A zero dependency, ~3KB library to make idle state detection in the browser an ease. With it's simple but yet powerful API it features everything you will ever need.
npm install idle-timeout
yarn add idle-timeout
<script src="https://unpkg.com/idle-timeout/dist/idle-timeout.min.js"></script>
idleTimeout is totally easy to use. All you basically need to do is:
idleTimeout(() => {
// Do some cool stuff
});
The idleTimeout constructor takes two arguments:
callback [Function] - The callback function
options [Object] - An optional options object
element [Element] - The element to listen for the timeout
timeout [Number] - The idle timeout (in milliseconds)
loop [Boolean] - Wether the timeout should be looped when idle
const instance = idleTimeout(
() => {
// Callback
},
{
element: document,
timeout: 1000 * 60 * 5,
loop: false
}
);
pause() - Pauses the timeout
instance.pause();
resume() - Resumes an paused timeout
instance.resume();
reset() - Reset the timeout
instance.reset();
destroy() - Destroy the instance
instance.destroy();
idle [Boolean] - Wether the current state is idle
instance.idle; // false
timeout = value [Number] - Set the timeout (in milliseconds)
instance.timeout = 1000 * 60;
loop = value [Boolean] - Set wether the timeout should be looped
instance.loop = true;
idle = value [Boolean] - Set the idle state
instance.idle = true;
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Opera
|Edge
|IE
|Latest 2
|Latest 2
|Latest 2
|Latest 2
|Latest 2
|11
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.