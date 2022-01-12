⏲
A really simple utility module for tracking user activity on a tab. Usefull to change the tab name, or creating micro interaction in your webapp.
Warning IE11 is not supported by default anymore. If you want to use it, you might want to add a polyfill for
Object.assign-> https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/polyfill-object-assign
npm i idle-js
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|10+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|6.1+ ✔
// Those are the default values
var idle = new IdleJs({
idle: 10000, // idle time in ms
events: ['mousemove', 'keydown', 'mousedown', 'touchstart'], // events that will trigger the idle resetter
onIdle: , // callback function to be executed after idle time
onActive: , // callback function to be executed after back form idleness
onHide: , // callback function to be executed when window become hidden
onShow: , // callback function to be executed when window become visible
keepTracking: true, // set it to false if you want to be notified only on the first idleness change
startAtIdle: false // set it to true if you want to start in the idle state
})
To start observing the state of the tab:
idle.start()
If you need to stop observing:
idle.stop() // stops all tracking
You can then reset and start again:
idle.stop()
.reset() // reset visible and idle state to initial values
.start() // restart
Reset to a specific state
idle.reset({
idle: false,
visible: ! document.hidden,
})
pnpm dev -- --port 3030
Need to choose an other port ?
pnpm dev -- --port 6060
Open the local url, in your browser:
http://localhost:3030 or
http://localhost:THE_PORT_YOU_CHOOSE