A zero dependency, ~3KB library to make idle state detection in the browser an ease. With it's simple but yet powerful API it features everything you will ever need.

Installation

Using npm

npm install idle-timeout

Using yarn

yarn add idle-timeout

Using CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/idle-timeout/dist/idle-timeout.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

idleTimeout is totally easy to use. All you basically need to do is:

idleTimeout( () => { });

Documentation

The idleTimeout constructor takes two arguments:

callback [Function] - The callback function

- The callback function options [Object] - An optional options object element [Element] - The element to listen for the timeout timeout [Number] - The idle timeout (in milliseconds) loop [Boolean] - Wether the timeout should be looped when idle

- An options object

const instance = idleTimeout( () => { }, { element : document , timeout : 1000 * 60 * 5 , loop : false } );

Methods

pause() - Pauses the timeout

instance.pause();

resume() - Resumes an paused timeout

instance.resume();

reset() - Reset the timeout

instance.reset();

destroy() - Destroy the instance

instance.destroy();

Getters

idle [Boolean] - Wether the current state is idle

instance.idle;

Setters

timeout = value [Number] - Set the timeout (in milliseconds)

instance.timeout = 1000 * 60 ;

loop = value [Boolean] - Set wether the timeout should be looped

instance.loop = true ;

idle = value [Boolean] - Set the idle state

instance.idle = true ;

Browser Support

Chrome

Firefox

Safari

Opera

Edge

IE

Latest 2 Latest 2 Latest 2 Latest 2 Latest 2 11

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT License.