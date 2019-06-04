AIP文档生成工具

简单的文档生成工具! 生成的页面预览效果 Details document

,, ,, db ` 7 MM MM ` 7 MM , M "" bMM ,pW "Wq. ,p6" bo MM , AP MM 6 W ' `Wb 6M' OO MM 8 MI MM 8 M M8 8 M MM `Mb MM YA . , A9 YM . , . JMML . `Wbmd "MML.`Ybmd9' YMbmd'

全局安装

$ sudo npm install idoc -g

收录使用者

提交收录

直接在 README.md 中添加然后 Pull requests 。 在 issues 中提交你的连接，我讲收录在此。格式如下：

[文档名称](连接地址)

收录文档

这些文档是都是使用idoc生成的页面哦，可以提交用idoc生成的文档哦。这里添加

命令使用

命令使用帮助。

Usage: idoc [options] Simple document generation tool! Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number -C, --Create <file> Select Directory Makefile. -v App version information. -i, init Init a documentation. -b, build Markdown produces static pages document. -w, watch Listener "md" file is automatically generated pages. -s, server Open local static html server. -c, clean Clear the generate static files. -t, theme Choose a theme. -d, deploy Publish to a gh-pages branch on GitHub. Examples: $ idoc init $ idoc init [path] $ idoc init [path] -C ~/idoc/ $ idoc watch $ idoc server $ idoc clean $ idoc deploy $ idoc theme $ idoc -t ~/git/idoc-theme-slate/

TODO