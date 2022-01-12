openbase logo
idle-js

by soixantecircuits
1.2.0 (see all)

An UMD lib to know when a page goes idle: hidden, or inactive.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.2K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

idle-js

A really simple utility module for tracking user activity on a tab. Usefull to change the tab name, or creating micro interaction in your webapp.

  • returning to a particular after no activity identified
  • display a modal depending on activity
  • change things while the user is away
  • create anything funny :)

Warning IE11 is not supported by default anymore. If you want to use it, you might want to add a polyfill for Object.assign -> https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/polyfill-object-assign

Install

npm i idle-js

Browsers support

ChromeFirefoxIEOperaSafari
Latest ✔Latest ✔10+ ✔Latest ✔6.1+ ✔

Usage in your script

// Those are the default values
var idle = new IdleJs({
  idle: 10000, // idle time in ms
  events: ['mousemove', 'keydown', 'mousedown', 'touchstart'], // events that will trigger the idle resetter
  onIdle: , // callback function to be executed after idle time
  onActive: , // callback function to be executed after back form idleness
  onHide: , // callback function to be executed when window become hidden
  onShow: , // callback function to be executed when window become visible
  keepTracking: true, // set it to false if you want to be notified only on the first idleness change
  startAtIdle: false // set it to true if you want to start in the idle state
})

To start observing the state of the tab:

idle.start()

If you need to stop observing:

idle.stop() // stops all tracking

You can then reset and start again:

idle.stop()
    .reset()  // reset visible and idle state to initial values
    .start()  // restart

Reset to a specific state

idle.reset({
  idle: false,
  visible: ! document.hidden,
})

Running example

Simply start the server Vite

pnpm dev -- --port 3030

Need to choose an other port ? pnpm dev -- --port 6060

Open the local url, in your browser: http://localhost:3030 or http://localhost:THE_PORT_YOU_CHOOSE

