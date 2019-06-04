简单的文档生成工具! 生成的页面预览效果 Details document
$ sudo npm install idoc -g
直接在
README.md 中添加然后
Pull requests 。
在 issues 中提交你的连接，我讲收录在此。格式如下：
# 我的 xxx 使用 idoc 生成文档
[文档名称](连接地址)
这些文档是都是使用idoc生成的页面哦，可以提交用idoc生成的文档哦。这里添加
命令使用帮助。
Usage: idoc [options]
Simple document generation tool!
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-C, --Create <file> Select Directory Makefile.
-v App version information.
-i, init Init a documentation.
-b, build Markdown produces static pages document.
-w, watch Listener "md" file is automatically generated pages.
-s, server Open local static html server.
-c, clean Clear the generate static files.
-t, theme Choose a theme.
-d, deploy Publish to a gh-pages branch on GitHub.
Examples:
$ idoc init
$ idoc init [path]
$ idoc init [path] -C ~/idoc/
$ idoc watch
$ idoc server
$ idoc clean
$ idoc deploy
$ idoc theme
$ idoc -t ~/git/idoc-theme-slate/
idoc deploy ===
git push -f origin gh-pages