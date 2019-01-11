NEW! Try hyperviews instead. The same declarative template language as superviews.js but for any h(tag, props, children) compliant framework like React , hyperapp , preact ....

On the server superviews.js is used as a template engine for google's incremental-dom.

It can also now be used in the browser to help build web applications based on Custom Elements V1

Try it out live in your browser

npm install superviews.js --save

API

tmplstr (required) - The template string.

name - The output function name (will be overridden with a <template> element).

argstr - The output function arguments (will be overridden with a <template> element).

mode - The output format. Can be one of ['es6', 'cjs', 'browser', 'amd'], if any other value is passed the function is exported as a variable with that name.

superviews(tmplstr, name, argstr, mode)

CLI

cat examples/test.html | superviews --mode=es6 --name=foo --argstr=bar > examples/test.js

Client

NEW! superviews can now be used in the browser.

Use it as a clientside library with a set of helpful classes and methods for building web applications based on the Web Components spec, specifically Custom Elements V1.

Example

Create a file called tmpl.html

< template name = "myWidget" args = "data todos foo bar" > < script > function add (item) { todos.push(item) } function remove () { todos.pop() } </ script > < div class = "{data.cssClass}" > < input type = "text" disabled = "{data.isDisabled}" > < a href = "http://www.google.co.uk?q={data.query}" > </ a > My name is {data.name} my age is {data.age} I live at {data.address} < div title = "{JSON.stringify(data)}" > Hover for json </ div > < button onclick = "{alert(hi)}" > Say hi </ button > < input type = "text" value = "{data.val}" onchange = "{data.val = this.value}" > < a href = "#" onclick = "{$event.preventDefault(); model.doSomething();}" > Some link </ a > < p if = "data.showMe" > < span class = "{data.bar + ' other-css'}" > description </ span > </ p > < if condition = "data.showMe" > I'm in an `if` block. </ if > < if condition = "data.foo === 1" > < span > 1 </ span > < elseif condition = "data.foo === 2" > < span > 2 </ span > < else > Default </ if > < aside > < div skip = "data.skipMe" > < span id = "{data.id}" > </ span > </ div > </ aside > < span style = "{ color: data.foo, backgroundColor: data.bar }" > My style changes </ span > < ul > < li each = "item in data.items" > < span class = "{ $item % 2 ? 'odd' : 'even' }" > {$item} </ span > < input value = "{item.name}" > </ li > </ ul > < ul > < li each = "item in data.arr" > < span > {item.name} </ span > </ li > </ ul > < ul > < li each = "key in data.obj" > < span title = "hello" > {key} - {data.obj[key]} </ span > </ li > </ ul > < ul > < li each = "product, product.id in data.products" > {product.name} </ li > </ ul > < ul > < li if = "data.items.length" each = "item, item.id in data.arr" > {item.name} </ li > < li if = "!data.items.length" class = "list-header" > No items found </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ template >

cat tmpl.html | superviews > tmpl.js

Converts the template above to this incremental-dom code:

