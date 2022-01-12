⏲

A really simple utility module for tracking user activity on a tab. Usefull to change the tab name, or creating micro interaction in your webapp.

returning to a particular after no activity identified

display a modal depending on activity

change things while the user is away

create anything funny :)

Warning IE11 is not supported by default anymore. If you want to use it, you might want to add a polyfill for Object.assign -> https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/polyfill-object-assign

Install

npm i idle-js

Browsers support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 10+ ✔ Latest ✔ 6.1+ ✔

Usage in your script

var idle = new IdleJs({ idle : 10000 , events : [ 'mousemove' , 'keydown' , 'mousedown' , 'touchstart' ], onIdle : , onActive : , onHide : , onShow : , keepTracking : true , startAtIdle : false })

To start observing the state of the tab:

idle.start()

If you need to stop observing:

idle.stop() // stops all tracking

You can then reset and start again:

idle.stop() . reset () // reset visible and idle state to initial values . start () // restart

Reset to a specific state

idle .reset ({ idle : false, visible: ! document.hidden, })

Running example

Simply start the server Vite

pnpm dev -- --port 3030

Need to choose an other port ? pnpm dev -- --port 6060