ThreeIdProvider

ThreeIdProvider is a JavaScript SDK that allows developers to create and manage 3ID identities on the Ceramic network. It exposes a DID Provider interface which exposes JOSE signing and decryption though a JSON-RPC interface. ThreeIdProvider can be used in combination with js-did.

Getting Started

Installation

Install 3id-did-provider in your npm project:

npm install 3id-did-provider

Usage

Import ThreeIdProvider into your project

import { ThreeIdProvider } from '3id-did-provider'

Import using the dist build in your html code

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "../dist/threeid-provider.js" > </ script >

Understanding the getPermission function

the getPermission configuration parameter is always required when creating an instance of ThreeIdProvider. It is used to give an application permission to decrypt and sign data. What this function should do is to present a dialog to the user in the wallet UI, asking for permission to access the given paths.

The function is called with one parameter which is the request object. It looks like this:

{ type : 'authenticate' , origin : 'https://my.app.origin' , payload : { paths : [ '/path/1' , '/path/2' ] } }

In the above example the app with origin https://my.app.origin is requesting access to /path/1 and /path/2 . If the user consents to this the function should just return the paths array, otherwise an empty array. Note that an array containing only some of the requested paths may also be returned.

Instantiate ThreeIdProvider with an authentication method

To create an instance with an auth method you can pass two params to the create function as shown below. If the auth method doesn't have a 3ID associated with it yet a new 3ID will be created. This means that a seed will be randomly generated in the background. and the given authSecret will be added as an authentication method to the newly created 3ID.

const authSecret = new Uint8Array ([ ... ]) const authId = 'myAuthenticationMethod' const ceramic = ... const threeId = await ThreeIdProvider.create({ getPermission, authSecret, authId, ceramic })

Instantiate ThreeIdProvider with a seed

To create a wallet with a seed you can simply pass it as an option to the constructor. This will create an instance of the ThreeIdProvider that derives all it's keys from this seed. Be careful, if this seed is lost the DID and all of it's data will be lost as well. Note that you will get different 3IDs every time the create method is invoked with the same seed. An authentication method must be used in order to interact with the same 3ID consistently.

const seed = new Uint8Array ([ ... ]) const ceramic = ... const threeId = await ThreeIdProvider.create({ getPermission, seed, ceramic })

Using the ThreeIdProvider with js-did

An instance of the DID provider from ThreeIdProvider can be passed directly to js-did.

import ThreeIdResolver from '@ceramicnetwork/3id-did-resolve' import Ceramic from '@ceramicnetwork/http-client' const provider = threeId.getDidProvider() const resolver = ThreeIdResolver.getResolver( new Ceramic()) const did = new DID({ provider, resolver })

Maintainers

@oed

API Documentation

Keychain

Kind: global class

new Keychain()

The Keychain enables adding and removing of authentication methods.

List all current authentication methods.

Kind: instance method of Keychain

Returns: Array.<string> - A list of authIds.



Add a new authentication method (adds to staging).

Kind: instance method of Keychain

Param Type Description authId String An identifier for the auth method authSecret Uint8Array The authSecret to use, should be of sufficient entropy

Remove an authentication method (adds to staging).

Kind: instance method of Keychain

Param Type Description authId String An identifier for the auth method

keychain.status() ⇒ KeychainStatus

Show the staging status of the keychain. Since removing auth methods will rotate the keys of the 3ID its a good idea to remove multiple auth methods at once if desired. Therefore we introduce a commit pattern to do multiple updates to the keychain at once.

Kind: instance method of Keychain

Returns: KeychainStatus - Object that states the staging status of the keychain



Commit the staged changes to the keychain.

Kind: instance method of Keychain



Permissions

Kind: global class

new Permissions()

The Permissions class exposes methods to read and update the given permissions

Request permission for given paths for a given origin.

Kind: instance method of Permissions

Returns: Array.<String> - The paths that where granted permission for

Param Type Description origin String Application domain paths Array.<String> The desired paths

permissions.has(origin, paths) ⇒ Boolean

Determine if permission has been given for paths for a given origin.

Kind: instance method of Permissions

Returns: Boolean - True if permission has previously been given

Param Type Description origin String Application domain paths Array.<String> The desired paths

Get the paths which the given origin has permission for.

Kind: instance method of Permissions

Returns: Array.<String> - The permissioned paths

Param Type Description origin String Application domain

Set the paths which the given origin should have permission for.

Kind: instance method of Permissions

Param Type Description origin String Application domain paths Array.<String> The desired paths

ThreeIdProvider

Kind: global class

new ThreeIdProvider()

Use ThreeIdProvider.create() to create an ThreeIdProvider instance

Kind: instance property of ThreeIdProvider

Properties

Name Type Description keychain Keychain Edit the keychain

Kind: instance property of ThreeIdProvider

Properties

Name Type Description permissions Permissions Edit permissions

Kind: instance property of ThreeIdProvider

Properties

Name Type Description id string The DID of the ThreeIdProvider instance

threeIdProvider.getDidProvider() ⇒ DidProvider

Get the DIDProvider

Kind: instance method of ThreeIdProvider

Returns: DidProvider - The DIDProvider for this ThreeIdProvider instance



Creates an instance of ThreeIdProvider

Kind: static method of ThreeIdProvider

Returns: ThreeIdProvider - An ThreeIdProvider instance