0c3e", hoisted3, "onclick", function ($event) {
var $element = this;
$event.preventDefault(); model.doSomething();})
text("Some link")
elementClose("a")
if (data.showMe) {
elementOpen("p")
elementOpen("span", null, null, "class", data.bar + ' other-css')
text("description")
elementClose("span")
elementClose("p")
}
if (data.showMe) {
text(" \
I'm in an `if` block. \
")
}
if (data.foo === 1) {
elementOpen("span")
text("1")
elementClose("span")
} else if (data.foo === 2) {
elementOpen("span")
text("2")
elementClose("span")
} else {
text(" \
Default \
")
}
elementOpen("aside")
elementOpen("div")
if (data.skipMe) {
skip()
} else {
elementOpen("span", null, null, "id", data.id)
elementClose("span")
}
elementClose("div")
elementClose("aside")
elementOpen("span", null, null, "style", { color: data.foo, backgroundColor: data.bar })
text("My style changes")
elementClose("span")
elementOpen("ul")
__target = data.items
if (__target) {
;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
var item = $value
var $key = "163c079d-6890-40f1-8983-b4119652d7ca_" + $item
elementOpen("li", $key)
elementOpen("span", null, null, "class", $item % 2 ? 'odd' : 'even' )
text("" + ($item) + "")
elementClose("span")
elementOpen("input", null, null, "value", item.name)
elementClose("input")
elementClose("li")
}, this)
}
elementClose("ul")
elementOpen("ul")
__target = data.arr
if (__target) {
;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
var item = $value
var $key = "9ee2a95c-ce40-4c43-9e1b-bb1e3771c72f_" + $item
elementOpen("li", $key)
elementOpen("span")
text("" + (item.name) + "")
elementClose("span")
elementClose("li")
}, this)
}
elementClose("ul")
elementOpen("ul")
__target = data.obj
if (__target) {
;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
var key = $value
var $key = "07608362-dc5c-4fca-9f46-381ffc62a929_" + $item
elementOpen("li", $key)
elementOpen("span", "4bf05389-7b34-4184-9ae5-2f1371d46d05_" + $key, hoisted4)
text("" + (key) + " - " + (data.obj[key]) + "")
elementClose("span")
elementClose("li")
}, this)
}
elementClose("ul")
elementOpen("ul")
__target = data.products
if (__target) {
;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
var product = $value
var $key = "494094aa-b914-405e-b489-31348c78a2f7_" + product.id
elementOpen("li", $key)
text(" \
" + (product.name) + " \
")
elementClose("li")
}, this)
}
elementClose("ul")
elementOpen("ul")
if (data.items.length) {
__target = data.arr
if (__target) {
;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object.keys(__target)).forEach(function($value, $item, $target) {
var item = $value
var $key = "f53fcb3e-8035-4108-91bc-1d7661d41681_" + item.id
elementOpen("li", $key)
text(" \
" + (item.name) + " \
")
elementClose("li")
}, this)
}
}
if (!data.items.length) {
elementOpen("li", "39dad44a-39c4-4d2d-bb31-7daf5bef8b73", hoisted5)
text(" \
No items found \
")
elementClose("li")
}
elementClose("ul")
elementClose("div")
}
})()
Using browserify? There's the superviewify transform allowing you to simply require your templates and have them automatically compiled to incremental-dom javascript.
npm install superviewify --save
MIT