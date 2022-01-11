ThreeIdProvider is a JavaScript SDK that allows developers to create and manage 3ID identities on the Ceramic network. It exposes a DID Provider interface which exposes JOSE signing and decryption though a JSON-RPC interface. ThreeIdProvider can be used in combination with js-did.
Install 3id-did-provider in your npm project:
$ npm install 3id-did-provider
Import the 3id-did-provider module
import { ThreeIdProvider } from '3id-did-provider'
Import using the dist build in your html code
<script type="text/javascript" src="../dist/threeid-provider.js"></script>
getPermission function
the
getPermission configuration parameter is always required when creating an instance of ThreeIdProvider. It is used to give an application permission to decrypt and sign data. What this function should do is to present a dialog to the user in the wallet UI, asking for permission to access the given paths.
The function is called with one parameter which is the
request object. It looks like this:
{
type: 'authenticate',
origin: 'https://my.app.origin',
payload: {
paths: ['/path/1', '/path/2']
}
}
In the above example the app with origin
https://my.app.origin is requesting access to
/path/1 and
/path/2. If the user consents to this the function should just return the
paths array, otherwise an empty array. Note that an array containing only some of the requested paths may also be returned.
To create an instance with an auth method you can pass two params to the create function as shown below. If the auth method doesn't have a 3ID associated with it yet a new 3ID will be created. This means that a seed will be randomly generated in the background. and the given authSecret will be added as an authentication method to the newly created 3ID.
const authSecret = new Uint8Array([ ... ]) // 32 bytes of entropy used to authenticate
const authId = 'myAuthenticationMethod' // a name of the auth method
const ceramic = ... // An instance of Ceramic (either @ceramicnetwork/core, or @ceramicnetwork/http-client)
const threeId = await ThreeIdProvider.create({ getPermission, authSecret, authId, ceramic })
To create a wallet with a seed you can simply pass it as an option to the constructor. This will create an instance of the ThreeIdProvider that derives all it's keys from this seed. Be careful, if this seed is lost the DID and all of it's data will be lost as well. Note that you will get different 3IDs every time the
create method is invoked with the same seed. An authentication method must be used in order to interact with the same 3ID consistently.
const seed = new Uint8Array([ ... ]) // 32 bytes of entropy used as the seed
const ceramic = ... // An instance of Ceramic (either @ceramicnetwork/core, or @ceramicnetwork/http-client)
const threeId = await ThreeIdProvider.create({ getPermission, seed, ceramic })
An instance of the DID provider from ThreeIdProvider can be passed directly to js-did.
import ThreeIdResolver from '@ceramicnetwork/3id-did-resolve'
import Ceramic from '@ceramicnetwork/http-client'
const provider = threeId.getDidProvider()
const resolver = ThreeIdResolver.getResolver(new Ceramic())
const did = new DID({ provider, resolver })
Kind: global class
Array.<string>
KeychainStatus
The Keychain enables adding and removing of authentication methods.
Array.<string>
List all current authentication methods.
Kind: instance method of
Keychain
Returns:
Array.<string> - A list of authIds.
Add a new authentication method (adds to staging).
Kind: instance method of
Keychain
|Param
|Type
|Description
|authId
String
|An identifier for the auth method
|authSecret
Uint8Array
|The authSecret to use, should be of sufficient entropy
Remove an authentication method (adds to staging).
Kind: instance method of
Keychain
|Param
|Type
|Description
|authId
String
|An identifier for the auth method
KeychainStatus
Show the staging status of the keychain. Since removing auth methods will rotate the keys of the 3ID its a good idea to remove multiple auth methods at once if desired. Therefore we introduce a commit pattern to do multiple updates to the keychain at once.
Kind: instance method of
Keychain
Returns:
KeychainStatus - Object that states the staging status of the keychain
Commit the staged changes to the keychain.
Kind: instance method of
Keychain
Kind: global class
Array.<String>
Boolean
Array.<String>
The Permissions class exposes methods to read and update the given permissions
Array.<String>
Request permission for given paths for a given origin.
Kind: instance method of
Permissions
Returns:
Array.<String> - The paths that where granted permission for
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
String
|Application domain
|paths
Array.<String>
|The desired paths
Boolean
Determine if permission has been given for paths for a given origin.
Kind: instance method of
Permissions
Returns:
Boolean - True if permission has previously been given
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
String
|Application domain
|paths
Array.<String>
|The desired paths
Array.<String>
Get the paths which the given origin has permission for.
Kind: instance method of
Permissions
Returns:
Array.<String> - The permissioned paths
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
String
|Application domain
Set the paths which the given origin should have permission for.
Kind: instance method of
Permissions
|Param
|Type
|Description
|origin
String
|Application domain
|paths
Array.<String>
|The desired paths
Kind: global class
DidProvider
Use ThreeIdProvider.create() to create an ThreeIdProvider instance
Kind: instance property of
ThreeIdProvider
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|keychain
Keychain
|Edit the keychain
Kind: instance property of
ThreeIdProvider
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|permissions
Permissions
|Edit permissions
Kind: instance property of
ThreeIdProvider
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|id
string
|The DID of the ThreeIdProvider instance
DidProvider
Get the DIDProvider
Kind: instance method of
ThreeIdProvider
Returns:
DidProvider - The DIDProvider for this ThreeIdProvider instance
ThreeIdProvider
Creates an instance of ThreeIdProvider
Kind: static method of
ThreeIdProvider
Returns:
ThreeIdProvider - An ThreeIdProvider instance
|Param
|Type
|Description
|config
Object
|The configuration to be used
|config.getPermission
function
|The function that is called to ask the user for permission
|config.ceramic
CeramicApi
|The ceramic instance to use
|config.loader
TileLoader
|An optional TileLoader instance to use
|config.seed
Uint8Array
|The seed of the 3ID, 32 bytes
|config.authSecret
Uint8Array
|The authSecret to use, 32 bytes
|config.authId
String
|The authId is used to identify the authSecret
|config.disableIDX
Boolean
|Disable creation of the IDX document
|config.v03ID
String
|A v0 3ID, has to be passed if a migration is being preformed