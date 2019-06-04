openbase logo
ido

idoc

by 小弟调调™
0.3.0

📖 Simple document generation tool! Dependence Node.js run.

Readme

AIP文档生成工具

简单的文档生成工具! 生成的页面预览效果 Details document

    ,,        ,,
    db      `7MM
              MM
  `7MM   ,M""bMM  ,pW"Wq.   ,p6"bo
    MM ,AP    MM 6W'   `Wb 6M'  OO
    MM 8MI    MM 8M     M8 8M
    MM `Mb    MM YA.   ,A9 YM.    ,
  .JMML.`Wbmd"MML.`Ybmd9'   YMbmd'

全局安装

$ sudo npm install idoc -g

收录使用者

提交收录

  1. 直接在 README.md 中添加然后 Pull requests

  2. issues 中提交你的连接，我讲收录在此。格式如下：

# 我的 xxx 使用 idoc 生成文档
[文档名称](连接地址)

收录文档

这些文档是都是使用idoc生成的页面哦，可以提交用idoc生成的文档哦。这里添加

  1. JSLite.io - 这个是现代浏览器类似jQuery的库，体积小。
  2. idoc - 通过markdown生成静态页面的工具
  3. store.js - js本地存储操作
  4. cookie.js - js本地cookie操作
  5. iNotify - 浏览器各种方法通知
  6. Nodejs教程
  7. java代码片段

命令使用

命令使用帮助。

  Usage: idoc [options]

    Simple document generation tool!

  Options:

    -h, --help           output usage information
    -V, --version        output the version number
    -C, --Create <file>  Select Directory Makefile.
    -v                   App version information.
    -i, init             Init a documentation.
    -b, build            Markdown produces static pages document.
    -w, watch            Listener "md" file is automatically generated pages.
    -s, server           Open local static html server.
    -c, clean            Clear the generate static files.
    -t, theme            Choose a theme.
    -d, deploy           Publish to a gh-pages branch on GitHub.

  Examples:

    $ idoc init
    $ idoc init [path]
    $ idoc init [path] -C ~/idoc/
    $ idoc watch
    $ idoc server
    $ idoc clean
    $ idoc deploy
    $ idoc theme
    $ idoc -t ~/git/idoc-theme-slate/

TODO

  • idoc 基本命令定义
  • 添加 build 命令，markdown生成静态页面
  • 添加 watch 命令，监控markdown文件自动生成HMTL页面
  • 默认模板制作
  • 树形菜单生成
  • 添加 server 命令，预览生成的静态页面
  • 添加多页面导航菜单
  • 添加 clean 命令
  • 静态资源相对路径引用
  • github 连接地址添加
  • idoc deploy === git push -f origin gh-pages
  • 配置文件配置下载 md 文件
  • 解决server 端口冲突
  • 判断是否存在markdown树形导航菜单
  • 第二个模板制作
  • 模板切换命令
  • api 检索功能
  • 兼容windows路径(cmd工具冒得问题嘞)

