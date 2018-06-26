idle.ts is a small typescript / javascript lib that helps you indicate whether a user is active or idle. You can use this to get events about the user activitness, and create your own actions - log activity, sign idle users out, show warning modal, etc. The library also offers smart batching with optimal balance between accuracy and effiency.
npm install idle.ts
Or copy idle.ts (for typescript) or idle.js (for javascript) to your location
Use attached Jasmine file for testing.
Start listening to user activity by calling
let idle = Idle(...)
activityReportInSec?: number; The number of seconds interval a report about user activity is sent.
activityReportMode?: ReportMode see Smart Batching
detectFramesInSec?: number; Frames can be added dynamicaly after the page was already created. If the page you inpect creates frames after loaded set the interval time, in which the dicovery frames code may run. By default, it only runs once the page is loaded
onActivity?: ()=>void; a event called when a user is starting to be active after being idle
onEnterFrame?: ()=>void; a event called when a user enters a frame and listener can't listen to any page event
onReportUserIsActive?: ()=>void; a periodic report states that the user was being active on the last interval checked.
onReportUserIsIdle?: ()=>void; a periodic report states that the user was being idle on the last interval checked.
In order to reduce load on the server we don’t want to call the refresh cookie url, upon every event that we catch. We should check if the user made an activity over X minutes, and call the endpoint if he was active. So how do we set this X interval to the optimal time?
send report every 5 minutes if user was active
upon user activity - raise flag every 5 minutes - if flag is raised, call endpoint to refresh cookie. drop flag.
User makes an operation and closes the browser before 5 minutes elapsed and cookie is not refreshed “Real world” scenarios (derived from the edge case):
upon user activity - if flag is dropped, call endpoint to refresh cookie and raise flag every 5 minutes - drop flag
User makes an operation and closes the browser before “the first operation after 5 minutes” and cookie is not refreshed “Real world” scenarios (derived from the edge case): User can be Session can be shorter than expected:
Session can be shorter than the expected idle timeout by the interval time (see the table above for the interval times we set for each preset timeout). For example: if the admin sets the idle timeout to 8 hours, users should be kicked out after 7.5-8 hours (30 minutes interval)