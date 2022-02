Idlize

Helper classes and methods make it easier for developers to implement the idle-until-urgent pattern and leverage the requestIdleCallback() API.

Installation

You can install this library from npm by running:

npm install idlize

Usage

This library is a collection of helper methods and classes (not a single bundle). As such, each helper should be imported separately. All public helpers are released at the level of the project, so they can be imported by directly referencing the helper's .mjs file.

import {defineIdleProperty} from 'idlize/defineIdleProperty.mjs' import {defineIdleProperties} from 'idlize/defineIdleProperties.mjs' import {cIC, rIC} from 'idlize/idle-callback-polyfills.mjs' import {IdleQueue} from 'idlize/IdleQueue.mjs' import {IdleValue} from 'idlize/IdleValue.mjs'

Refer to each helper's documentation for examples and API usage details:

Browser Support



✔

✔

✔

✔

9+

✔

This code has been tested and known to work in all major browsers as well as Internet Explorer back to version 9.

License

Apache 2.0