;( function ( ) { var hoisted1 = [ "type" , "text" ] var hoisted2 = [ "type" , "text" ] var hoisted3 = [ "href" , "#" ] var hoisted4 = [ "title" , "hello" ] var hoisted5 = [ "class" , "list-header" ] var __target return function myWidget ( data, todos, foo, bar ) { function add ( item ) { todos.push(item) } function remove ( ) { todos.pop() } elementOpen( "div" , null , null , "class" , data.cssClass) elementOpen( "input" , "ba1d808c-0069-43bc-a345-89d8a60fa494" , hoisted1, "disabled" , data.isDisabled) elementClose( "input" ) elementOpen( "a" , null , null , "href" , "http://www.google.co.uk?q=" + (data.query) + "" ) elementClose( "a" ) text( " \ My name is " + (data.name) + " my age is " + (data.age) + " \ I live at " + (data.address) + " \ \ " ) elementOpen( "div" , null , null , "title" , JSON .stringify(data)) text( "Hover for json" ) elementClose( "div" ) elementOpen( "button" , null , null , "onclick" , function ( $event ) { var $element = this ; alert(hi)}) text( "Say hi" ) elementClose( "button" ) elementOpen( "input" , "0887e662-2503-4669-b314-2d155cc72cad" , hoisted2, "value" , data.val, "onchange" , function ( $event ) { var $element = this ; data.val = this .value}) elementClose( "input" ) elementOpen( "a" , "4308eec1-f2dc-4247-a8d6-c07e81db0c3e" , hoisted3, "onclick" , function ( $event ) { var $element = this ; $event.preventDefault(); model.doSomething();}) text( "Some link" ) elementClose( "a" ) if (data.showMe) { elementOpen( "p" ) elementOpen( "span" , null , null , "class" , data.bar + ' other-css' ) text( "description" ) elementClose( "span" ) elementClose( "p" ) } if (data.showMe) { text( " \ I'm in an `if` block. \ " ) } if (data.foo === 1 ) { elementOpen( "span" ) text( "1" ) elementClose( "span" ) } else if (data.foo === 2 ) { elementOpen( "span" ) text( "2" ) elementClose( "span" ) } else { text( " \ Default \ " ) } elementOpen( "aside" ) elementOpen( "div" ) if (data.skipMe) { skip() } else { elementOpen( "span" , null , null , "id" , data.id) elementClose( "span" ) } elementClose( "div" ) elementClose( "aside" ) elementOpen( "span" , null , null , "style" , { color : data.foo, backgroundColor : data.bar }) text( "My style changes" ) elementClose( "span" ) elementOpen( "ul" ) __target = data.items if (__target) { ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object .keys(__target)).forEach( function ( $value, $item, $target ) { var item = $value var $key = "163c079d-6890-40f1-8983-b4119652d7ca_" + $item elementOpen( "li" , $key) elementOpen( "span" , null , null , "class" , $item % 2 ? 'odd' : 'even' ) text( "" + ($item) + "" ) elementClose( "span" ) elementOpen( "input" , null , null , "value" , item.name) elementClose( "input" ) elementClose( "li" ) }, this ) } elementClose( "ul" ) elementOpen( "ul" ) __target = data.arr if (__target) { ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object .keys(__target)).forEach( function ( $value, $item, $target ) { var item = $value var $key = "9ee2a95c-ce40-4c43-9e1b-bb1e3771c72f_" + $item elementOpen( "li" , $key) elementOpen( "span" ) text( "" + (item.name) + "" ) elementClose( "span" ) elementClose( "li" ) }, this ) } elementClose( "ul" ) elementOpen( "ul" ) __target = data.obj if (__target) { ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object .keys(__target)).forEach( function ( $value, $item, $target ) { var key = $value var $key = "07608362-dc5c-4fca-9f46-381ffc62a929_" + $item elementOpen( "li" , $key) elementOpen( "span" , "4bf05389-7b34-4184-9ae5-2f1371d46d05_" + $key, hoisted4) text( "" + (key) + " - " + (data.obj[key]) + "" ) elementClose( "span" ) elementClose( "li" ) }, this ) } elementClose( "ul" ) elementOpen( "ul" ) __target = data.products if (__target) { ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object .keys(__target)).forEach( function ( $value, $item, $target ) { var product = $value var $key = "494094aa-b914-405e-b489-31348c78a2f7_" + product.id elementOpen( "li" , $key) text( " \ " + (product.name) + " \ " ) elementClose( "li" ) }, this ) } elementClose( "ul" ) elementOpen( "ul" ) if (data.items.length) { __target = data.arr if (__target) { ;(__target.forEach ? __target : Object .keys(__target)).forEach( function ( $value, $item, $target ) { var item = $value var $key = "f53fcb3e-8035-4108-91bc-1d7661d41681_" + item.id elementOpen( "li" , $key) text( " \ " + (item.name) + " \ " ) elementClose( "li" ) }, this ) } } if (!data.items.length) { elementOpen( "li" , "39dad44a-39c4-4d2d-bb31-7daf5bef8b73" , hoisted5) text( " \ No items found \ " ) elementClose( "li" ) } elementClose( "ul" ) elementClose( "div" ) } })()

browserify

Using browserify? There's the superviewify transform allowing you to simply require your templates and have them automatically compiled to incremental-dom javascript.

npm install superviewify --save

License

MIT